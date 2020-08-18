 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   In the name of the Father, the Spud and Holy Ghost   (wdrb.com)
34
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This calls to mind the classic Christian hymn, "What Did He Do?":
What did He do / He fried for you
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks more like Jeremy Davies from LOST and Justified.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I've got the spud, is Venkman the "Father"? When do the capture a Holy Ghost?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn.  Call me when it's Elvis


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should use it for new potato chip communion wafers. Hell, all communion wafers should exclusively be made from things with Jesus' image on them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like Larry Bird.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it automatically Jesus? That could be any one of dozens of local micro-brewery owners in my city...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: Why is it automatically Jesus? That could be any one of dozens of local micro-brewery owners in my city...


How do you KNOW they are not Jesus??
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a miracle!
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One of the better ones I've seen.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nikki Halkerston alleges that she discovered the "obvious" likeness

Right, looks just like that photo of Jesus.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's as clear as an azure sky of deepest summer!
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Came for the "Jesus in a dog's butt" pic, leaving disappointed.

/But I'm praying . . .
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't realize Jesus had a receding hair line.

Looks more like a thinned down Jack Black to me.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: It's as clear as an azure sky of deepest summer!


Wow dude. It's nice you're putting in some time to work on your English in the run up to Election Day, but you are definitely gonna get a reduced vodka ration at this rate
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is nice to see Potato Jesus is smiling.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Looks like barry gibb to me.....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's one of the Bee Gees
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's not Jesus.  That's bigfoot.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: [Fark user image image 425x239]Looks like barry gibb to me.....


Damn you.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Name Withheld: [Fark user image 425x349]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Considering they're both fictional characters, how come nobody sees Scooby Doo on toast or potatoes or dogs' buttholes?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks more like George Carlin
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Considering they're both fictional characters, how come nobody sees Scooby Doo on toast or potatoes or dogs' buttholes?


Arguably, Jesus is more popular, and therefore recognizable. That's how pareidolia works.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh. Jesus was a neanderthal. Learn somethin new every day.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shamelessly stolen from a thread yesterday. It's going to get a lot of use.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Considering they're both fictional characters, how come nobody sees Scooby Doo on toast or potatoes or dogs' buttholes?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy now?
 
RedHeadLover
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Reads headline...

WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Potatoes are ot mentioned in the Bible. = Potatoes are evil. God hates potatoes as much as Trump hates facts and numbers.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's farking Waylon Jennings, y'all!
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

