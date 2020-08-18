 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   The funniest thing you'll read today: An oral history of The Simpsons' iconic "steamed hams" short   (melmagazine.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you Google "steamed hams" the first thing that comes up is "Did you mean steamed clams?"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bingethinker: If you Google "steamed hams" the first thing that comes up is "Did you mean steamed clams?"


They must have hired more people from Utica than Albany.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: They must have hired more people from Utica than Albany.

I will burn Utica to the ground

They must have hired more people from Utica than Albany.


I will burn Utica to the ground
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my generation's "Who's on First?"
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehhh, it certainly became more well-known because of the massive meme-ification, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it iconic.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can I read it?"

"No."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: If you Google "steamed hams" the first thing that comes up is "Did you mean steamed clams?"


Steamed Hams but There's a Different Animator Every 13 Seconds
Youtube a8R3qHKS-dk
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steamed​_​cheeseburger
 
tzarro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First I had ever heard of such an iconic piece of media...I guess "iconic" now means "mediocre"?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: Ehhh, it certainly became more well-known because of the massive meme-ification, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it iconic.


I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much to think about....... after I saw it on the net!!!!!

GROOPIN JOE what a leach & ya thought Trump was bad.......think again
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons


It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Arman Tanzanians Swank
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually live in Albany and it pisses me off to no end that with all of our frickin' trendy gastropubs, no one's taken up the "Steamed Hams" thing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I will burn Utica to the ground

I was born there. You'd only improve the place.

They must have hired more people from Utica than Albany.

I will burn Utica to the ground


I was born there. You'd only improve the place.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Steamed Hams but it's Feel Good Inc.
Youtube Mgg3y1NDLIQ
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tzarro: First I had ever heard of such an iconic piece of media...I guess "iconic" now means "mediocre"?


I kinda hated the memes of it, but 'mediocre'?  You shut your whore mouth when Simpson's are talking.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny that the writer didn't even know that steamed clams were real.
 
mekkab
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I swear I've seen this meme for years, pre-2016.  Was it on fark? Or was it /b?


/Answer: it was probably CNN.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

carkiller: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mgg3y1ND​LIQ]


Dammit; wrong one.  This:
[ʸᵀᴾᴹᵛ] Steamed Hams Inc.
Youtube aRsOBFhNjVM
 
NINEv2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I will burn Utica to the ground

It must be the aurora borealis in your kitchen. Can I see?

They must have hired more people from Utica than Albany.

I will burn Utica to the ground


It must be the aurora borealis in your kitchen. Can I see?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: waxbeans: DecemberNitro: Ehhh, it certainly became more well-known because of the massive meme-ification, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it iconic.

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.


Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats
 
mekkab
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Funny that the writer didn't even know that steamed clams were real.

clearly he's not a golfer.


clearly he's not a golfer.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tzarro: First I had ever heard of such an iconic piece of media...


The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company.[1][2][3] The series is a satirical depiction of working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The show is set in the fictional town of Springfield and parodies American culture and society, television, and the human condition.
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I actually live in Albany and it pisses me off to no end that with all of our frickin' trendy gastropubs, no one's taken up the "Steamed Hams" thing.

Everyone knows the best steamed hams are found in Gloversville.


Everyone knows the best steamed hams are found in Gloversville.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guys, I just can't.  No more Groening for me.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Ehhh, it certainly became more well-known because of the massive meme-ification, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it iconic.


That whole episode was kind of unique because it was basically full of multiple short stories.

The one with Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers was definitely the more memorable one of the bunch.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/22_Sh​o​rt_Films_About_Springfield

/Favorite show when I was growing up so I'm kind of geeky about it
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Doesn't really catch until the full band comes in.
Steamed Hams but it's Basket Case by Green Day
Youtube vqCHdVOzetc
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cat Food Sandwiches: waxbeans: DecemberNitro: Ehhh, it certainly became more well-known because of the massive meme-ification, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it iconic.

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats


It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: waxbeans: Cat Food Sandwiches: waxbeans: DecemberNitro: Ehhh, it certainly became more well-known because of the massive meme-ification, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it iconic.

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats

It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.


What? I've watched the Simpson's since Tracy Ullman.
Used to have the DVD sets of the seasons.
Seen the marathons on fx.
GTFOAMFDH!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What? I've watched the Simpson's since Tracy Ullman.
Used to have the DVD sets of the seasons.
Seen the marathons on fx.
GTFOAMFDH!

I guess I will assume decades of tragic drug use and brain damage.
/there but for the grace of god go I

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats

It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.

What? I've watched the Simpson's since Tracy Ullman.
Used to have the DVD sets of the seasons.
Seen the marathons on fx.
GTFOAMFDH!


I guess I will assume decades of tragic drug use and brain damage.
/there but for the grace of god go I
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone misspelled "Worker and Parasite" on that site, because I can watch that little thing over and over.

/What that hell was THAT?!?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I will burn Utica to the ground

We're doing a pretty good job of that ourselves.

/format for that article is f*cking atrocious on mobile

They must have hired more people from Utica than Albany.

I will burn Utica to the ground


We're doing a pretty good job of that ourselves.

/format for that article is f*cking atrocious on mobile
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

csi_yellowknife: Someone misspelled "Worker and Parasite" on that site, because I can watch that little thing over and over.

/What that hell was THAT?!?

ENDUT! HOCH HECH!

/What that hell was THAT?!?


ENDUT! HOCH HECH!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: waxbeans: Subtonic: waxbeans: Cat Food Sandwiches: waxbeans: DecemberNitro: Ehhh, it certainly became more well-known because of the massive meme-ification, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it iconic.

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats

It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.

What? I've watched the Simpson's since Tracy Ullman.
Used to have the DVD sets of the seasons.
Seen the marathons on fx.
GTFOAMFDH!

