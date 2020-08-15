 Skip to content
 
(Asheville Citizen-Times)   Aaaaaand...here comes the e.coli   (citizen-times.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, floaters
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What French Broads might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size


//self-reported
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There it goes.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sirrerun: What French Broads might look like

[Fark user image 850x495]

//self-reported


Pretty sure its not safe to assume that.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Growing up on lake LBJ the river authority would shut down the lake for 48 hrs after flash flooding due to all the trash, dead animals and cow shiat getting washed into the water.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
French dames don't like it when you call them broads.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
E. coli is an indicator of fecal contamination.

Nowhere in the article did I see efforts to track down the source and stop it.

The area must be fairly laid back with a shiat-happens attitude.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ahhh... Asheville, the first of many trips the Hoblits had to cancel due to the corona virus. The band we got tickets to see canceled their tour just a couple of weeks ahead of our reservations.

Who knows, maybe that saved us from a nasty case of E-Coli.

/2020 works in mysterious ways.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourselves, those are nothing but large floating toilet seats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
