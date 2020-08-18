 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Gunfire heard at army base amid warnings of possible mutiny   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: News, Military, Sahara, Niger, Sahel, Armed forces, Nigeria, Mali's capital, Burkina Faso  
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Outside of BAMako.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess it's a sign of the times that I was surprised this story isn't taking place in the United States.
 
trackgrease
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My nerves are frayed enough as it is. Remember, officers commit barratry, and enlisted personnel commit mutiny
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Donnie to express concern but say it's Indonesia's problem, since it's their island.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It's a sign of something, that's for sure.  You might want to step away from the news for a bit.  It's twisting your brain up in knots.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that once the situation has escalated to capturing the president it's not a mutiny, it's a coup.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a sad state of affairs that I was completely expecting to see this on a US Base.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm hoping this gives a few of our boys in the US some ideas. We like that can-do attitude.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hear "mutiny" and always think ship for some reason. Maybe it's pirate movies.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

One transposition and one letter change:

Mail crisis deepens as president, VP detained by mutinous troops
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WRONG!

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/te​x​t/10/894

10 U.S. Code § 894 - Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition

(a)Any person subject to this chapter who-
(1)with intent to usurp or override lawful military authority, refuses, in concert with any other person, to obey orders or otherwise do his duty or creates any violence or disturbance is guilty of mutiny;
(2)with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of lawful civil authority, creates, in concert with any other person, revolt, violence, or other disturbance against that authority is guilty of sedition;
(3)fails to do his utmost to prevent and suppress a mutiny or sedition being committed in his presence, or fails to take all reasonable means to inform his superior commissioned officer or commanding officer of a mutiny or sedition which he knows or has reason to believe is taking place, is guilty of a failure to suppress or report a mutiny or sedition.
(b)A person who is found guilty of attempted mutiny, mutiny, sedition, or failure to suppress or report a mutiny or sedition shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.
(Aug. 10, 1956, ch. 1041, 70A Stat. 68.)


Barratry, on the other hand, is a purely civilian offense.  It's not mentioned in UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barratr​y​_(common_law)
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: I'm hoping this gives a few of our boys in the US some ideas. We like that can-do attitude.


So you're a big fan of sedition?

10 U.S. Code § 894 - Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition
(a)Any person subject to this chapter who-
....
(2)with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of lawful civil authority, creates, in concert with any other person, revolt, violence, or other disturbance against that authority is guilty of sedition;

Interesting.   You sound just like those Jade Helm morons from a few years back.

Just like them.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I didn't know Hawaiians were so upset. But why just the one island?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is what happens when leaders don't keep the loyalty of the soldiers. Not the generals: the soldiers. They're the ones with all the guns.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"When the workers get upset who do they come after?? El Presidente!"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Unless it was apolitical, now would be an uniquely unlikely time for any US civil war type action, considering how soon the elections are.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like all Sahel is breaking loose.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I WARNED YOU WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU TOOK MY XBOX AWAY!
 
Slightly Darker Black Manjushri
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I think with all the Zimmerman defending and rampant racism, it is pretty wild for you to make that claim.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Huh?
Thats not how its ever been.
The soldiers do what the generals say no matter what.
 
