 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   What you need to know about coronavirus for Tuesday, Aug. 18: wear a freaking mask, stay the hell indoors   (king5.com) divider line
79
    More: Followup, Federal government of the United States, Democratic Party, United States House of Representatives, President of the United States, Vermont, joint Kaiser Health News, United States Senate, United States  
•       •       •

973 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 5:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since nobody goes to that live link thing:
First time long time and here's my covid question:
Masks rated N95 or greater are effective at protecting the person wearing the mask from airborne particulates and spit of others as well as protecting others from the person wearing the mask
Whereas cloth masks / surgical masks ONLY protect others from the  spit and spray of the person wearing the mask , it is a courtesy of the person wearing the mask to protect others - the person wearing the mask is NOT protected from the spit and spray of others
Is that accurate?
I know that's some wordy shiat, but the meme of people pissing on each other is not answering all my questions
Thanks and I'll take my answer off the air , Chuck.
 
bekovich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Since nobody goes to that live link thing:
First time long time and here's my covid question:
Masks rated N95 or greater are effective at protecting the person wearing the mask from airborne particulates and spit of others as well as protecting others from the person wearing the mask
Whereas cloth masks / surgical masks ONLY protect others from the  spit and spray of the person wearing the mask , it is a courtesy of the person wearing the mask to protect others - the person wearing the mask is NOT protected from the spit and spray of others
Is that accurate?
I know that's some wordy shiat, but the meme of people pissing on each other is not answering all my questions
Thanks and I'll take my answer off the air , Chuck.


A surgical mask will block large particles but it is definitely designed to keep your filthy germs to yourself and not get them all inside the surgery patient.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Since nobody goes to that live link thing:
First time long time and here's my covid question:
Masks rated N95 or greater are effective at protecting the person wearing the mask from airborne particulates and spit of others as well as protecting others from the person wearing the mask
Whereas cloth masks / surgical masks ONLY protect others from the  spit and spray of the person wearing the mask , it is a courtesy of the person wearing the mask to protect others - the person wearing the mask is NOT protected from the spit and spray of others
Is that accurate?
I know that's some wordy shiat, but the meme of people pissing on each other is not answering all my questions
Thanks and I'll take my answer off the air , Chuck.


The answer is that it cloth masks provide some level of protection to the mask wearer...

But not as much as you would want it to.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.


I dunno. You'd know better than I would but that sounds like a false positive.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay indoors? Don't think so, subby. We catch more viruses indoors than out of doors. Indoors we have 'stagnant' air, more proximity, and no sunshine. Outdoors we have air movement (which 'dilutes' viral particles) sunshine (often lethal to viruses) and more room to run away if somebody with a cough is trying to corner you.
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.


Imagine, if you will, a disease so terrifying it requires a medical test to know if you have it.

/ok really just trolling but I do think it is pointless, this disease ain't going away and vaccines will only work for one strain and it will mutate rapidly.  So get it now or get it later.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.


So, while doing all that to keep yourself safe, you still got it; but people shouldn't be going out and living their lives and not curling up in fear in their homes?

The virus doesn't know, nor does it give a damn, if you're going out for "essential shopping" or if you're taking a walk in the park, working out in a gym, or sitting in a movie theater. 

Yes, the virus is serious. No it's not the most serious virus we've ever faced. Let's take precautions but lets stop pretending and living as if the death rate is 20 times higher than what it actually is.
 
bekovich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uck It: bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.

Imagine, if you will, a disease so terrifying it requires a medical test to know if you have it.

/ok really just trolling but I do think it is pointless, this disease ain't going away and vaccines will only work for one strain and it will mutate rapidly.  So get it now or get it later.


Imagine someone so irresponsible they dont care about the 20 vulnerable,elderly or ill people they may infect just because they dont have symptoms.


Going to visit any ageing relatives any time soon?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.


