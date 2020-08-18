 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Fifty mountain goats flown out of Olympics, crushing their hopes for a gold medal in headbutting   (king5.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to bury the lede:
By relocating the goats, wildlife officials hope to bolster native populations in the Cascades. The area also has natural salt licks, which means the goats don't have to rely on human sweat or urine for salt.
 
Aloysius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pfft, like they could beat the Scottish...
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Goat Simulator Xbox Launch Trailer
Youtube LyhTahv33u0

/ yes, I own the game...
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Way to bury the lede:
By relocating the goats, wildlife officials hope to bolster native populations in the Cascades. The area also has natural salt licks, which means the goats don't have to rely on human sweat or urine for salt.


Holy shiat, can I sell that?.
 
OmnomnomCookies [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
... yo da lay, yo da lay, yo da lay he hoo!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In addition to the goats that were relocated, 16 were taken to a zoo, 22 died while being captured, four died in transport, six that weren't fit to be relocated were euthanized and eight that couldn't be safely captured were killed.

Sweet fark...

Ranger #1: "There's one!  On that ledge up there!"
Ranger #2: "Okay....just a sec..."
*POW!* *thunk* "Baaaaaaaa...." *thud*
Ranger #1: "Well...I don't think he's going to make it."
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the Mountain Goats - Until Olympius Returns
Youtube 0YpcwNIfwno
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Way to bury the lede:
By relocating the goats, wildlife officials hope to bolster native populations in the Cascades. The area also has natural salt licks, which means the goats don't have to rely on human sweat or urine for salt.


This is one of the reasons you try to keep yourself clean in the mountainous back country.  If you leave your camp for a climb or fishing or whatever you could come back and a goat has eaten its way into your tent and chewed down half your sleeping bag.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Way to bury the lede:
By relocating the goats, wildlife officials hope to bolster native populations in the Cascades. The area also has natural salt licks, which means the goats don't have to rely on human sweat or urine for salt.


Hikers are told to pee on rock so the goats don't tear up vegetation to get at the urine. One hiker I talked to said he likes to pee between the rocks where the goats can't reach, just to frustrate the bastards. Goats can also chew up backpack straps or clothing to get at the salt from sweat. A group of hikers I met in Montana once had a porcupine chew up all their backpack straps and they had to jerry-rig the packs with whatever cords and straps they could salvage for the 10 mile return hike.
 
goatharper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They also flew 50 goats off of Mount Olympus, but experts suspect that some of them were actually avatars of the Olympian Gods and Goddesses. At least 12 of them were wearing gold jewelry or crowns.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

goatharper: [Fark user image 850x637]


There's a perfect Brawndo commercial right there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are You Dumber than a Fifth Grader Government Wildlife Management Programme?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

beezeltown: which means the goats don't have to rely on human sweat or urine for salt.


I spent a week up in the enchantments a few years back. Those farkers will follow you when you leave camp to piss and they are relentless. The most we counted around us at one time was about 60+. We'd have a decoy person walk one way while the person that had to pee went the other way to a rock formation once they started to follow the decoy(pissing on the rocks keeps them from eating the slow growing vegetation they would other wise leave alone).

Before that trip I never thought that I would have to actively try not to piss on multile mountain goat faces at the same time.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: In addition to the goats that were relocated, 16 were taken to a zoo, 22 died while being captured, four died in transport, six that weren't fit to be relocated were euthanized and eight that couldn't be safely captured were killed.

Sweet fark...

Ranger #1: "There's one!  On that ledge up there!"
Ranger #2: "Okay....just a sec..."
*POW!* *thunk* "Baaaaaaaa...." *thud*
Ranger #1: "Well...I don't think he's going to make it."


It's coming right for us.jpg
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA:

n addition to the goats that were relocated, 16 were taken to a zoo, 22 died while being captured, four died in transport, six that weren't fit to be relocated were euthanized and eight that couldn't be safely captured were killed.

Sweet jesus.  They relocated fifty, but managed to kill 32 more in the process?

"We're from the government and we're here to help."

/yes, I realize that without the government these things would be extinct.  Unclutch your pearls.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: goatharper: [Fark user image 850x637]

There's a perfect Brawndo commercial right there.


My first thought was "Man, I love goats but I do not want to be around goats all full of carbonated beverage. That sounds downright dangerous."
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Before that trip I never thought that I would have to actively try not to piss on multile mountain goat faces at the same time.


Keep going...
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Conservative Evangelical

Before that trip I never thought that I would have to actively try not to piss on multile mountain goat faces at the same time.

I thought I had a handle on rule 34, but it never ceases to amaze me how awesome you guys are.

/I even live by the mountains!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: FTA:

n addition to the goats that were relocated, 16 were taken to a zoo, 22 died while being captured, four died in transport, six that weren't fit to be relocated were euthanized and eight that couldn't be safely captured were killed.

Sweet jesus.  They relocated fifty, but managed to kill 32 more in the process?

"We're from the government and we're here to help."

/yes, I realize that without the government these things would be extinct.  Unclutch your pearls.


Keep reading they will lethaly wipe out rest in the fall. I imagine shooty shooty.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Way to bury the lede:
By relocating the goats, wildlife officials hope to bolster native populations in the Cascades. The area also has natural salt licks, which means the goats don't have to rely on human sweat or urine for salt.


One park I've visited developed a mountain goat problem over the last 20 years after the locals stopped ranging cattle up the mountain and therefore stopped putting out salt licks for them. As the salt ran out the goats gradually moved to the campsites over the ridge to get their fix.  When we were there around 2000 goat sightings were rare and well away from the campsites/lodge, now they come by the main campsite in the mornings and evenings most days to forage. 
PSA: Should you find yourself looking for some beautiful hiking in Southern British Columbia check out Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The area also has natural salt licks, which means the goats don't have to rely on human sweat or urine for salt.

Are the hikers tired of being licked by mountain goats?
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: FTA:
Sweet jesus.  They relocated fifty, but managed to kill 32 more in the process?


No, the fatalities are over the course of the whole project. They relocated hundreds of goats.

CordycepsInYourBrain: Hikers are told to pee on rock so the goats don't tear up vegetation to get at the urine. One hiker I talked to said he likes to pee between the rocks where the goats can't reach, just to frustrate the bastards. Goats can also chew up backpack straps or clothing to get at the salt from sweat. A group of hikers I met in Montana once had a porcupine chew up all their backpack straps and they had to jerry-rig the packs with whatever cords and straps they could salvage for the 10 mile return hike.


I'm amazed the goats have survived and apparently thrived with such limited sources of the salt they need.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

patrick767: The area also has natural salt licks, which means the goats don't have to rely on human sweat or urine for salt.

Are the hikers tired of being licked by mountain goats?


Well, that...and stepping in piles of goat dung...
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

patrick767: FLMountainMan: FTA:
Sweet jesus.  They relocated fifty, but managed to kill 32 more in the process?

No, the fatalities are over the course of the whole project. They relocated hundreds of goats.


Thank god.  That seemed like a really poorly executed program.
 
