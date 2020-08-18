 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Lesbian influencers are raffling off some random dude's sperm, if you are into that sort of thing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw a short documentary about this once...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: I think I saw a short documentary about this once...


i think i saw the same one...
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the winner who has to deal with that jerk.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Daily Mail hates queer people almost as much as Drew.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's OK, I can make my own.
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I prefer it served hot, straight from the tap.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
fake news.  I have been told hot lesbians are only available in pron.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Please go influence things somewhere else.  Like the Moon, there are no influencers there I hear.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/still upset they didn't do a second season
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's kind of an odd thing to have just lying about the house, like Grandma's decorative spoon collection or something.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: I think I saw a short documentary about this once...


What We Do In The Shadows Season 2 Episode 9 Witchcraft
Youtube NhqQDYTOkzI
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: buckeyebrain: I think I saw a short documentary about this once...

i think i saw the same one...


I saw 22, which was better than 21. 23 was a real let down, haven't seen 24 yet.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Allie and Sam, who have recently also endorsed watch straps, pet food and a household sweeper

I know I'm not the target audience, but I cannot wrap my head around influencer culture.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Helloooooooooo ladies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Donor Sperm Giveaway" sounds like the slogan on a dipshiat frat boy's t-shirt
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lesbians....
I'll be in my bunk
Raffling off some sperm
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: "Donor Sperm Giveaway" sounds like the slogan on a dipshiat frat boy's t-shirt


ugh.

I'd wear that shirt.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Related flick?
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Now finish your dinner, PowerBall."
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 minute ago  

deadromanoff: Lesbians....
I'll be in my bunk
Raffling off some sperm


"Raffling"...is that what the cool kids are calling it these days?
 
