(KOB4)   New Mexico is so old, it's flying zeppelins   (kob.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected."

Well because in my last trip through New Mexico there were large swaths of jack s*it for 100+ miles at a time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait, wait...   there's a NEW Mexico?
 
Mouser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Somehow, it seems appropriate that this country's stratospheric blimp fleet should be based out of Roswell.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That thing looks more like a blimp rather than a zeppelin...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i0.wp.com image 850x478]


But you do need a ticket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh la humanidad!
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
something something lead balloon
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this is a Derigible idea.
it will be a flash in the pan, a Blimp on the radar.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are they going to be racing them? Love to see those, especially the really close races...
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trying to save money. Looking for a used Mexico.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, they need to do something after cancelling Balloon Fiesta.
 
g.fro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Airships are cool.

That is all.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.redd.it image 640x480]


Aeromail
Youtube BvQpdb2jGgs
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

g.fro: Airships are cool.

That is all.


Notable exception:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: g.fro: Airships are cool.

That is all.

Notable exception:
[th.bing.com image 201x180]


On no, basically all of them throughout history have crashed. The US Navy lost a couple in very notable crashes, then the Hindenberg, and also the Goodyear Blimp has been the subject of some fires/crashes.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: "There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected."

Well because in my last trip through New Mexico there were large swaths of jack s*it for 100+ miles at a time.


That's a feature rather than a bug. Except for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces we don't like being all stacked up on top of each other. All that 'jack shiat' you are referring to is mostly ranched so there are actually things out there, like ranch houses, cattle, sheep, horses, water troughs, windmills, corrals, and shearing/hay barns. We like it just fine.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Random Anonymous Blackmail: "There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected."

Well because in my last trip through New Mexico there were large swaths of jack s*it for 100+ miles at a time.

That's a feature rather than a bug. Except for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces we don't like being all stacked up on top of each other. All that 'jack shiat' you are referring to is mostly ranched so there are actually things out there, like ranch houses, cattle, sheep, horses, water troughs, windmills, corrals, and shearing/hay barns. We like it just fine.


Don't forget the forests and mountains, with only camp sites and a few cabins.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thank goodness.  At long last we'll be able to see what things look like from up in the air.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i0.wp.com image 850x478]


Except I have an older driver's license which isn't Real ID compatible, so soon enough I will in fact need a passport to fly in/out of ABQ.
 
Eravior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, my god! The helium!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: OK So Amuse Me: Random Anonymous Blackmail: "There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected."

Well because in my last trip through New Mexico there were large swaths of jack s*it for 100+ miles at a time.

That's a feature rather than a bug. Except for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces we don't like being all stacked up on top of each other. All that 'jack shiat' you are referring to is mostly ranched so there are actually things out there, like ranch houses, cattle, sheep, horses, water troughs, windmills, corrals, and shearing/hay barns. We like it just fine.

Don't forget the forests and mountains, with only camp sites and a few cabins.


I was mainly referring to the more open areas. Have you ever driven Highway 70 from, say, Roswell to Albuquerque? That is a long drive with few towns or villages to break up the road. I've had people from cities just unable to comprehend how far apart things can be. We lived on one ranch that was 69 miles from Roswell/40 miles from Corona and people couldn't believe we were fine out that far. They couldn't believe we averaged getting to town only once or twice a month.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In a zeppelin, you can travel over the hills and far away while you ramble on.  You can fly over the Misty Mountains in a single hop without trouble from the rain.  Just don't get too high or the lack of oxygen will leave you dazed and confused.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is not a balloon!!  It is an airship!!
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Random Anonymous Blackmail: "There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected."

Well because in my last trip through New Mexico there were large swaths of jack s*it for 100+ miles at a time.

That's a feature rather than a bug. Except for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces we don't like being all stacked up on top of each other. All that 'jack shiat' you are referring to is mostly ranched so there are actually things out there, like ranch houses, cattle, sheep, horses, water troughs, windmills, corrals, and shearing/hay barns. We like it just fine.


Yep, I moved to NM in 06 because of the open spaces, sunlight, food, and weather (except for half the days in spring). Also, home prices stayed reasonable because most people don't know about the state between Texas and Arizona.
/The hot air balloons over the back yard every weekend was an unknown bonus.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I know the byline says Rio Rancho, but the article doesn't say where in NM they'd be manufacturing. I find it hard to believe anything besides a dentist office or cookie cutter suburban home is being built in Rio Rancho. Farmington or Truth and Consequences would be better locations.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: NM Volunteer: OK So Amuse Me: Random Anonymous Blackmail: "There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected."

Well because in my last trip through New Mexico there were large swaths of jack s*it for 100+ miles at a time.

That's a feature rather than a bug. Except for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces we don't like being all stacked up on top of each other. All that 'jack shiat' you are referring to is mostly ranched so there are actually things out there, like ranch houses, cattle, sheep, horses, water troughs, windmills, corrals, and shearing/hay barns. We like it just fine.

Don't forget the forests and mountains, with only camp sites and a few cabins.

I was mainly referring to the more open areas. Have you ever driven Highway 70 from, say, Roswell to Albuquerque? That is a long drive with few towns or villages to break up the road. I've had people from cities just unable to comprehend how far apart things can be. We lived on one ranch that was 69 miles from Roswell/40 miles from Corona and people couldn't believe we were fine out that far. They couldn't believe we averaged getting to town only once or twice a month.


You mean 285?  I prefer to go 360 to 54 (or all the way to I-25), just for the sake of driving through Capitan and Lincoln.  Takes longer, but I love hills and woods.
 
g.fro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: g.fro: Airships are cool.

That is all.

Notable exception:
[th.bing.com image 201x180]


Yeah, because no heavier-than-air aircraft ever crashed and burned.
 
g.fro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Billy Liar: g.fro: Airships are cool.

That is all.

Notable exception:
[th.bing.com image 201x180]

On no, basically all of them throughout history have crashed. The US Navy lost a couple in very notable crashes, then the Hindenberg, and also the Goodyear Blimp has been the subject of some fires/crashes.


USS Los Angeles would like a word.

But yeah, the Shenandoah, Akron, and Macon all crashed in severe storms.
 
