(CNN)   Problem: Teachers won't return to school because it's dangerous. Solution: Hire low wage babysitters who can't afford to say no   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some pretzel logic there.

So we have free government child care. Maybe a good idea.
We have kids in classrooms but not learning. Ok. That's been done.
What are those kids doing exactly? They don't say.

The idea was to avoid putting all these kids together. Amazing to see how much effort they've gone to in order to ignore that philosophy.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got to get those kids infected somehow, Betsy Devos demands it!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't American education been in the hands of low wage pions who can't say no for ages.

I mean, the real teachers walked decades ago.

Universities and public schools have been nothing but baby-sitters for the superior and middle industrious classes since the days of Thorstein Vleben.
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Some pretzel logic there.

So we have free government child care. Maybe a good idea.
We have kids in classrooms but not learning. Ok. That's been done.
What are those kids doing exactly? They don't say.

The idea was to avoid putting all these kids together. Amazing to see how much effort they've gone to in order to ignore that philosophy.


if all of their parents have jobs outside the home, the kids are going to go somewhere, and it's probably going to be in groups.   Where do you think they're going to go?  At least here, there's some amount of control and accountability.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fuk you Ameirkan edukation
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Some pretzel logic there.

So we have free government child care. Maybe a good idea.
We have kids in classrooms but not learning. Ok. That's been done.
What are those kids doing exactly? They don't say.

The idea was to avoid putting all these kids together. Amazing to see how much effort they've gone to in order to ignore that philosophy.


Yep. But, having been married for 20 years now, I'm aware that people will die on the weirdest hills if it means not having to admit that they were wrong.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In new guidance released last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advised face coverings can be worn safely by children over the age of 2, except for rare exceptions. Ekchian said after the pilot program, she isn't concerned about students not wearing masks."We did not have a challenge at all," she said regarding the enforcement of mask-wearing. "Our students understood from the youngest to the upper elementary, these are the rules of engagement. This is the new normal."JFC, anti-maskers, even children understand this.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Some pretzel logic there.

So we have free government child care. Maybe a good idea.
We have kids in classrooms but not learning. Ok. That's been done.
What are those kids doing exactly? They don't say.

The idea was to avoid putting all these kids together. Amazing to see how much effort they've gone to in order to ignore that philosophy.


Keeping that sweet, government money rolling in.

Doing this is stupid.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sir_Farkalot: edmo: Some pretzel logic there.

So we have free government child care. Maybe a good idea.
We have kids in classrooms but not learning. Ok. That's been done.
What are those kids doing exactly? They don't say.

The idea was to avoid putting all these kids together. Amazing to see how much effort they've gone to in order to ignore that philosophy.

if all of their parents have jobs outside the home, the kids are going to go somewhere, and it's probably going to be in groups.   Where do you think they're going to go?  At least here, there's some amount of control and accountability.


Until either the "monitor" or the kids test positive.

That's the fun part. Once these kids end up quarantined at home, you now not only lose, but endanger, the essential workers that this scheme was claiming to be helping.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.


Maybe they just drop the little farkers off at your house.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-cough- If only we had more teachers like Jocelyn Coughlin (  Worcester Tech Science, Massachusetts).

/defund the NRA!!/
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low Wage Baby Sitters would be a good band name.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part? If a kid contracts COVID-19 from his parents while at home, engaged (or not) in remote learning, you lose 1 family from the working pool.

If a kid contracts COVID-19 from another kid or his "monitor" while at school, engaged (or not) in remote learning, you lose 12 families (or more) from the working pool. After all, everyone in that room will have to be quarantined.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We learned very early and during the pandemic that our parents who are essential workers, parents who could not work from home or parents who had multiple kids, had a dire need for childcare," Ekchian told CNN.

This pandemic has clearly exposed many of the weaknesses in our country systems. This touches on a few of them.

We've allowed income inequality and household wealth destruction to get so bad over the years that many, if not most, households in most populated areas need to have both parents working to survive. This doesn't allow them to have one parent take care of the kids - so they need childcare. Because there's such a severe and widespread need for childcare through our society it is very expensive, too expensive for many households to afford even with two earners.

