(MSN)   "Nobody complains that their freedom's being taken away because they have to wear pants. But that's the law," says a guy who clearly has never shopped with subby   (msn.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "People who are for masks are riled up," said Henry Karp, 70, a retired rabbi in Davenport, Iowa, with "one fully operational lung." But, Karp said, "you're not going to see us gathering on the steps of state capitols with semiautomatic weapons for the same reason we're wearing masks - we want to stay safe."

With all due respect, Rabbi Karp--I'm perfectly happy to stand on #COVIDKim's lawn with my mask and rifle and demand she mandate masks. It will probably come to that soon with all the goddamn plague rat-lickers running around.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Non-bifurcated garments are Communism.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
PANTS ARE THE BOURGEOIS YOKE OF OUR CAPITALIST OPPRESSORS!

DOWN WITH PANTS!!!
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Don't You Hate Pants!?
Youtube U14QaBE8N7c
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: PANTS ARE THE BOURGEOIS YOKE OF OUR CAPITALIST OPPRESSORS!

DOWN WITH PANTS!!!


Up with shirts?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Vandals - Anarchy Burger
Youtube hwuiHI0-z3c
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: PANTS ARE THE BOURGEOIS YOKE OF OUR CAPITALIST OPPRESSORS!

DOWN WITH PANTS!!!


UP WITH PENIS!...
 
fusillade762
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
scontent.fhio2-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.angryflower.com/247.html
Bob's Quick Guide to the Apostrophe, You Idiots
I used whiteout to remove that rampaging apostrophe from the headline.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: AcneVulgaris: PANTS ARE THE BOURGEOIS YOKE OF OUR CAPITALIST OPPRESSORS!

DOWN WITH PANTS!!!

Up with shirts?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