People prefer to think in absolutes, but most natural processes do not work that way. Some people taking extreme precautions will get sick. Some people acting like idiots will stay healthy. Precautions will do a bit to improve your chances of not getting sick, and a lot to improve your chances of not spreading it. You can at least rest comfortable knowing that the choices you made probably mean you didn't spread it to others. You may have saved a life. Stay asymptomatic, cheers!
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course that's the advice.  But there are SO many people that have no intention of following that advice that it doesn't matter.

If you wear your mask everywhere you go, all it takes is coming across one person who is infected and refuses to wear one, and you will likely be infected yourself.  Multiply that by some 1/3 of the population, and we are basically screwed.

These people are thinking that these precautions do nothing but delay the inevitable.  That is, the weak die off, and then we can get back to normal  If they have their way (and it seems they will), they will make that happen sooner than later.

Until we start arresting people for knowingly spreading the virus, that isn't going to stop.  And of course, that is not going to happen either.  The riots from the right would make the recent race riots look like a picnic.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maturin: Stay indoors? Don't think so, subby. We catch more viruses indoors than out of doors. Indoors we have 'stagnant' air, more proximity, and no sunshine. Outdoors we have air movement (which 'dilutes' viral particles) sunshine (often lethal to viruses) and more room to run away if somebody with a cough is trying to corner you.


Thanks Doctor Maturin!
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uck It: bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.

Imagine, if you will, a disease so terrifying it requires a medical test to know if you have it.

/ok really just trolling but I do think it is pointless, this disease ain't going away and vaccines will only work for one strain and it will mutate rapidly.  So get it now or get it later.


It's mutation rate isn't actually that rapid.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
living their lives and not curling up in fear in their homes?

You sure do assume a lot.  Staying safe and not getting others sick is not living in fear.  owning 25 guns and crying every time someone gets rights, now that's living in fear.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrashcanMan: living their lives and not curling up in fear in their homes?

You sure do assume a lot.  Staying safe and not getting others sick is not living in fear.  owning 25 guns and crying every time someone gets rights, now that's living in fear.


Imagine being so denseas to believe that fear is only manifested in one fashion. Of course you knew that, you just wanted to demonize people you disagree with.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wear a mask, but I'm not staying indoors.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today was my first mask f*ck up...I totally blanked and forgot to wear it inside the gym...and they forgot to remind me when I checked in at the front desk.

/An employee reminded me about it 5 minutes later.
//Whoops.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

truthandjustice: STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.


Meh.
People shouldn't go out unless they have to. Not going to a bar won't kill you. Going to a bar might though.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: truthandjustice: STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.

Meh.
People shouldn't go out unless they have to. Not going to a bar won't kill you. Going to a bar might though.


And a bar would be.... ?
Indoors. Where you would like us to stay.
?

Outside is good. There's fresh air, exercise, nature..
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: truthandjustice: STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.

Meh.
People shouldn't go out unless they have to. Not going to a bar won't kill you. Going to a bar might though.


Going anywhere "may kill you" if you don't take proper precautions. Going to the grocery store and attempting to social distance while wearing a mask and shopping is absolutely no better or different than going to a gym and wearing a mask and attempting to social distance. It may actually be more dangerous since, you know, nobody is disinfecting the can of peas that you touched, while many gym goers are sanitizing equipment before and after use.

Otherwise intelligent people have actually started to believe that there are somehow safe zones from the virus that make it impossible for you to get it at the grocery store, but the second you walk into a movie theater you drop dead. Or that you can go out in groups of tens of thousands and protest, but as soon as you walk through the gates of Disney World, the virus launches a full frontal assault on you.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: truthandjustice: STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.

Meh.
People shouldn't go out unless they have to. Not going to a bar won't kill you. Going to a bar might though.


Yeah...I'm not going to sit on my ass at home while we have having beautiful warm weather.

/Live in the Seattle area.
//So I need to appreciate these sunny days while I can.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

truthandjustice: abhorrent1: truthandjustice: STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.

Meh.
People shouldn't go out unless they have to. Not going to a bar won't kill you. Going to a bar might though.