We have no affordable public childcare options in this country, other than public school.
Health insurance is tied to employment, which in the middle of a pandemic which has triggered historic economic catastrophe on the order of the great depression means huge numbers of people will require medical care they can't afford, basically destroying their economic futures and quite possibly that of their children as well.
We have a consumption driven economy and simultaneously an utterly inadequate social safety net, embarrassing when compared against our peers. This means that even after the pandemic is over we'll have lingering economic damage other countries won't have to contend with as we do. People who have lost their homes, and any of the meager savings Americans are able to scrape together, aren't going to be able to consume like they did before - and many who are will be wary to.
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like no one is being forced to participate, and it is being run with isolated pods, contact tracing, distancing, masks. Parents who need child care get it, kids who need meals get them.

Yeah, I don't have a problem with this.

Still wouldn't be surprised if it gets totally shut down within weeks.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't teachers and low wage babysitters the same thing?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.


Pre-Covid:

teachingquality.orgView Full Size
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Aren't teachers and low wage babysitters the same thing?


No. Stop that.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child care is definitely going to be a problem that needs to be taken care of, unless you expect every family with children that aren't old enough to take care of themselves and where all the adults work to have the adults not do so (and then get money from where?).
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: In new guidance released last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advised face coverings can be worn safely by children over the age of 2, except for rare exceptions. Ekchian said after the pilot program, she isn't concerned about students not wearing masks."We did not have a challenge at all," she said regarding the enforcement of mask-wearing. "Our students understood from the youngest to the upper elementary, these are the rules of engagement. This is the new normal."JFC, anti-maskers, even children understand this.


Oh, there's no problem getting the kids to wear a mask...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wozzeck: Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.

Maybe they just drop the little farkers off at your house.


It is completely and totally absurd ... beyond hysterical ... that anyone would be too scared to return to a classroom. Dr. Fauci said last week that the groups who are the most at risk are morbidly obese people and people with heart problems and diabetes. Do any of the scared teachers fit that profile? If so, they should be terminated immediately. Not only will that get a fresh, healthy teachers into the classroom, the schools will save money by releasing the stale, unhealthy teachers.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's school is going to shift to online learning this year. But the teachers are required to report to the school where they will be broadcasting from their individual classrooms. They'll have access to all their supplies and materials, and the school is setting up computer equipment in each room and footing the bill for the Internet/WiFi. They will be open to kids for the first week to give them a crash-course on how this is gonna work, then sending the kids home with Chromebooks. Seems to be a fairly acceptable solution (and better than I expected from her district, honestly).
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: "We learned very early and during the pandemic that our parents who are essential workers, parents who could not work from home or parents who had multiple kids, had a dire need for childcare," Ekchian told CNN.

This pandemic has clearly exposed many of the weaknesses in our country systems. This touches on a few of them.

We've allowed income inequality and household wealth destruction to get so bad over the years that many, if not most, households in most populated areas need to have both parents working to survive. This doesn't allow them to have one parent take care of the kids - so they need childcare. Because there's such a severe and widespread need for childcare through our society it is very expensive, too expensive for many households to afford even with two earners.

We have no affordable public childcare options in this country, other than public school.
Health insurance is tied to employment, which in the middle of a pandemic which has triggered historic economic catastrophe on the order of the great depression means huge numbers of people will require medical care they can't afford, basically destroying their economic futures and quite possibly that of their children as well.
We have a consumption driven economy and simultaneously an utterly inadequate social safety net, embarrassing when compared against our peers. This means that even after the pandemic is over we'll have lingering economic damage other countries won't have to contend with as we do. People who have lost their homes, and any of the meager savings Americans are able to scrape together, aren't going to be able to consume like they did before - and many who are will be wary to.


Bingo, and well stated. But, the second you remind everyone of this, you're going to be drowned out by the seagull-like cries of "SOSHULIZM!" by some of the very same folks harmed by this arrangement.

