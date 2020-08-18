 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Wuhan is ready to party like it's 2019   (bbc.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Hubei, Wuhan, Chinese city of Wuhan, rest of the world, Yangtze River, Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, Wuhan University, world's first Covid-19 lockdown  
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew there were so many right-wing nut jobs in China.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infecting the next payloads for their virus.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One could argue that having an authoritarian regime would be the answer

Then you can take a look at the "Trump Regime" and how well that's gone

Then again the entire strategy of Trump and the neo-reactionaries is to destroy all forms of social welfare, and extract as much wealth as possible until America is so broken and the people so hopeless and destitute that they will accept slavery simply to survive. And then America will truly be great again! And with equal opportunity slavery, not just for coloreds!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wu Han
Wu Han
Wu Han
Wu Han
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wuhan Pool is nothin' to fark with.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling this won't end well?

21million fail to register mobiles with government
"Citizens in China cannot buy food, or log in online without using the country's government-backed Artificial Intelligence mobile registration software"

oh yeah, that's probably why
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're the food trucks serving bat and pangolin?
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not Partying, Reloading.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"WUHAN!  Got you all in check!"

Busta Rhymes - Woo-Hah!! Got You All In Check (Official Video) [Explicit]
Youtube EQzvQO2LcA4
 
bluewave69
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
no case since mid may , so may,june,july,august... 4 months no case

This too can be yours for the low low price of "Getting your shiat together"
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's wonderful!   But...

What's this disease that is making people violet-purple?  This seems even worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Who knew there were so many right-wing nut jobs in China.


No one is saying that. Unlike the US they eventually got their shiat together and did what they had to get the pandemic under control. If we had, instead of having leadership which intentionally failed to even try and combat it, then we might be living life with more of a semblance of normality by now too.

It's a shame that our political right wing has decided to rationalize the mass murder the Trump administration and complicit Republicans have committed on the American public with it's not just abdication but actual sabotage of the US's pandemic response. Both by intentionally sabotaging our own country's efforts to even track the infection to denying the reality of it and then ultimately politicizing it for partisan purposes - to get limp-dicked, waterheaded abject morons to make snide and wholly idiotic non-sequitors.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
chinese people cant swim.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluewave69: no case since mid may , so may,june,july,august... 4 months no case

This too can be yours for the low low price of "Getting your shiat together"


Yes, Fark's wet dream. A heavy handed Communist country.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bfh0417: bluewave69: no case since mid may , so may,june,july,august... 4 months no case

This too can be yours for the low low price of "Getting your shiat together"

Yes, Fark's wet dream. A heavy handed Communist country.


/waves

Hi new troll serious poster account!
 
A General Disdain For All Of Humanity
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: That's wonderful!   But...

What's this disease that is making people violet-purple?  This seems even worse.

[Fark user image 850x464]


Ultraviolet lights killing the 'Rona?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Wishes he could wu wu wu
 
portnoyd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: GrinzGrimly: Who knew there were so many right-wing nut jobs in China.

No one is saying that.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bfh0417: bluewave69: no case since mid may , so may,june,july,august... 4 months no case

This too can be yours for the low low price of "Getting your shiat together"

Yes, Fark's wet dream. A heavy handed Communist country.


Lol communist. China is the GOP's wet dream for America, with the rich living with no rules but "make money and be loyal to the ruling party" and the poor with no protections.

You should move there, you'd  love it.
 
what's that crazypants
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bfh0417: bluewave69: no case since mid may , so may,june,july,august... 4 months no case

This too can be yours for the low low price of "Getting your shiat together"

Yes, Fark's wet dream. A heavy handed Communist country.


Yeah, cause it's totally been the right wingers, who love to claim how they need their guns to fight the potential tyranny of the state, who have been out there standing up to the tyranny of the state... oh wait, scratch that. They're out there boot locking while actual patriots are giving Trump's attempt at fascism the middle finger. Why don't you go back to polishing those guns that you'd never have the guts to actually use against an actual dictator and let the adults talk
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

portnoyd: mongbiohazard: GrinzGrimly: Who knew there were so many right-wing nut jobs in China.

No one is saying that.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 448x352]


Yes, I know what he was actually saying, and I took him to task for it as is appropriate.

So apparently:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: GrinzGrimly: Who knew there were so many right-wing nut jobs in China.

No one is saying that. Unlike the US they eventually got their shiat together and did what they had to get the pandemic under control. If we had, instead of having leadership which intentionally failed to even try and combat it, then we might be living life with more of a semblance of normality by now too.

It's a shame that our political right wing has decided to rationalize the mass murder the Trump administration and complicit Republicans have committed on the American public with it's not just abdication but actual sabotage of the US's pandemic response. Both by intentionally sabotaging our own country's efforts to even track the infection to denying the reality of it and then ultimately politicizing it for partisan purposes - to get limp-dicked, waterheaded abject morons to make snide and wholly idiotic non-sequitors.


Nutter nutter peanut butter.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: bfh0417: bluewave69: no case since mid may , so may,june,july,august... 4 months no case

This too can be yours for the low low price of "Getting your shiat together"

Yes, Fark's wet dream. A heavy handed Communist country.

Lol communist. China is the GOP's wet dream for America, with the rich living with no rules but "make money and be loyal to the ruling party" and the poor with no protections.

You should move there, you'd  love it.


You're out of your farking mind. The progressives want to control everything including speech.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: That's wonderful!   But...

What's this disease that is making people violet-purple?  This seems even worse.

[Fark user image image 850x464]


"You're turning violet, Violet!"
 
