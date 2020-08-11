 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TreeHugger)   "Schools Should Reopen Outdoors". Website name checks out   (treehugger.com) divider line
36
    More: Unlikely, Education, Outdoor education, Forest schools, Forest kindergarten, National Outdoor Leadership School, Population density, history of these outdoor institutions, rare opportunity  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 1:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the schools in my area will have classes outside when weather permits.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they expect:
educationnews.orgView Full Size

What really happens:
evergreen.caView Full Size


/looks fun
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying cars also sound cool and useful on paper.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd go.......during the winter!!!!
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools should always be outside.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.


Then why not move the school year, to the be over the summer and not the winter months? We no longer have a largely agrarian economy, and even our farms are heavily automated now, so it's not like for the majority of people they need kids at home picking crops in the summer.

We're in the 21st century now, but still hanging on to old habits from the 19th century. We should be taking this opportunity to rethink our systems and assumptions, and change where appropriate.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.

Then why not move the school year, to the be over the summer and not the winter months?


Flip side, a lot of older school buildings aren't air conditioned.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Schools should always be outside.


Counterpoint

nextbigfuture.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So schools in the north can only be open from late April to early October maybe?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.


And?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone who thinks this is a great idea should have to do their job outside for a month.

/aware that many people work outside
//those people know this is dumb
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter's university is doing this for a few of their hybrid classes. They'll meet outdoors whenever weather permits, and meet virtually when it doesn't. They're also discussing changing the dates for spring semester to allow for more outdoor sessions as it warms up.

/I'm cautiously optimistic.
//They should have the tree shrapnel from the derecho removed by the time class starts.
///Three.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids Say the Darndest Things ! [mirrored]
Youtube pfRjzR--xII


/also posted to the wrong thread because Tuesday is Covid Monday.
 
rrife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome idea....if only climate change hadn't made the bulk of the Unites States inhospitable to humans being outdoors for a large portion of the calendar year.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's check in with the schools in Fairbanks, AK in about 100 days to see how this brilliant idea is going.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: mongbiohazard: wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.

Then why not move the school year, to the be over the summer and not the winter months?

Flip side, a lot of older school buildings aren't air conditioned.


Different things will make sense for different localities. So they might make different choices somewhere that has harsher summers than winters - maybe even a school year that splits between the spring and fall where they tend to have rough winters and summers?

But there's no reason we shouldn't be coming up with solutions other than doing everything like always, but with masks, or no in-person school at all. Old habits without modern relevance shouldn't limit the solutions we create.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.


Correlated counter point: august/september/may in Texas.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.

Then why not move the school year, to the be over the summer and not the winter months? We no longer have a largely agrarian economy, and even our farms are heavily automated now, so it's not like for the majority of people they need kids at home picking crops in the summer.

We're in the 21st century now, but still hanging on to old habits from the 19th century. We should be taking this opportunity to rethink our systems and assumptions, and change where appropriate.


Here in NC (and up in VA), the tourism industry screams bloody murder if you take away the summer vacation season.

About 20 years ago, NC tried to adjust its public school calendar to coincide with the university calendar.  Moving up school a week and a half sent all the coastal tourism industries with torches and pitchforks to their state legislature reps.  The schedule was changed back after just one school year.
 
northgrave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Getting students outside is an approach that many teachers use, but as other have noted, cold, hot, rain, wind (my city: https://www.windfinder.com/repo​rt/leth​bridge/2020-08-11), and the like would make outdoors as the full time plan fairly unworkable.

Also, I'm not sure that many school are setup for this in the first place. The semi-sheltered outdoor classroom in the article looks cool, but now you need another 20 of those in every school.

And, sometimes as a teacher, you want four walls. It is a way to simplify and try to reduce distractions.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're having a similar argument here in the mountains of California regarding restaurants. Restaurants can only have outdoor seating, which is great and all for most of the State, but won't work here come the end of October when the snow starts to fall. So the one-size-fits-all approach of the State doesn't always work.
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Waldorf school? ........Simpsons did it.
Buy a hat for your kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image 652x666]


16% humidity?

Heavenly.
 
geggy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Outdoor classes were one of the factors in defeating the 1918 pandemic. Instead of starting second half of school year in January, why not push it to April when flu season has passed and classes would continue into summer? I think it would be beneficial for kids to attend summer school in the outdoors. It's really puzzling why no higher ups are going with this idea. Guess they're too busy fighting over whether school should reopen
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're going to try this at our school (difficulty: MN). Lunches and classes outside when possible.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Mrtraveler01: mongbiohazard: wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.

Then why not move the school year, to the be over the summer and not the winter months?

Flip side, a lot of older school buildings aren't air conditioned.

Different things will make sense for different localities. So they might make different choices somewhere that has harsher summers than winters - maybe even a school year that splits between the spring and fall where they tend to have rough winters and summers?

But there's no reason we shouldn't be coming up with solutions other than doing everything like always, but with masks, or no in-person school at all. Old habits without modern relevance shouldn't limit the solutions we create.


I'm hard-core against kids going back to in-person schools but I admit that with very small classes in good weather, this could be a somewhat safer alternative to normal schooling for kids whose parents really can't take care of them and work. I honestly don't know what to think. I mean, obviously schools will make allowances for weather and regional climate and yes, classes should be held outside whenever possible, but I still worry about a group of kids managing to maintain social distance. Maybe if there were assistance available for the teacher, so 2 adults for 10 kids or something. Honestly, schools would probably be pleasantly surprised by how little overhead there is for a couple of adults sitting on some lawn furniture under a big awning with a dozen kids...

It just seems like it's still too much. Too many people moving too regularly between different homes/social groups. Government should just go with a "population bailout" paid for by a tax on large corporations and the very wealthy. We've been doing it the other way around for years.

But post-covid, this is a great idea!
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

geggy: wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.

[Fark user image 425x235]

Outdoor classes were one of the factors in defeating the 1918 pandemic. Instead of starting second half of school year in January, why not push it to April when flu season has passed and classes would continue into summer? I think it would be beneficial for kids to attend summer school in the outdoors. It's really puzzling why no higher ups are going with this idea. Guess they're too busy fighting over whether school should reopen


I honestly don't know why we ever stopped. That looks like a way better environment than the average school building of the same era.

Still, look how close together those kids are, and how many of them. That's cause for concern.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Smaller class sizes. If you need more space, there are empty K-Marts and Sears laying around.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image 652x666]


Thank you!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tropical cyclones: Hold my daiquiri.
 
xalres
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good hell. Would it really be the End of Everything if we just took a damn year off from school? It sickens me to think of how many kids are going to die from this push to normal before we're even close to ready. It enrages me to think of how many people find that situation acceptable.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Tropical cyclones: Hold my daiquiri.


I always say that a tropical depression is when you are out of margaritas.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: wage0048: Counterpoint: January in Minnesota.

Correlated counter point: august/september/may in Texas.


Codicil to the correlation to the counterpoint: the rest of the Southwest in August, September, and May.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure, sure. It could save money by blowing the kids into the next county!

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Approves:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.