You can drag the horse to the water trough over & over again, and even slam its head under the surface, but you still can't make it drink - and, lately, a third of the horses would rather inhale water and drown out of sheer spite rather than admit that maybe we need to take minimal care of the herd as a whole.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.

Pre-Covid:

[teachingquality.org image 473x675]


It's not unprecedented to waive admissions standards to obtain a particular position. How difficult do you think it is to teach arithmetic to 3rd graders. Don't let the teachers unions fool you ... a teacher certification is no more difficult to obtain than a drivers license.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one thing the American educational system wasn't completely farking up was social interaction. Oh well.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: My wife's school is going to shift to online learning this year. But the teachers are required to report to the school where they will be broadcasting from their individual classrooms. They'll have access to all their supplies and materials, and the school is setting up computer equipment in each room and footing the bill for the Internet/WiFi. They will be open to kids for the first week to give them a crash-course on how this is gonna work, then sending the kids home with Chromebooks. Seems to be a fairly acceptable solution (and better than I expected from her district, honestly).


That's the dumbest thing I've ever read. So the whole building is going to be air conditioned so teachers can teach online. I wonder how many idiots got their PhD in Ed for that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess they never saw idiocracy. because this is how you get idiocracy.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem: Teachers won't return to school because it's dangerous.

According to the California teachers' union's demands, they also don't want to return until: there's Medicare for all, partial repeal of Prop 13, a wealth tax, a millionaires' tax, defunding of police, housing as a human right, a moratorium on new charter schools, universal paid sick leave for parents, and full financial benefits for illegal alien parents and students. In other words, they don't want to return, ever.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more teachers, just mandate enforcers.

Yeah, this'll work out great in the long run. :\
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: fiddlehead: In new guidance released last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advised face coverings can be worn safely by children over the age of 2, except for rare exceptions. Ekchian said after the pilot program, she isn't concerned about students not wearing masks."We did not have a challenge at all," she said regarding the enforcement of mask-wearing. "Our students understood from the youngest to the upper elementary, these are the rules of engagement. This is the new normal."JFC, anti-maskers, even children understand this.

Oh, there's no problem getting the kids to wear a mask...
[Fark user image 401x317]


Ha, I had a discussion with my kids on that exact topic after seeing that post last week. They've gotten very good about wearing masks and washing hands, thankfully.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Problem: Teachers won't return to school because it's dangerous.

According to the California teachers' union's demands, they also don't want to return until: there's Medicare for all, partial repeal of Prop 13, a wealth tax, a millionaires' tax, defunding of police, housing as a human right, a moratorium on new charter schools, universal paid sick leave for parents, and full financial benefits for illegal alien parents and students. In other words, they don't want to return, ever.


Pink slips ... for one and all ...
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: mongbiohazard: "We learned very early and during the pandemic that our parents who are essential workers, parents who could not work from home or parents who had multiple kids, had a dire need for childcare," Ekchian told CNN.

This pandemic has clearly exposed many of the weaknesses in our country systems. This touches on a few of them.

We've allowed income inequality and household wealth destruction to get so bad over the years that many, if not most, households in most populated areas need to have both parents working to survive. This doesn't allow them to have one parent take care of the kids - so they need childcare. Because there's such a severe and widespread need for childcare through our society it is very expensive, too expensive for many households to afford even with two earners.

We have no affordable public childcare options in this country, other than public school.
Health insurance is tied to employment, which in the middle of a pandemic which has triggered historic economic catastrophe on the order of the great depression means huge numbers of people will require medical care they can't afford, basically destroying their economic futures and quite possibly that of their children as well.
We have a consumption driven economy and simultaneously an utterly inadequate social safety net, embarrassing when compared against our peers. This means that even after the pandemic is over we'll have lingering economic damage other countries won't have to contend with as we do. People who have lost their homes, and any of the meager savings Americans are able to scrape together, aren't going to be able to consume like they did before - and many who are will be wary to.

Bingo, and well stated. But, the second you remind everyone of this, you're going to be drowned out by the seagull-like cries of "SOSHULIZM!" by some of the very same folks harmed by this arrangement.

