(KSAT San Antonio)   "That's my momma's truck, so I can't let him have momma's truck," said the man   (ksat.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Crime, momma's truck, Sheriff, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, attempted robbery, Evergreen Lube Stop, Bexar County Sherriff's deputies, SAN ANTONIO  
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
klipd.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If at first you don't succeed ...

Seriously, you gotta admire the dedication, though hindered by poor decision making skills.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i enjoyed that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [klipd.com image 850x478]


Done in one. Read it in his voice.

/"Waterboy" is very underrated
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I were the owner of the Honda at the oil change place, I'm not gonna want it back.  No oil in the pan for any length of time is bad news.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: If I were the owner of the Honda at the oil change place, I'm not gonna want it back.  No oil in the pan for any length of time is bad news.


Sell it in Sturgis. They're used to leakers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I seen him" just sets my nerves on edge.
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"You know my momma loves me..."
Sounded like Waylon Jennings to me...
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Draining the swamp.......all you have left is a bunch of lumpy DemoRats.....
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At the bottom of the article, there's an "about the authors" section, and it appears obvious which one wrote most of the article.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

