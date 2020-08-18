 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Aspiring traffic safety official swings 5-foot tree branch dressed in Hawaiian shirt while Magnum P.I. theme plays. OK, maybe not that last part   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Alcohol, Branch, Blood alcohol content, case of the alleged wood, Hangover, MARTIN COUNTY, Stuart, Florida, Ethanol  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: The type of branch, such as oak, cedar or pine, was not specified.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why was the tree branch wearing a Hawaiian shirt?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been going through my collection of Aloha shirts (the correct name for them), wearing them for a week now. Just because. One more and I'll have worn them all.

I'm not in Florida in case you were wondering.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thankfully, they included a helpful picture of a (but not the) Hawaiian shirt.  So, a Floridian Hawaiian shirt.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just a little car trouble

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"He told investigators he'd imbibed a single Four Loko, a brand of alcoholic beverage, three hours earlier"

I was unaware they were sold by the gallon
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

One of the few men capable of handling a drunk in an Aloha shirt.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm a little lost. I would have liked it if Mr. Greenlee had explained what a tree branch is, so I could better understand what happened
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait! Where are the guys that were arguing about whether or not North West Michigan has pine trees? I'm sure one of them can clear up this mystery.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Wait! Where are the guys that were arguing about whether or not North West Michigan has pine trees? I'm sure one of them can clear up this mystery.


Well one of them was me, and apparently I don't understand what tree branches look like during every season of the year, so I'm afraid I'm disqualified.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: The type of branch, such as oak, cedar or pine, was not specified.

[media.giphy.com image 350x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


I mean, did they even consider that it could be maple or cherry? Magnolia, even? These things matter!
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Magnum, P.I. theme? Not Beyond Antares?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the alleged wood-wielding dude

Hey, don't go throwing my old college nickname around so freely.
 