You can drag the horse to the water trough over & over again, and even slam its head under the s ...


Okay, I acknowledge the fundamental correctness of everything you have said and the root of all the problems, as well as the potential for worsening consequences.  However, knowing there will be no help at the federal level, what do working parents do with their kids?  I'm really asking here.  It looks like someone is trying to address the problem from their position (local school).  I totally agree that there are things that we need to change in terms of healthcare and our social safety net, but what do we do RIGHT NOW?
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: wozzeck: Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.

Maybe they just drop the little farkers off at your house.

It is completely and totally absurd ... beyond hysterical ... that anyone would be too scared to return to a classroom. Dr. Fauci said last week that the groups who are the most at risk are morbidly obese people and people with heart problems and diabetes. Do any of the scared teachers fit that profile? If so, they should be terminated immediately. Not only will that get a fresh, healthy teachers into the classroom, the schools will save money by releasing the stale, unhealthy teachers.


Do...do you think there's people lining up to be teachers? Average teacher pay is $39k. Average college grad pay is 51K. There's a nationwide teacher shortage (and has been for years) because it's a shiat job with long hours and terrible pay.

If teachers are fired or quit there's nobody to replace them.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son is autistic and will not wear a mask and must be physically restrained by staff several times a week. There's no safe place for him, and I haven't had a break from him in over five months. No therapy, or school. Nothing. I'm about to kill myself, or rip all of my hair out. I *still* feel privileged that I can keep him home and work full time while doing so, even at the cost of my sanity and hair.

But I'm not for a second going to judge parents who can't. They aren't failing. The system failed *them*. Bring on the free babysitting. If the school district could provide adequate care for my kid, even if it were just a glorified babysitter, you better believe he'd be there at least twice a week.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jjorsett: According to the California teachers' union's demands, they also don't want to return until: there's Medicare for all, partial repeal of Prop 13, a wealth tax, a millionaires' tax, defunding of police, housing as a human right, a moratorium on new charter schools, universal paid sick leave for parents, and full financial benefits for illegal alien parents and students.


I'm OK with all of this.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're doing this around here too. All the schools in my city, and also the one where my wife works. Very limited enrollment, reasonable fees to pay the aides who will manage these pods of about a dozen or so kids, and the pods are not allowed to interact with other pods or anybody else. It's for parents who absolutely must have their kids out of the house during the school day and those kids who absolutely cannot succeed at remote learning. And they cut the price in half for those on free lunch.

Seems like it's about as reasonable of a solution as anyone could come up with. The teachers themselves will be teaching everyone remotely whether the kids are at home or in one of the pods.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: mongbiohazard: "We learned very early and during the pandemic that our parents who are essential workers, parents who could not work from home or parents who had multiple kids, had a dire need for childcare," Ekchian told CNN.

This pandemic has clearly exposed many of the weaknesses in our country systems. This touches on a few of them.

We've allowed income inequality and household wealth destruction to get so bad over the years that many, if not most, households in most populated areas need to have both parents working to survive. This doesn't allow them to have one parent take care of the kids - so they need childcare. Because there's such a severe and widespread need for childcare through our society it is very expensive, too expensive for many households to afford even with two earners.

We have no affordable public childcare options in this country, other than public school.
Health insurance is tied to employment, which in the middle of a pandemic which has triggered historic economic catastrophe on the order of the great depression means huge numbers of people will require medical care they can't afford, basically destroying their economic futures and quite possibly that of their children as well.
We have a consumption driven economy and simultaneously an utterly inadequate social safety net, embarrassing when compared against our peers. This means that even after the pandemic is over we'll have lingering economic damage other countries won't have to contend with as we do. People who have lost their homes, and any of the meager savings Americans are able to scrape together, aren't going to be able to consume like they did before - and many who are will be wary to.

Bingo, and well stated. But, the second you remind everyone of this, you're going to be drowned out by the seagull-like cries of "SOSHULIZM!" by some of the very same folks harmed by this arrangement.

