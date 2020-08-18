 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1920, women's suffrage was ratified thanks to one vote, after political pressure caused one Representative to change his vote and say, don't lean on me, man, cause you can't afford the ticket   (history.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yeah, but don't
forget, it was a man who cast that ballot.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wham, bam, thank you ma'am!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: yeah, but don't
forget, it was a man who cast that ballot.


Because his Mama told him to.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another good example of social conservatives being on the wrong side of history.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Bowie - Suffragette City [Lyrics in video description]
Youtube ZrmGzNL3qWU
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't he actually crawl out the window afterwards to avoid the backlash?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 years and yet there is still far for women to go in this nation. End Women's Suffrage Now!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.


WTF are you on about?   Closing in on 50 myself and I far more socially 'liberal' than I was as a 'know it all' 18 year old.
 
slaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honour their efforts, women of America, and VOTE!!!!!
Honour yourselves, women of America, and VOTE!!!!!
Honour the girls who, even now, women of America, are watching you, and VOTE!!!!
And American men, the above goes for you as well.
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.

WTF are you on about?   Closing in on 50 myself and I far more socially 'liberal' than I was as a 'know it all' 18 year old.


Not there yet?  You'll see.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.


Don't worry, they soften quite a bit a few years later.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What he actually said was propably "No. Ma'am. Yes, Ma'am. I a man, but I can change. If I hafta. I guess".
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: 100 years and yet there is still far for women to go in this nation. End Women's Suffrage Now!


Mary Poppins - Sister Suffragette
Youtube Ds8cKgPdE6M
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, he gave in to political pressure and voted against it, subby. His mother's letter just convinced him to vote the way he was going to before the political pressure was applied.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farker Soze: ObscureNameHere: Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.

WTF are you on about?   Closing in on 50 myself and I far more socially 'liberal' than I was as a 'know it all' 18 year old.

Not there yet?  You'll see.


Nope.   Remember, I was a teen in the 80's, which had lots of casual racism on TV and homophobia was the expected default position for any discourse.

I got older, learned better.
 
mksmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.


I think Bernie Sanders would question your glibly ageist generalization. And don't forget Bertrand Russell, who was a flaming radical and outspoken social critic and atheist until the day he died at age 98. I'm 77 and I'm FAR more of a lefty-liberal than my kids, who are in their 40s & 50s.

Moreover, the loudest, most unthinking knee-jerk rednecks around here are aged 18-25. And they all have Trump stickers on their pickups. It's their politically experienced grandparents I see working as campaign volunteers for Democratic candidates.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farker Soze: ObscureNameHere: Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.

WTF are you on about?   Closing in on 50 myself and I far more socially 'liberal' than I was as a 'know it all' 18 year old.

Not there yet?  You'll see.


Everything in life, as usual, depends on the person.  My aunt's then-90 year old very Catholic mother changed her mind and decided to be pro-gay marriage because, "They're just trying to live their lives and aren't hurting anyone, so why should I care?  They're people too."

RIP Rita
 
quizzical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Romance Women's Suffrage
Youtube co6qKVBciAw
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School House Rock - Sufferin Till Suffrage
Youtube CGHGDO_b_q0


Pretty sure I had a crush on this gal as a kid. Possibly still do.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2016 reminds us of an important lesson. If you don't vote you might lose the right.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They gained a lot more traction after updating the movement's names from "Ballots for Broads" and "Democracy for Dames".
 
AntiNerd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sort of off topic, but I am impressed by the quality of this sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mksmith: Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.

I think Bernie Sanders would question your glibly ageist generalization. And don't forget Bertrand Russell, who was a flaming radical and outspoken social critic and atheist until the day he died at age 98. I'm 77 and I'm FAR more of a lefty-liberal than my kids, who are in their 40s & 50s.

Moreover, the loudest, most unthinking knee-jerk rednecks around here are aged 18-25. And they all have Trump stickers on their pickups. It's their politically experienced grandparents I see working as campaign volunteers for Democratic candidates.


Hear hear!
Well said, sir!
Uninformed opinions of youth are more cumbersome in my neighborhood than are taxes (which I am inclined to believe they are ungratefully opposed to).
The very thought of these thin beard chin strokers making decisions about infrastructure and pandemic response is grating at least.
It is my only hope they find the underfunded fire department incapable of traversing their unrepaired roads should their cheap Chinese Sheetrock home catch fire and cause them to abide in the woods.
The thought of them using scissors unsupervised is my only calming thought on the subject.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Quite frankly, I'm against Women's suffrage.   Haven't they suffered enough over the millennia?   And we *ENSHRINED* that in the Constitution?

Come on guys, we're better than this!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: ObscureNameHere: Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.

WTF are you on about?   Closing in on 50 myself and I far more socially 'liberal' than I was as a 'know it all' 18 year old.

Not there yet?  You'll see.


Talk about being WAAAAY off base.

I have a friend who is the father of a girl I went to HS with. The guy is 76, reached Lt Col, one of the biggest gun owners I've met, lives in Red State, AZ, and is a totally chill lib. He thinks the Trump presidency is a cancer on the entire human race and gets angrier about the guy than I do. He raised two libby daughters and even likes the Mexicans.

He goes against everything that the conservatives work for these days, and he's a Smudge past 50.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Another good example of social conservatives being on the wrong side of history.


The conservative anti-suffrage women were the absolute worst.  They prattled on about politics and voting being morally beneath women, and it was better to exercise power by influencing your male family members.  If you're in a rich and influential family you could possibly play that power behind the throne game, but if you were  in the lower classes you didn't have any voice as a woman.  Once the franchise was granted, plenty of these Aunt Lydias found that political participation wasn't beneath them after all.

/fark Aunt Lydia
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The corresponding decline in sammich production has been devastating.

*ducks and runs*
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
End Women's Suffrage Petition
Youtube lysWbzQyiWw
 
brizzle365
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

slaur: Honour their efforts, women of America, and VOTE!!!!!
Honour yourselves, women of America, and VOTE!!!!!
Honour the girls who, even now, women of America, are watching you, and VOTE!!!!
And American men, the above goes for you as well.
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 564x780]


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ophus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lysWbzQy​iWw


The comment I was looking for
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lysWbzQy​iWw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Help End Women's Suffrage
Youtube af_qzKfWHAU
 
Livinglush
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Day_Old_Dutchie: It's always the stubborn, boneheaded useless OLD MEN that hold back progressive legislation and we somehow have treat them and their ignorant opinions as the supreme truth, because they are supposedly old and wise.

If only human's brains didn't turn to cement after about 50 years.

WTF are you on about?   Closing in on 50 myself and I far more socially 'liberal' than I was as a 'know it all' 18 year old.


Over 40 here, the last 5 years have made me far more Liberal than I ever was.  This in combination with more conviction to my faith than ever before.  Stereotypes are bad, m'kay?
 
