(The Korea Times)   With coronavirus spinning out of control in Worst Korea, government bans all church activities in Seoul area to prevent Presbyterian super-spreaders from doing their thing. Pastor claims he caught virus from 5G or terror attack by the North   (koreatimes.co.kr) divider line
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be true. Farkers have thrown South Korea in the face of everyone saying they were how to handle the Covid 'right'.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otherideas: Can't be true. Farkers have thrown South Korea in the face of everyone saying they were how to handle the Covid 'right'.


Nah, there's an easy angle there:

"Mass infections were reported to have started in churches"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If kimchi doesn't cure the 'rona then nothing will.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presbyterian pastor, so I'm really getting a kick.

(Before y'all start in, we haven't met in person since March, because we're not loony.)
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otherideas: Can't be true. Farkers have thrown South Korea in the face of everyone saying they were how to handle the Covid 'right'.


Seriously, now?

S. Korea: 246 new cases yesterday in a population of 50 million.

vs

U.S.: 50,000+ avg per day for almost two months now in a population only six times the size.  Never dropping below 20,000 per day in 5 months.

S. Korea is acting to clamp down on what we in the U.S. haven't seen since mid-March.

So, yes.  South Korea is how to handle it right.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Presbyterian pastor, so I'm really getting a kick.

(Before y'all start in, we haven't met in person since March, because we're not loony.)


aren't you, though?
 
Opula [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otherideas: Can't be true. Farkers have thrown South Korea in the face of everyone saying they were how to handle the Covid 'right'.


FTFA: The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 246 new cases Monday, pushing up the total caseload to 15,761 with 306 deaths.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I think they have it better figured out than we do honey.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In general, the Chinese hate the Japanese. The Japanese hate the Chinese. And both the Chinese and the Japanese think that the Koreans are nuts.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otherideas: Can't be true. Farkers have thrown South Korea in the face of everyone saying they were how to handle the Covid 'right'.


"The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 246 new cases Monday, "

So, HERE MOTHERFARKER, CATCH!

dt.azadicdn.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mister Pleco: In general, the Chinese hate the Japanese. The Japanese hate the Chinese. And both the Chinese and the Japanese think that the Koreans are nuts.


What's your point? They all hate the Japanese first and foremost because of WW2. Head south and there's more hatred in all directions. Asians like to drink a lot, so they've got that going for them
 
Arxane
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe the Koreans can use whirling fan blades to chop up the virus in the air before it infects anyone else.

/Fan death is still a wildly perpetuated story in South Korea, right?
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

But they has it.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sourballs: Mister Pleco: In general, the Chinese hate the Japanese. The Japanese hate the Chinese. And both the Chinese and the Japanese think that the Koreans are nuts.

What's your point? They all hate the Japanese first and foremost because of WW2. Head south and there's more hatred in all directions. Asians like to drink a lot, so they've got that going for them


Way before WWII.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

otherideas: Can't be true. Farkers have thrown South Korea in the face of everyone saying they were how to handle the Covid 'right'.



LOL
they are a country that has done everything they can and had basically contained it and yet COVID has returned.
Imagine a country that has basically done nothing. How will they do when COVID "returns" (second wave).
America is in for a rough ride in a couple months when the yearly flu gets tagged in to lend COVID a hand.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Presbyterian pastor, so I'm really getting a kick.

(Before y'all start in, we haven't met in person since March, because we're not loony.)


My flat Earth society has stopped meeting as well. I guess we are both not loony....
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

otherideas: Can't be true. Farkers have thrown South Korea in the face of everyone saying they were how to handle the Covid 'right'.


It's true because Asians wear masks.  That proves that masks are the one simple trick for beating the COVID, and that the Asian countries have it all under control.  I learned that from the Fark department of ethnic stereotypes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No church? Who will save their Seoul now?
 