And a bar would be.... ?
Indoors. Where you would like us to stay.
?

Outside is good. There's fresh air, exercise, nature..


Per state regulations, my favorite bar can only allow on-site consumption at the outdoor patio area...only 5 people per table.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: TrashcanMan: living their lives and not curling up in fear in their homes?

You sure do assume a lot.  Staying safe and not getting others sick is not living in fear.  owning 25 guns and crying every time someone gets rights, now that's living in fear.

Imagine being so denseas to believe that fear is only manifested in one fashion. Of course you knew that, you just wanted to demonize people you disagree with.


Not fault if you feel demonized.  Go do all your things. I don't give a fark.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Today was my first mask f*ck up...I totally blanked and forgot to wear it inside the gym...and they forgot to remind me when I checked in at the front desk.

/An employee reminded me about it 5 minutes later.
//Whoops.


According to the people on Fark, you're now going to die and take 3,000 elderly and babies with you. Oh, and you should be arrested too.
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: uck It: bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.

Imagine, if you will, a disease so terrifying it requires a medical test to know if you have it.

/ok really just trolling but I do think it is pointless, this disease ain't going away and vaccines will only work for one strain and it will mutate rapidly.  So get it now or get it later.

It's mutation rate isn't actually that rapid.


I've read anywhere from 30 to 70 variants out in the wild presently which would be pretty dang fast in my book but also know that we are watching the science happen real time.  But I have very little faith in one vaccine and don't like the rules of the game being played right now (manufacture indemnity and hurry hurry) so I wouldn't take one anyway.  So being in a moderately low risk age amd excellent health, the lockdown is effectively over for me.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good news! I just got jury duty, which is technically staying indoors.

/thanks 2020, keep piling it on
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: abhorrent1: truthandjustice: STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.

Meh.
People shouldn't go out unless they have to. Not going to a bar won't kill you. Going to a bar might though.

Going anywhere "may kill you" if you don't take proper precautions. Going to the grocery store and attempting to social distance while wearing a mask and shopping is absolutely no better or different than going to a gym and wearing a mask and attempting to social distance. It may actually be more dangerous since, you know, nobody is disinfecting the can of peas that you touched, while many gym goers are sanitizing equipment before and after use.

Otherwise intelligent people have actually started to believe that there are somehow safe zones from the virus that make it impossible for you to get it at the grocery store, but the second you walk into a movie theater you drop dead. Or that you can go out in groups of tens of thousands and protest, but as soon as you walk through the gates of Disney World, the virus launches a full frontal assault on you.


One of those is important the other two are not.  Unless you don't think eating is important.  I can't follow what you bleach and oleander drinkers do these days.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

uck It: bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.

Imagine, if you will, a disease so terrifying it requires a medical test to know if you have it.

/ok really just trolling but I do think it is pointless, this disease ain't going away and vaccines will only work for one strain and it will mutate rapidly.  So get it now or get it later.


Where are you getting your information?

Vaccines don't just stop working when a virus has a tiny mutation. The biggest study suggests that the average virus sample (single sample) has 7.23 genetic mutations. Which means this thing mutates slowlycompared to RNA viruses.

Mutations aren't a significant problem for any upcoming vaccine. Although the first vaccines coming out aren't even predicted to prevent infection anyways. That isn't what they will do. Nobody expects them to. The vaccines that will be releases first will give you antibodies that will help you fight off CoViD-19 more effectively if you become infected.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: HideAndGoFarkYourself: TrashcanMan: living their lives and not curling up in fear in their homes?

You sure do assume a lot.  Staying safe and not getting others sick is not living in fear.  owning 25 guns and crying every time someone gets rights, now that's living in fear.

Imagine being so denseas to believe that fear is only manifested in one fashion. Of course you knew that, you just wanted to demonize people you disagree with.

Not fault if you feel demonized.  Go do all your things. I don't give a fark.


Given I don't "own 25 guns and cry every time somebody gets rights," I don't feel demonized. You're just too farking dumb to realize that.

