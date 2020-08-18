 Skip to content
(The New Civil Rights Movement)   Police chief defends officer's Facebook comment of "Kill them all" on social media posts about Black protesters   (thenewcivilrightsmovement.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He just thought the protesters would like to hear old Metallica.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UberDave: He just thought the protesters would like to hear old Metallica.


maybe he prefers Justice.
 
Mouren
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I cannot deprive the community of a good police officer..."

There's the quiet part out loud again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
squidloe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This Chief must really like this cop, he did the same thing a week ago.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1091494​2​/Even-if-you-use-a-fake-name-to-post-K​ILL-EM-ALL-on-a-livestream-of-a-protes​t-in-late-June-its-probably-not-a-good​-idea-to-do-so-Isnt-that-right-officer​#new
 
Dinodork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's Colorado Springs, what do you really expect?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good. Cops.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the Chief is the one that needs to be fired. Fish rots from the head, etc.
 
goatharper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Good. Cops.


You can have one or the other, but not both.
 
OBBN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stupid thing to say, but somehow chanting kill the police deemed acceptable.
 
50th [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The day of reckoning is fast approaching.
 
