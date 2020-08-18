 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Cocoa dust falls on Swiss village after malfunction at chocolate factory. Well, that's what the Lindt brush is for   (kiro7.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a bit funny...

One time I was driving past a McGraw Hill textbook printing plant, and noticed a huge plume of book pages shooting up and out of the roof. Not sure what the hell was going on inside, but someone was having a bad day. Or maybe a Rage Quit day...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chocolate Rain" Original Song by Tay Zonday
Youtube EwTZ2xpQwpA

/submitted w/ a better headline
//salty
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: One time I was driving past a McGraw Hill textbook printing plant, and noticed a huge plume of book pages shooting up and out of the roof. Not sure what the hell was going on inside, but someone was having a bad day.


Ayup.

They threw the book at 'em.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Swino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Toronto, we've got a Redpath sugar plant down at the harbour.  Every now and then they spill something.  No one minds, because the air smells like caramel for the rest of the day.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [YouTube video: "Chocolate Rain" Original Song by Tay Zonday]
/submitted w/ a better headline
//salty


VANILLA SNOW (CHOCOLATE RAIN PARODY)
Youtube sDcA0Ncap0g
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta bunch in my belly button.

This navel Lindt is hard to remove.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Swiss town got a surprise dusting of cocoa when a ventilation system malfunctioned at a nearby chocolate factory."

Sounds like it went from "suck" to "blow"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
WHAT, NO MARSHMALLOWS?!?
cdn3.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hiring a Streetsweeper...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chieromancer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Truffled town.
 
whitroth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chocolate abuse!

And won't someone think of those of  us with no chocolate?!
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
HOTY, in my book.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seen shopping for vacation homes in the area
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's some good stuff Subby. I'm going to tell people that you and I are friends and I give you the good headlines.
 
Focks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love chocolate.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnficent bastard.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lindt chocolate is absolutely worth seeking out and trying. I'm no fan of dark chocolate, but their dark chocolate is surprisingly good. Sometimes when I bake brownies, I'll top them with crumbled pieces of their coconut white chocolate bar. Sooo good.

Gah! Now I want to bake some brownies.
 
Ranolin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
menatwork_golfclap.gif
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: Lindt chocolate is absolutely worth seeking out and trying. I'm no fan of dark chocolate, but their dark chocolate is surprisingly good. Sometimes when I bake brownies, I'll top them with crumbled pieces of their coconut white chocolate bar. Sooo good.

Gah! Now I want to bake some brownies.


What do you mean seek out? You can find that stuff at gas stations and Wal Mart.
/I miss their 99% dark.
 
Trainspotr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to walk home past the Blommer plant in Chicago when I lived by Grand and Ogden.  Occasionally, the ground outside next to the train tracks would be covered with a thin layer of chocolate dust. Smelled like heaven. I swear there was a peanut roaster nearby, and once in a blue moon, you'd get both smells at the same time.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Protip: there's a stand in the zurich airport where they make fresh dipped chocolate truffles and they are farking awesome
 