I will, however, keep doing the things I enjoy and taking the proper precautions to keep myself safe while doing it. You can feel free to sit in your living room shiatting your pants everytime you hear somebody cough or sneeze on television. Live your life. Don't tell others how to live theirs.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: The_Sponge: Today was my first mask f*ck up...I totally blanked and forgot to wear it inside the gym...and they forgot to remind me when I checked in at the front desk.

/An employee reminded me about it 5 minutes later.
//Whoops.

According to the people on Fark, you're now going to die and take 3,000 elderly and babies with you. Oh, and you should be arrested too.


Heh.

And it's time to post this....and for the record, I do wear a mask when required.  (With today's mistake being an exception.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: HideAndGoFarkYourself: abhorrent1: truthandjustice: STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.

Meh.
People shouldn't go out unless they have to. Not going to a bar won't kill you. Going to a bar might though.

Going anywhere "may kill you" if you don't take proper precautions. Going to the grocery store and attempting to social distance while wearing a mask and shopping is absolutely no better or different than going to a gym and wearing a mask and attempting to social distance. It may actually be more dangerous since, you know, nobody is disinfecting the can of peas that you touched, while many gym goers are sanitizing equipment before and after use.

Otherwise intelligent people have actually started to believe that there are somehow safe zones from the virus that make it impossible for you to get it at the grocery store, but the second you walk into a movie theater you drop dead. Or that you can go out in groups of tens of thousands and protest, but as soon as you walk through the gates of Disney World, the virus launches a full frontal assault on you.

One of those is important the other two are not.  Unless you don't think eating is important.  I can't follow what you bleach and oleander drinkers do these days.


You don't get to decide what is and what is not important to other people. I know you'd like to; but you don't. If going to a gym isn't important to you; then don't go. It costs you $0 to mind your own farking business.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Otherwise intelligent people have actually started to believe that there are somehow safe zones from the virus that make it impossible for you to get it at the grocery store, but the second you walk into a movie theater you drop dead. Or that you can go out in groups of tens of thousands and protest, but as soon as you walk through the gates of Disney World, the virus launches a full frontal assault on you.


if the risk is the same to go anywhere, then people who go places for trivial purposes must be pretty Goddamn stupid.
Bars? Disneyland?
Grow the f**k up.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus I can't believe people are still arguing about "living in fear" or some shiat.

Do what needs to be done to save people's lives.
In this case, that's staying the f*ck indoors and wearing a f*cking mask every time you go out.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

inner ted: Since nobody goes to that live link thing:
First time long time and here's my covid question:
Masks rated N95 or greater are effective at protecting the person wearing the mask from airborne particulates and spit of others as well as protecting others from the person wearing the mask
Whereas cloth masks / surgical masks ONLY protect others from the  spit and spray of the person wearing the mask , it is a courtesy of the person wearing the mask to protect others - the person wearing the mask is NOT protected from the spit and spray of others
Is that accurate?
I know that's some wordy shiat, but the meme of people pissing on each other is not answering all my questions
Thanks and I'll take my answer off the air , Chuck.


The published science on masks suggests different materials provide varying levels of protections for various sized particles. So a cotton mask isn't 0% protection for the wearer, and a 3-ply with dense thread count cotton might prevent 70% of COVID virus intake for the wearer, or something like that, but there are so many variables that nobody can give you an exact number without testing a specific mask with specific particles in specific environmental conditions.

There's considerable debate over what size particles are the biggest concern...fairly large droplets from an infected person can carry a high viral load, but tend to drop due to gravity pretty quickly, so social distancing is more effective. But there's significant (not universal) concern that smaller microdroplets, which can hold active SARS-Cov-2 virus specimens, can stay airborne for a fairly long time.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: HideAndGoFarkYourself: The_Sponge: Today was my first mask f*ck up...I totally blanked and forgot to wear it inside the gym...and they forgot to remind me when I checked in at the front desk.

/An employee reminded me about it 5 minutes later.
//Whoops.