You can drag the horse to the water trough over & over again, and even slam its head under the surface, but you still can't make it drink - and, lately, a third of the horses would rather inhale water and drown out of sheer spite rather than admit that maybe we need to take minimal care of the herd as a whole.


Yeah, I've gotten to the point where if anyone's deep thinking on this subject only allows them to come to the conclusion that they either "don't want socialism" or "don't want capitalism" that I discard their opinions entirely, as that's a clear sign they don't have much of value to offer for that conversation.

Capitalism and socialism are tools. Like all tools, they're only really useful for what they're appropriate for. Any sane and properly functional social/economic systems will need a mixture of both where appropriate. A capitalism driven police force would be horrible, same as retail goods distribution driven by socialism.

Unfortunately, mostly because of the way our political institutions have become absolutely addicted to private money combined with the profit motive driven media industry, our economic discussions in America generally devolve to "NO MORE SOCHIALISMS!" or "No more capitalism!", which makes it difficult to modernize our nation and position ourselves for future success.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.

Pre-Covid:

[teachingquality.org image 473x675]


I think that's a troll account you're responding to. Better to just ignore it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Low Wage Baby Sitters would be a good band name.


Cheap Trick/The Watchmen mashup?
 
wild9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: fiddlehead: Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.

Pre-Covid:

[teachingquality.org image 473x675]

I think that's a troll account you're responding to. Better to just ignore it.


Yeah, looking at some of the replies. That chain smoker is really reaching haha
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As always, The Simpsons did it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Chain Smokes Freely: wozzeck: Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.

Maybe they just drop the little farkers off at your house.

It is completely and totally absurd ... beyond hysterical ... that anyone would be too scared to return to a classroom. Dr. Fauci said last week that the groups who are the most at risk are morbidly obese people and people with heart problems and diabetes. Do any of the scared teachers fit that profile? If so, they should be terminated immediately. Not only will that get a fresh, healthy teachers into the classroom, the schools will save money by releasing the stale, unhealthy teachers.

Do...do you think there's people lining up to be teachers? Average teacher pay is $39k. Average college grad pay is 51K. There's a nationwide teacher shortage (and has been for years) because it's a shiat job with long hours and terrible pay.

If teachers are fired or quit there's nobody to replace them.


There is a teacher shortage because there is a prohibition against hiring teachers with liberal arts degrees and without education degrees and certifications. Every bartender and barista I've ever met can teach elementary and middle school aged children. Probably better in fact because they haven't been corrupted by the Ed Department's clap-trap education theories.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sir_Farkalot: FormlessOne: mongbiohazard: "We learned very early and during the pandemic that our parents who are essential workers, parents who could not work from home or parents who had multiple kids, had a dire need for childcare," Ekchian told CNN.

This pandemic has clearly exposed many of the weaknesses in our country systems. This touches on a few of them.

We've allowed income inequality and household wealth destruction to get so bad over the years that many, if not most, households in most populated areas need to have both parents working to survive. This doesn't allow them to have one parent take care of the kids - so they need childcare. Because there's such a severe and widespread need for childcare through our society it is very expensive, too expensive for many households to afford even with two earners.

We have no affordable public childcare options in this country, other than public school.
Health insurance is tied to employment, which in the middle of a pandemic which has triggered historic economic catastrophe on the order of the great depression means huge numbers of people will require medical care they can't afford, basically destroying their economic futures and quite possibly that of their children as well.
We have a consumption driven economy and simultaneously an utterly inadequate social safety net, embarrassing when compared against our peers. This means that even after the pandemic is over we'll have lingering economic damage other countries won't have to contend with as we do. People who have lost their homes, and any of the meager savings Americans are able to scrape together, aren't going to be able to consume like they did before - and many who are will be wary to.

Bingo, and well stated. But, the second you remind everyone of this, you're going to be drowned out by the seagull-like cries of "SOSHULIZM!" by some of the very same folks harmed by this arrangement.

You can drag the horse to the water trough over & over again, and even slam its head under the s ...

