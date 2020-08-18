 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   In a dry run for pardoning himself, Trump pardons someone he's legally not capable of pardoning   (nytimes.com) divider line
sirgrim
1 hour ago  
Yes, I'm sure women were just waiting for the approval of men for demanding their freedoms. This will get him the election for sure.
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
meme-generator.comView Full Size


//She would probably refuse the pardon if she were alive
 
AxiomJackson
1 hour ago  
So now he's grabbing women by the pardon?
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  
He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.
 
LesserEvil
1 hour ago  
Welp, he's now tied up the women's vote in the upcoming election. Trump is now president for life!
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jollyrancher82
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [meme-generator.com image 600x400]

//She would probably refuse the pardon if she were alive


And tell him where to put it
 
Epic Fap Session
1 hour ago  
Trump 2020 - Vote for me. I'm pathetic.
 
mofa
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  
That's great.  I love "As I Lay Me Down"!
 
texanjeff
1 hour ago  
STOP WASTING EVERYONES TIME MR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
 
dontpanic07042
1 hour ago  
This is actually pretty evil, because it's also a dog whistle for racists. Susan B. Anthony said she would cut off her right arm before giving Blacks the vote. Times have changed, of course, and I doubt she'd say that now... but Trump would. No surprise, then, that of all the women in history he could have symbolically pardoned, he picked the woman who made feminism a white woman's game for a hundred years.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
Bull farking shiat if he was president when she tried to vote he would have called her a mean nasty woman
 
Spartapuss
1 hour ago  
Racist dogwhistle?

Racist dogwhistle.
 
IAmRight
1 hour ago  
"No one's done more for women than me! Look how much I care!"

"In fact, not enough people appreciate her. I tell you what, maybe you'll respect the next one. 'Cause now I say women can't vote."
 
johnny queso
1 hour ago  
what a pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic, pathetic manbaby.
 
North_Central_Positronics
1 hour ago  
He's got that women's vote all locked up, baby.
 
Mikey1969
1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.


Well, subby's article said nothing about the legality, so we'll have to speculate. Was it a state and not a federal charge, maybe?
 
BizarreMan
1 hour ago  
He actually thought that pardoning Susan B would help him with the women's vote?
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.


The issue isn't that she's dead it's that the arrest was for violation of a state law not a federal law.
 
IndyJohn
1 hour ago  
Tweet biatching about how people aren't appropriately fawning over this in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...
 
holdmybones
1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 750x500]


Trump would be copping a feel.
 
snowybunting
1 hour ago  
"She was guilty for voting."


Is this some sort of double-reverse tense I'm not familiar with?
 
Cythraul
1 hour ago  
Well, so glad that's taken care of.  It was a high priority item, after all.
 
WastrelWay
1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.

The issue isn't that she's dead it's that the arrest was for violation of a state law not a federal law.


True. Since she's dead, it's all symbolic anyway. Get a grip.
 
Sir Paul
1 hour ago  
Trump pardoning people for illegal voting?

/ every accusation is a confession
 
balko
1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.

Well, subby's article said nothing about the legality, so we'll have to speculate. Was it a state and not a federal charge, maybe?


It's a bit of a legal mishmash. She was accused of violating a state law but was actually tried and convicting of violating a federal law that made it a federal crime to vote in a district where state law said one wasn't eligible. A bit of a wrinkle, it seems.
 
JerseyTim
1 hour ago  
This is not a good look by #TheResistance today. No matter what you think about the President, it is a good thing that Susan B. Anthony can have her life back now.
 
Literally Addicted
1 hour ago  
How about he pardon a woman who voted and is currently alive?

https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/10/us/tex​a​s-woman-ineligible-voting-appeal/index​.html
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.

The issue isn't that she's dead it's that the arrest was for violation of a state law not a federal law.


But she was tried in a federal court.
 
yakmans_dad
1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.


She was fined $100 but didn't pay it.
 
Chevello
1 hour ago  
Thanks for reminding us that you're a corrupt racist idiot mr president.

All in one shot too.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
53% of white women voted for him in 2016.

Explain that shiat.

I mean I get why a certain percentage of white men voted for him. But women?

You had a woman on the ballot and you chose this farkin' guy? I can only chalk that up to sheer stupidity.
 
Palined Parenthood
1 hour ago  
If he can't legally pardon her, then why wouldn't Maggie Haberman or her co-author mention anything of that sort in the article? 🤔
 
Literally Addicted
1 hour ago  

dothemath: 53% of white women voted for him in 2016.