According to the people on Fark, you're now going to die and take 3,000 elderly and babies with you. Oh, and you should be arrested too.

Heh.

And it's time to post this....and for the record, I do wear a mask when required.  (With today's mistake being an exception.)

[Fark user image 425x321]


Why does your meme cite a number that is not actually known, even approximately?
We have no idea how many people Covid is going to kill, at this point, and anyone who says he does is a liar and/or a fool.
 
links136
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: bekovich: I had to take a covid test last week before starting a new job. For the last four and a half months I've stayed home only going out for essential shopping.
The covid test came back positive. No symptoms, nothing.
It just goes to show how frightening this virus is. All you can do is stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask whenever you go out,  and maybe decide Now is not the time to go to a pool party.

So, while doing all that to keep yourself safe, you still got it; but people shouldn't be going out and living their lives and not curling up in fear in their homes?

The virus doesn't know, nor does it give a damn, if you're going out for "essential shopping" or if you're taking a walk in the park, working out in a gym, or sitting in a movie theater. 

Yes, the virus is serious. No it's not the most serious virus we've ever faced. Let's take precautions but lets stop pretending and living as if the death rate is 20 times higher than what it actually is.

Manitoba just managed to reach 750 cases total.  We're mostly re-open besides the huge places like MTS Center.How is the economy supposed to fully reopen if it keeps spreading any time it does?I think New York would be pretty happy with having only 25k cases total so far, but hey, live free man.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know that there's a joke that Fark members are shut-ins who hate going out.....

...but damn, some of you are really living up to the stereotype.

There are no guarantees in life, and when it's your time to go....it's time to go.

I'm not afraid of dying from COVID, but if that's how it goes, then so be it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Jesus I can't believe people are still arguing about "living in fear" or some shiat.

Do what needs to be done to save people's lives.
In this case, that's staying the f*ck indoors and wearing a f*cking mask every time you go out.


They like to argue - they are children, and children like arguments.
It feeds their delusion of individual existence and significance.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Jesus I can't believe people are still arguing about "living in fear" or some shiat.

Do what needs to be done to save people's lives.
In this case, that's staying the f*ck indoors and wearing a f*cking mask every time you go out.


I'm not staying indoors.  Life is too short, and I am not breaking any laws by doing so.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I'll wear a mask, but I'm not staying indoors.


I'll wear a door, but I'm not staying in a mask.

/I'm staying at a Holiday Inn Express, not a mask
//because I'm a man, not a dish
//this door itches
 
whitroth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: STOP TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY INDOORS!
You are not helping.


Shocking news: at home, you can OPEN YOUR WINDOWS!!!
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been banging my head against a wall since last night.

Grandma spent over a month in the hospital-initially for a major surgery, then for covid that she couldn't shake because maskless idiots from her church visited her in the days before her surgery to "wish her well." She finally tested negative...but she supposedly stipulated that she has to be checked out by my father.

My father who is a day's driving away from her. In the deep south. In bad health. Lots of heart issues. Over 60. Mom is in very poor heath, too.

Last night, he announced that he will make the trip, through TWO states with out of control infections, then stopped responding to anything from my sibling or myself because fark us apparently.

/I figure I farking tried, but there is no talking sense into a stubborn conservative old man or the grandmother who dislikes me for not catering to her fee-fees anymore.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: HideAndGoFarkYourself: The_Sponge: Today was my first mask f*ck up...I totally blanked and forgot to wear it inside the gym...and they forgot to remind me when I checked in at the front desk.

/An employee reminded me about it 5 minutes later.
//Whoops.

According to the people on Fark, you're now going to die and take 3,000 elderly and babies with you. Oh, and you should be arrested too.

Heh.

And it's time to post this....and for the record, I do wear a mask when required.  (With today's mistake being an exception.)

[Fark user image 425x321]

Why does your meme cite a number that is not actually known, even approximately?
We have no idea how many people Covid is going to kill, at this point, and anyone who says he does is a liar and/or a fool.


