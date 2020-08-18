 Skip to content
San Francisco: Fairies Only entrances   (sfgate.com)
36
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little on the nose.

(go ahead, make your BJ jokes.)
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now there's a meme I haven't seen in a long, long time.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything can be a Fairy Door if you're brave enough.

- Abraham Lincoln
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 418x720]

Now there's a meme I haven't seen in a long, long time.


I miss that fella like I miss Gorgor.

/I actually do miss them, same as Meg.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine your surprise, as you find the fairy door and open it, that someone has already shiat inside it.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radical Faeries or GTFU.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in college back in '85, I visited Mom in Sacramento while she was on assignment there for work.

I'd never been to California before, and all I knew about it was the stereotypes.

So I woke up one morning and over breakfast Mom said, "We're going to take the ferry to San Francisco!"

Coffee came out my nose.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Imagine your surprise, as you find the fairy door and open it, that someone has already shiat inside it.


I would assume it's glitter, which may be worse than actual shiat.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a glory hole if you're brave enough
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: I would assume it's glitter, which may be worse than actual shiat.


The Herpes of Crafting, it's called for a reason.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbach: thisisyourbrainonFark: I would assume it's glitter, which may be worse than actual shiat.

The Herpes of Crafting, it's called for a reason.


If you're a new parent, you'll eventually learn that there's only one thing worse than glitter:

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


/still on my leather car upholstry 10 years later
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a secret fairy might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image 500x368] [View Full Size image _x_]


Tinkerbell gave me one of my first naughty thoughts.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was going to be like something about the ladies' entrances to bars in Philly.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: dennysgod: [Fark user image 500x368] [View Full Size image _x_]

Tinkerbell gave me one of my first naughty thoughts.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x599] [View Full Size image _x_]


it's the shoes, I know.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: dennysgod: [Fark user image 500x368] [View Full Size image _x_]

Tinkerbell gave me one of my first naughty thoughts.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x599] [View Full Size image _x_]


This is great! I can't wait to find out how it ends.

/still waiting...
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: zimbach: thisisyourbrainonFark: I would assume it's glitter, which may be worse than actual shiat.

The Herpes of Crafting, it's called for a reason.

If you're a new parent, you'll eventually learn that there's only one thing worse than glitter:

[i5.walmartimages.com image 450x450]

/still on my leather car upholstry 10 years later


Consider yourself lucky

https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_39​5​0305?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cH​M6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referre​r_sig=AQAAABaN64mdND8pgq607i-_X6Zoly6K​roGSeu0b_e5Tev8vwgNm_c4V5NR4o7hHR6p21a​D0w7N9iKs4f_MfFuD5UocUFxnka_6sK4WmEq0e​kW2WmvNs-y3unKVzeoiap06QGwVaHdffeonu0v​mtFyKqCv6cjEbr3v9JR0my3_h315jj
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: bughunter: zimbach: thisisyourbrainonFark: I would assume it's glitter, which may be worse than actual shiat.

The Herpes of Crafting, it's called for a reason.

If you're a new parent, you'll eventually learn that there's only one thing worse than glitter:

[i5.walmartimages.com image 450x450]

/still on my leather car upholstry 10 years later

Consider yourself lucky

https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_395​0305?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cH​M6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referre​r_sig=AQAAABaN64mdND8pgq607i-_X6Zoly6K​roGSeu0b_e5Tev8vwgNm_c4V5NR4o7hHR6p21a​D0w7N9iKs4f_MfFuD5UocUFxnka_6sK4WmEq0e​kW2WmvNs-y3unKVzeoiap06QGwVaHdffeonu0v​mtFyKqCv6cjEbr3v9JR0my3_h315jj


Yeah, I've heard that's a thing.

I stopped going to strip clubs before that was a thing.

Back then the thing was cheap vanilla perfume.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: bughunter: zimbach: thisisyourbrainonFark: I would assume it's glitter, which may be worse than actual shiat.

The Herpes of Crafting, it's called for a reason.

If you're a new parent, you'll eventually learn that there's only one thing worse than glitter:

[i5.walmartimages.com image 450x450]

/still on my leather car upholstry 10 years later

Consider yourself lucky

https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_395​0305?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cH​M6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referre​r_sig=AQAAABaN64mdND8pgq607i-_X6Zoly6K​roGSeu0b_e5Tev8vwgNm_c4V5NR4o7hHR6p21a​D0w7N9iKs4f_MfFuD5UocUFxnka_6sK4WmEq0e​kW2WmvNs-y3unKVzeoiap06QGwVaHdffeonu0v​mtFyKqCv6cjEbr3v9JR0my3_h315jj


Glitter lung
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids Say the Darndest Things ! [mirrored]
Youtube pfRjzR--xII
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
San Francisco: Fairies Only entrances

*and take off your boots on the way in

Black Sabbath - Fairies Wear Boots [Lyrics] HQ
Youtube YACjo8j56A4
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Anything is a glory hole if you're brave enough


If it's only you it's only a hole. Someone else has to bring the glory.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is a old railroad trail near me that does this, but I believe those are supposed to be gnome homes.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Serious Post on Serious Thread:

Glitter lung

my left nut's nickname, bonus points for that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: drjekel_mrhyde: Anything is a glory hole if you're brave enough

If it's only you it's only a hole. Someone else has to bring the glory.


What if there's a family of raccoons on the other side?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: [YouTube video: Kids Say the Darndest Things ! [mirrored]]


....what the fark is that?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There is a old railroad trail near me that does this, but I believe those are supposed to be gnome homes.


gnome home is my stage name on Friday nights...

Bob, is that you?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: drjekel_mrhyde: Anything is a glory hole if you're brave enough

If it's only you it's only a hole. Someone else has to bring the glory.


Not true. Ever poured water into mud and farked the hole?

/credit to Bananas for Bonanza
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: EdgeRunner: drjekel_mrhyde: Anything is a glory hole if you're brave enough

If it's only you it's only a hole. Someone else has to bring the glory.

Not true. Ever poured water into mud and farked the hole?

/credit to Bananas for Bonanza


*apologies, that should be pour water into dirt and then fark the mud
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image 500x368] [View Full Size image _x_]


I see your Tinkerbell and raise you a Crysta...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: EdgeRunner: drjekel_mrhyde: Anything is a glory hole if you're brave enough

If it's only you it's only a hole. Someone else has to bring the glory.

What if there's a family of raccoons on the other side?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


So no Australian jokes allowed?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: thisisyourbrainonFark: EdgeRunner: drjekel_mrhyde: Anything is a glory hole if you're brave enough

If it's only you it's only a hole. Someone else has to bring the glory.

Not true. Ever poured water into mud and farked the hole?

/credit to Bananas for Bonanza

*apologies, that should be pour water into dirt and then fark the mud


Still not a glory hole. That's what Fred Flintstone would use as a fleshlight after the talking bird refuses to cooperate anymore.

"Early bird gets the worm, he tells me! Early bird gets the worm! Well that was no worm and I quit!"
 
