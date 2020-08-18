 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Trump finally gets a woman off   (cnbc.com) divider line
85
    More: Interesting, Women's suffrage, Susan B. Anthony, posthumous pardon, President Trump, Women's rights, President of the United States, United States Constitution, historicNew Yorker  
•       •       •

3035 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Aug 2020 at 11:58 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



85 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo Subby, we need this o e up with a Repeat tag.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like he found out that she opposed the black vote.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, accepting a pardon is a confession of guilt, and there were HUGE kerfuffle about SBA refusing to accept that she was guilty.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gonna be red, but came to congratulate Subby on a most excellent headline.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very nice subby, too bad it wasn't submitted an hour earlier.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Trump, anything for a buck...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: Gonna be red,


I always love posts like this.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful!

Well done, Subby!

And special thanks to the Modmin who resurrected this from the red!

Kudos all around!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it. To do that he would have to care about somebody other than Trump. And a woman, at that.

Unpossible.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old greenlit thread is gone? Fine, I'll repeat myself:

And here I thought Repubs hated "virtue signaling."
 
BenderZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take my HOTY vote
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News needs to stop closing comments.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump may be aware of the G spot but he doesn't care and he claims he doesn't know it. It doesn't know him.

Never heard of it. Not Trump. I am bored.

Daddy Trump taught two things:  pyschopathic love of money. pyschopathic hatred of everything that is not money, power, or self.

Women naturally fall in the second category because they are not My Precious and they should not have their own money.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else who assumed is was going to be Ghislaine Maxwell?
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he announced it, there was literal laughter from the audience.  Of the, "you're kidding, right?" variety.  How appropriate.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: Anyone else who assumed is was going to be Ghislaine Maxwell?


I was thinking Snowden, but I'm sure there's been discussions about pardoning her also.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: Anyone else who assumed is was going to be Ghislaine Maxwell?


Well, Trump is going to do a big copy/replace with the names on the documents.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Trump may be aware of the G spot ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't SBA kick him in the nards for this, if she could?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"LOOK HOW MUCH HE'S DONE FOR THE PRO LIFE MOVEMENT! HE PARDONED SUSAN B ANTHONY!"
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in the room actually laughed at him when he made his "big announcement"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mactheknife: When he announced it, there was literal laughter from the audience.  Of the, "you're kidding, right?" variety.  How appropriate.


President Donald Trump gets unexpected laugh at United Nations - BBC News
Youtube eN2jqTilLOM
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Trump bragged that he was much better for black people than Obama because he was willing to pardon Jack Johnson for violating the Mann Act which Obama failed to do?

/To be fair, the Curious George soundtrack was pretty good.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The broad on the coin?  Good idea Jared!  You know, if she would let her hair down and put on some bronzer she just might be farkable.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do have one thing in common, Trump would rather cut off her hand than allow black people to vote.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many extra votes he'll get for doing this. My money is on zero. Zero extra votes.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completely tone deaf as usual. If Mahatma Gandhi was alive Trump would have him force fed through a tube and then would brag about how much he's done for Gandhi.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was red now green?

Are you a wizard?
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Was red now green?

Are you a wizard?


Yes
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subby
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shiatty transparent attempt to have history look vaguely favorably on his legacy.
 
quizzical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See everybody???  Trump has been a feminist all along!   Suburban housewives will be stampeding to vote for him!  /s
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Anthony wear that conviction like a badge of honor?  Kind of the same way John Lewis is wearing that cocky smirk in his first mugshot?
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump thinks he's  pardoning Casey Anthony
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was a good show. Wonder what's on next...

...and please spare me the "this is a good thing and I'll take it" rants. We all know there's only one reason he's doing it now...and with all the "teaser BS" his handlers could muster...and championed by Fox News.

Everything's "urgent" and "a big announcement" now. This was literally the least he could do. What a cynical bunch of evil farks...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I faked it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: mactheknife: When he announced it, there was literal laughter from the audience.  Of the, "you're kidding, right?" variety.  How appropriate.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eN2jqTil​LOM]


Donald Trump with a Laugh Track is Hilarious!
Youtube Bn06CO1bYAs


In a sane world, everything that came out of this assclown's mouth would be met with gales of laughter.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: "I faked it."
[Fark user image 420x236]


Jokes on her, he doesn't care.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for mustering the courage to address this extremely important matter, Mr. President. With this one Sharpie signature, you have lifted the nation's spirits and set us on a path toward healing and prosperity. May God bless you, my liege!

/ Oh, and on your way out, feel free to choke on a flaming bag of diseased dicks, you cynical wretch.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Completely tone deaf as usual. If Mahatma Gandhi was alive Trump would have him force fed through a tube and then would brag about how much he's done for Gandhi.Ghana.


FTFY, because that's probably how Trump would announce it...
 
Dog Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the "big pardon" he was bragging about? Dude's probably on the highest quality pharmaceuticals you can buy and probably still not paying for it.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Im_Gumby: Gonna be red,

I always love posts like this.


Moderator: Boo_Guy: Was red now green?

Are you a wizard?

Yes


I was technically correct... the best kind of correct. :)
/still a great headline
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to Christ for a second I though that Trump had pardoned Maxwell.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SquonkBot: Well, that was a good show. Wonder what's on next...

...and please spare me the "this is a good thing and I'll take it" rants. We all know there's only one reason he's doing it now...and with all the "teaser BS" his handlers could muster...and championed by Fox News.

Everything's "urgent" and "a big announcement" now. This was literally the least he could do. What a cynical bunch of evil farks...


Literally nobody thinks this is "a good thing"

The press laughed at him when he announced it
 
freetomato
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gosh, as a helpless, delicate flower of a female, I am so grateful that honest don, the manliest man that ever manned, is exhibiting chivalry and a spirit of righteousness and justice that no POTUS in the history of America has ever had the courage to display!  Thank you, honest don, thank you!  You have MY vote!

/s
 
ditka80 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Republicans are now pandering to dead voters?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I don't believe it. To do that he would have to care about somebody other than Trump. And a woman, at that.

Unpossible.


It's an empty gesture to say "Look! I care about women!"
 
sakofun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Recently some sort of Susan B. Anthony foundation member went door-to-door in my neighborhood praising Trump as an anti-abortionist. I suspect this pardon is meant to gain support from the pro-life crowd.
 
Displayed 50 of 85 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.