I guess I will assume decades of tragic drug use and brain damage.
/there but for the grace of god go I


?
Why?
I love the hell out of the Simpson's.
I've seen every single episode at least 4 times. Had it set on the DVR back when that was a thing. I listened off the stuff that stands out.
To me the pulp fiction reference in that episode over shadow the steamed burgers bit.

For me the only thing I think of Skinner is that he stole someone's identity.

My memory composite stuff and I only remember the stuff I cared about.
I don't remember most things on a verbatim level.
Except movies like goodfellas. Those I know the lines to.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

csi_yellowknife: Someone misspelled "Worker and Parasite" on that site, because I can watch that little thing over and over.

/What that hell was THAT?!?

Endut! Hoch Hech!

/What that hell was THAT?!?


Endut! Hoch Hech!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: For me the only thing I think of Skinner is that he stole someone's identity.


I thought we all agreed to pretend that episode never happened?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ?
Why?
I love the hell out of the Simpson's.
I've seen every single episode at least 4 times. Had it set on the DVR back when that was a thing. I listened off the stuff that stands out.
To me the pulp fiction reference in that episode over shadow the steamed burgers bit.

For me the only thing I think of Skinner is that he stole someone's identity.

My memory composite stuff and I only remember the stuff I cared about.
I don't remember most things on a verbatim level.
Except movies like goodfellas. Those I know the lines to.


My buddies and I would parrot lines from it growing up, burned into the memory that way. Being from Utica, that scene stuck out for me but I have no idea why it became such a big meme in general, it was funny, but it's been 25 farking years.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I thought we all agreed to pretend that episode never happened?

Under punishment of torture, I believe. I'll heat up the fire poker...

I thought we all agreed to pretend that episode never happened?


Under punishment of torture, I believe. I'll heat up the fire poker...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: waxbeans: For me the only thing I think of Skinner is that he stole someone's identity.

I thought we all agreed to pretend that episode never happened?


I didn't. It pops to mind every time I see him on screen. It makes his segments different. Dark.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: waxbeans: ?
Why?
I love the hell out of the Simpson's.
I've seen every single episode at least 4 times. Had it set on the DVR back when that was a thing. I listened off the stuff that stands out.
To me the pulp fiction reference in that episode over shadow the steamed burgers bit.

For me the only thing I think of Skinner is that he stole someone's identity.

My memory composite stuff and I only remember the stuff I cared about.
I don't remember most things on a verbatim level.
Except movies like goodfellas. Those I know the lines to.

My buddies and I would parrot lines from it growing up, burned into the memory that way. Being from Utica, that scene stuck out for me but I have no idea why it became such a big meme in general, it was funny, but it's been 25 farking years.


Exactly. And pulp fiction reference sticks out to me because I'm a QT fan boy. ( Of his early work. Hollywood was a let down. )
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.

We've lived full lives, haven't we?

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats

It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.


We've lived full lives, haven't we?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I thought we all agreed to pretend that episode never happened?

That's Snake Whacking Day.

I thought we all agreed to pretend that episode never happened?


That's Snake Whacking Day.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fano: We've lived full lives, haven't we?

On my deathbed, I am sure I shall lament that I did not consume enough pop culture.

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats

It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.

We've lived full lives, haven't we?


On my deathbed, I am sure I shall lament that I did not consume enough pop culture.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: On my deathbed, I am sure I shall lament that I did not consume enough pop culture.

Luckily the first ten seasons of the Simpsons was a densely layered Rosetta Stone for most of human civilization up to that point

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats

It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.

We've lived full lives, haven't we?

On my deathbed, I am sure I shall lament that I did not consume enough pop culture.


Luckily the first ten seasons of the Simpsons was a densely layered Rosetta Stone for most of human civilization up to that point
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fano: We've lived full lives, haven't we?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fano: Subtonic: waxbeans: Cat Food Sandwiches: waxbeans: DecemberNitro: Ehhh, it certainly became more well-known because of the massive meme-ification, but I wouldn't go so far as to call it iconic.

I don't recall it. And I've seen the whole series a few times.
Dvd and fx marathons

It was a short part of an episode about things in Springfield.

Things that sick out from the series for me are:
Borat chained in the attic.
Michael jackson mental patient.
How Apue ends up at the quicky Mart.
Sideshow bob episodes.
Intro to 3 eye fish.
Homer gets fat for disability.
The acapella group the B shapes.
Mr Plow Man.
The Chinese detergent with Homer's face.
The Homer car that bankrupts Homer's brother.
Lisa as a politician.
El Barto.
Santa's little helper.
Flaming Moe's.
Shelbyville episode
Homer eats himself
The stress bats

It doesn't sound like you grew up with the series. My friends and I can pretty much recite every episode up to season ten. I'm sorry if you live an empty shell of a hollow life, devoid of meaning or happiness.

We've lived full lives, haven't we?

On my deathbed, I am sure I shall lament that I did not consume enough pop culture.


I was in the ER in 1990 something. I had done a giant line of cocaine in the parking lot. Determine to finally get high or die because I'd be doing lines for 17 hours.
As the ER people poked and prodded me and did their thing. All I could feel was the tip of my nose.
And what was on my mind???
How would the spring fling story arc involving Marty saybrooke and Todd Manning on one Life to live play out.
That bugs me to this day as being odd and sad.
😔

/Anyone know what that is? And how it all played out?
 
xalres
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've come to grips with the fact that I can't get enough of these. I've accepted that I'm a silly person with supremely simple tastes sometimes.

Anyway, here's my favorite one so far.

Steamed Hams but it's Basket Case by Green Day
Youtube vqCHdVOzetc


Proust ain't got nothing on this!
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


/Shamelessly stolen from Reddit
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.