Explain that shiat.

I mean I get why a certain percentage of white men voted for him. But women?

You had a woman on the ballot and you chose this farkin' guy? I can only chalk that up to sheer stupidity.


Weird, I heard 100% of people who voted for him were pussies.
 
vevolis
1 hour ago  
So he pardons a dead woman because the thought of pardoning a living, breathing human woman is reprehensible? I'm probably just projecting...
 
tommyl66
1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.

She was fined $100 but didn't pay it.


Donnie is claiming that since he pardoned her he is now the legal claimant to that $100, plus interest.
 
kyleaugustus
1 hour ago  
Burrdick v. US would maintain that the pardoned person accepts guilt of the crime. I'm pretty sure Susan B. Anthony would view the law as a crime.
 
Mikey1969
1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.

Well, subby's article said nothing about the legality, so we'll have to speculate. Was it a state and not a federal charge, maybe?


Nope, that's not it. It was a federal charge, so I'm not at all sure what subby is going on about.
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  
Wow, you people are frothing at the mouth over this?

Thank goodness nobody in Washington will ever enact anything that the fark leftists want.
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x419]


desperate and increasingly stupid.
 
Paul Baumer
1 hour ago  

dothemath: 53% of white women voted for him in 2016.

Explain that shiat.

I mean I get why a certain percentage of white men voted for him. But women?

You had a woman on the ballot and you chose this farkin' guy? I can only chalk that up to sheer stupidity.


I think "stupidity" isn't quite the word you're looking for here.
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Mikey1969: NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.

Well, subby's article said nothing about the legality, so we'll have to speculate. Was it a state and not a federal charge, maybe?

Nope, that's not it. It was a federal charge, so I'm not at all sure what subby is going on about.


Well, Subby is a moron and frothing at the mouth.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  

dothemath: 53% of white women voted for him in 2016.

Explain that shiat.

I mean I get why a certain percentage of white men voted for him. But women?

You had a woman on the ballot and you chose this farkin' guy? I can only chalk that up to sheer stupidity.


Stepford Wives.
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  

vevolis: So he pardons a dead woman because the thought of pardoning a living, breathing human woman is reprehensible? I'm probably just projecting...


He prefers pardoning dead people because he doesn't have to share the spotlight and it also prevents the person from refusing it or speaking against him.
 
sozelle
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man
1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.

The issue isn't that she's dead it's that the arrest was for violation of a state law not a federal law.


Actually no, it was a federal case.

http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects​/​ftrials/anthony/indictment.html

INDICTMENT
AGAINST SUSAN B. ANTHONY.
DISTRICT COURT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
IN AND FOR THE
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK.

At a stated session of the District Court of the United States of America, held in and for Northern District of New York, at the City Hall, in the city of Albany, in the said Northern District of New York, on the third Tuesday of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and seventy-three, before the Honorable Nathan K. Hall, Judge of the said Court, assigned to keep the peace of the said United States of America, in and for the said District, and also to hear and determine divers Felonies, Misdemeanors and other offenses against the said United States of America
... did knowingly, wrongfully and unlawfully vote for a Representative in the Congress of the United States for the State of New York at large, and for a Representative in the Congress of the United States for said twenty-ninth Congressional District, without having a lawful right to vote in said election district (the said Susan B. Anthony being then and there a person of the female sex,) as she, the said Susan B. Anthony then and there well knew, contrary to the form of the statute of the United States of America in such case made and provided, and against the peace of the United States of American and their dignity.
 
Cythraul
1 hour ago  

gar1013: Mikey1969: Mikey1969: NeoCortex42: He's legally capable of pardoning her.  It's not the first time a dead person has been pardoned by the president.

Sure, it's pointless and nothing more than a PR event, but it's legal, nonetheless.

Well, subby's article said nothing about the legality, so we'll have to speculate. Was it a state and not a federal charge, maybe?

Nope, that's not it. It was a federal charge, so I'm not at all sure what subby is going on about.

Well, Subby is a moron and frothing at the mouth.


You're really into this mouth frothing thing.
 
Beast_Ice
1 hour ago  
I feel like pardoning her detracts from the act of civil disobedience. If I researched her writings etc about the conviction my bet is that she saw the conviction as a badge of honor and possibly wouldn't have accepted a pardon when she was alive. Hopefully some journalist will ask historians specializing in the woman's suffrage movement about it.
 
