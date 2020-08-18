 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Tropical depression likely to form, forecasters say, suggesting a therapy of eating chocolate and binge watching Netflix while on the beach   (tampabay.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Atlantic Ocean, Tropical cyclone, tropical system, percent chance, heavy rainfall, broad area of low pressure, forecast models, gusty winds  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 1:00 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eating cake by the ocean?

OK, if you force me.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chocolate and Netflix on the beach? Nah, a couple beers and the waves are more than enough.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, but what do I do about my depression?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Binge watching anything is a recipe for depression.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As soon as the economy picks up the tropics will get a job and the depression will go away
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Puerto Rico can't catch a break

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Slives: Chocolate and Netflix on the beach? Nah, a couple beers and the waves are more than enough.


You. I like how you think.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some people claim there's a woman to blame...
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: Some people claim there's a woman to blame...


It's your fault.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who the hell goes to the beach to binge-watch netflix? You're at the freaking beach. You owe it to all of us land-locked lake losers to actually enjoy it.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Puerto Rico can't catch a break

[Fark user image 850x477]


Well, they should move to where there's no water!!1!Ohhh!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We rented a place in Indian Pass, FL the last week of September.  Hopefully there is no Michael II this year.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.