Okay, I acknowledge the fundamental correctness of everything you have said and the root of all the problems, as well as the potential for worsening consequences.  However, knowing there will be no help at the federal level, what do working parents do with their kids?  I'm really asking here.  It looks like someone is trying to address the problem from their position (local school).  I totally agree that there are things that we need to change in terms of healthcare and our social safety net, but what do we do RIGHT NOW?


Right now we're going to fumble through it, probably badly, with no coherent thought or plan until maybe long after the acute stage of the crisis has occured. You'll see some mix of overcrowded and unsanctioned daycares, some employers perhaps becoming a bit more flexible with having kids at work, some people will lose their jobs. There will definitely be an uptick in children being removed from their families by social services over things like leaving young kids at home alone while the parent works. All sorts of great things for the kids involved.

It will be a shiatshow and no one seems to want to do anything about it.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

docilej: -cough- If only we had more teachers like Jocelyn Coughlin (Worcester Tech Science, Massachusetts).


Fit Club ?  Nice.  We called it Gym Class.
 
Kali-Ma
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sir_Farkalot: FormlessOne: mongbiohazard: "We learned very early and during the pandemic that our parents who are essential workers, parents who could not work from home or parents who had multiple kids, had a dire need for childcare," Ekchian told CNN.

This pandemic has clearly exposed many of the weaknesses in our country systems. This touches on a few of them.

We've allowed income inequality and household wealth destruction to get so bad over the years that many, if not most, households in most populated areas need to have both parents working to survive. This doesn't allow them to have one parent take care of the kids - so they need childcare. Because there's such a severe and widespread need for childcare through our society it is very expensive, too expensive for many households to afford even with two earners.

We have no affordable public childcare options in this country, other than public school.
Health insurance is tied to employment, which in the middle of a pandemic which has triggered historic economic catastrophe on the order of the great depression means huge numbers of people will require medical care they can't afford, basically destroying their economic futures and quite possibly that of their children as well.
We have a consumption driven economy and simultaneously an utterly inadequate social safety net, embarrassing when compared against our peers. This means that even after the pandemic is over we'll have lingering economic damage other countries won't have to contend with as we do. People who have lost their homes, and any of the meager savings Americans are able to scrape together, aren't going to be able to consume like they did before - and many who are will be wary to.

Bingo, and well stated. But, the second you remind everyone of this, you're going to be drowned out by the seagull-like cries of "SOSHULIZM!" by some of the very same folks harmed by this arrangement.

You can drag the horse to the water trough over & over again, and even slam its hea ...


This is the problem with everyone who is strictly "well all children need to stay home, no exceptions, parents need to deal with being broke/their crotchfruit." There is no safety net and they have no good answers other than "start the revolution" which is pretty laughable for a parent with an elementary-aged child and a full-time job.  I've been lucky enough so far, but my employer will eventually call us all back to the office, and probably before the schools are open again.  If I don't find something fully remote before then, I will either need to pay 50-60% of my take-home to a nanny (for a 10 year old) or lose my income and insurance completely.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay, initially I was like "WTF", but upon reading TFA that's actually not necessarily a bad idea, albeit it's something of a "make the best of a shiatty situation that's beyond your authority to actually fix" idea.

Basically the idea is that some kids can't do distance learning for whatever reason (parent actually has not-from-home work to do, etc) at home, so have them spread out and do it in a public building under supervision with school/library computers instead.  Not the 100% perfect ideal outcome but kind of a necessary one given the economic situation of most families during the pandemic.

// Like, I agree that the fact that there is no valid alternative form of child-care other than schools for most people is the underlying problem, but the school district can't fix our entire economic model being an intentionally broken one that would have been considered borderline nonfunctional even at the height of the gilded age, attempting to address it as best as they can is just... what you gotta do right now.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Substitute teachers? But we already have those.
 
goatharper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: The teachers who are too scared to go back into the classroom should be terminated immediately. Lots of qualified individuals could fill those vacant positions and nothing will be lost.


This is what Trumpsters actually believe.

If you don't vote, you are part of the problem. Don't wait for election day. Vote early. Register now.
 