Because it's a goofy meme that raises a good point, even if the number is incorrect.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: bluejeansonfire: Jesus I can't believe people are still arguing about "living in fear" or some shiat.

Do what needs to be done to save people's lives.
In this case, that's staying the f*ck indoors and wearing a f*cking mask every time you go out.

They like to argue - they are children, and children like arguments.
It feeds their delusion of individual existence and significance.


As opposed to your side that acts like the government (federal or state) is your mommy and daddy.

"Mommy said I shouldn't go outside."
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: HideAndGoFarkYourself: The_Sponge: Today was my first mask f*ck up...I totally blanked and forgot to wear it inside the gym...and they forgot to remind me when I checked in at the front desk.

/An employee reminded me about it 5 minutes later.
//Whoops.

According to the people on Fark, you're now going to die and take 3,000 elderly and babies with you. Oh, and you should be arrested too.

Heh.

And it's time to post this....and for the record, I do wear a mask when required.  (With today's mistake being an exception.)

[Fark user image 425x321]

Why does your meme cite a number that is not actually known, even approximately?
We have no idea how many people Covid is going to kill, at this point, and anyone who says he does is a liar and/or a fool.

Because it's a goofy meme that raises a good point, even if the number is incorrect.


Yeah, It's okay to lie as long as you're telling your own "Truth".
 
warrenn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inner ted: Since nobody goes to that live link thing:
First time long time and here's my covid question:
Masks rated N95 or greater are effective at protecting the person wearing the mask from airborne particulates and spit of others as well as protecting others from the person wearing the mask
Whereas cloth masks / surgical masks ONLY protect others from the  spit and spray of the person wearing the mask , it is a courtesy of the person wearing the mask to protect others - the person wearing the mask is NOT protected from the spit and spray of others
Is that accurate?
I know that's some wordy shiat, but the meme of people pissing on each other is not answering all my questions
Thanks and I'll take my answer off the air , Chuck.


All masks offer some level of protection for the wearer, but that level is very low for some materials like thin cotton.  And if the fit is not good, the efficiency will drop significantly. Any gaps along the edges can mean a significant drop of filtering ability.  A N95 mask might only be 50% effective if there are gaps.

Most fabric masks are going to be in the 50% filtering range.  There are certain fabric combinations that can get into the 80-90% range.  A surgical mask can be comparable to an N95, but that's only if you can get a good seal to your face.  Surgical masks are pretty leaky since they are designed for breathing comfort rather than protection from deadly viruses.  But there are things you can do with rubber bands, braces, and other modifications to get a surgical mask to seal tightly to your face so the air has to come through the mask rather than around the edges.

It was fine to use something like a bandanna at the beginning when we were all scrambling for masks, but there's no need to do that now.  You can get surgical and KN95 masks pretty easily now which will provide significantly more protection than a plain cloth mask.  If you go out wearing a cloth mask, it's like going driving with an inferior seatbelt.  If you are in a situation where you need significant protection, you need a mask which can filter a significant amount of the virus.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I know that there's a joke that Fark members are shut-ins who hate going out.....

...but damn, some of you are really living up to the stereotype.

There are no guarantees in life, and when it's your time to go....it's time to go.

I'm not afraid of dying from COVID, but if that's how it goes, then so be it.


And if I take anyone else out with me, meh.  It was their time, too.

You forgot the last part.

/Avoiding unnecessary travel and activity is not fear
//Nor is disdain for masks bravery
///You are not a vacuum
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: bluejeansonfire: Jesus I can't believe people are still arguing about "living in fear" or some shiat.

Do what needs to be done to save people's lives.
In this case, that's staying the f*ck indoors and wearing a f*cking mask every time you go out.

I'm not staying indoors.  Life is too short, and I am not breaking any laws by doing so.


I didn't talk about what's legal. I talked about what's needed to save lives.
"Life is short." Yeah, and you're shortening other's lives real quick.
Selfish. Selfish and cruel.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.