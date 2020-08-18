 Skip to content
(Military Times)   You ever order something and forget you ordered it? Like a book, a chew toy, or an air to air missile?   (militarytimes.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Air-to-air missile, Aircraft, Missile, Lakeland Linder Regional Airport, MacDill Air Force Base, Lakeland Linder International Airport Friday, AIM-4 Falcon, Draken International  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine the epic hearts/cribbage/pinochle tournament that interrupted over at the EOD building.

"Our EOD team went out and secured the missile," Air Force 1st Lt. Brandon Hanner, a spokesman for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, told Military Times. "It was live, but unarmed."  Hanner said he was told the missile was "like having a gun with bullet in chamber, but on safety. Someone would have to arm the missile to fire it."

You can go back to staring at the wall Lt. Hanner.  And next time ask a munitions guy about such things rather than farking EOD because that descriptions suggests it was sitting on a civilian tarmac *fused*.  A more accurate description it was like having a cartridge in your pocket with the primer removed and the gun was back at your house locked in the safe.  But I guess that description doesn't fit with evacuating everyone back 2000-5000 feet (i.e., the likely reason for the airport shutdown).
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some logistics enlisted must now be a farking legend.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why my junk drawer is the size of a shipping container.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A kilo of pot was once delivered to my house with the previous occupants name on it.

Before opening, i asked the landlord to get in touch with them and landlord said nope
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: That's why my junk drawer is the size of a shipping container.


we talking about Jorts again?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's where it is. Shoot it over here, will you?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the french surrendered it?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, the Chinese with their random seeds, and now this?!
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I can't imagine the epic hearts/cribbage/pinochle tournament that interrupted over at the EOD building.

"Our EOD team went out and secured the missile," Air Force 1st Lt. Brandon Hanner, a spokesman for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, told Military Times. "It was live, but unarmed."  Hanner said he was told the missile was "like having a gun with bullet in chamber, but on safety. Someone would have to arm the missile to fire it."

You can go back to staring at the wall Lt. Hanner.  And next time ask a munitions guy about such things rather than farking EOD because that descriptions suggests it was sitting on a civilian tarmac *fused*.  A more accurate description it was like having a cartridge in your pocket with the primer removed and the gun was back at your house locked in the safe.  But I guess that description doesn't fit with evacuating everyone back 2000-5000 feet (i.e., the likely reason for the airport shutdown).


Which raises the question, what's Lt. Hanner Fark handle?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, some drug lord is currently screaming into a phone "YOU SHIPPED OUR PRODUCT IN A WHAT?!"
 
AVDev
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I can't imagine the epic hearts/cribbage/pinochle tournament that interrupted over at the EOD building.

"Our EOD team went out and secured the missile," Air Force 1st Lt. Brandon Hanner, a spokesman for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, told Military Times. "It was live, but unarmed."  Hanner said he was told the missile was "like having a gun with bullet in chamber, but on safety. Someone would have to arm the missile to fire it."

You can go back to staring at the wall Lt. Hanner.  And next time ask a munitions guy about such things rather than farking EOD because that descriptions suggests it was sitting on a civilian tarmac *fused*.  A more accurate description it was like having a cartridge in your pocket with the primer removed and the gun was back at your house locked in the safe.  But I guess that description doesn't fit with evacuating everyone back 2000-5000 feet (i.e., the likely reason for the airport shutdown).


Yea - I was pretty annoyed at that too. I have nothing more to add to this conversation I just wanted to be a part of it and let everyone know that I also know about munitions.

/we used to play frisbee with captured land mines when stacking them for a shot
//and overhand toss rpgs
///I didn't say we were smart.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dammit! I was told that it was OK for carry-on! I even called ahead!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Somebody ' sock Ray Blue '.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On Amazon, I've ordered things that the seller forgot I ordered. No answer to the emails, no help from Amazon.

/ Never order Chinapost, no matter how much cheaper it is.
// Japanpost is push-push.
/// Yes, they took the money
 
oopsboom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
this sounds familiar...

yep https://theaviationist.com/2019/07/19​/​lets-talk-about-the-matra-r530f-air-to​-air-missile-seized-by-the-italian-pol​ice-during-raid-against-neo-nazi-gang/​

its starting to look like qatar unloaded a fair number of these onto the black market.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Farking Amazon. Always late delivering my AIM-120s. I'm almost out of them!
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UberDave: I can't imagine the epic hearts/cribbage/pinochle tournament that interrupted over at the EOD building.

"Our EOD team went out and secured the missile," Air Force 1st Lt. Brandon Hanner, a spokesman for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, told Military Times. "It was live, but unarmed."  Hanner said he was told the missile was "like having a gun with bullet in chamber, but on safety. Someone would have to arm the missile to fire it."

You can go back to staring at the wall Lt. Hanner.  And next time ask a munitions guy about such things rather than farking EOD because that descriptions suggests it was sitting on a civilian tarmac *fused*.  A more accurate description it was like having a cartridge in your pocket with the primer removed and the gun was back at your house locked in the safe.  But I guess that description doesn't fit with evacuating everyone back 2000-5000 feet (i.e., the likely reason for the airport shutdown).


He is more than likely the Public Affairs Officer for the Wing and not an EOD officer.  He got his script from some admin NCO that knows how to type and not much else.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Typical.  I ordered a air to surface missile.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Turns out Haley Joel Osment is working on a new career as a military reporter.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Typical.  I ordered a air to surface missile.


2/10. Ordered Surface-to-Air missile; Got mysterious seeds. Beanstalk only reaches cruising altitude...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oopsboom: this sounds familiar...

yep https://theaviationist.com/2019/07/19/​lets-talk-about-the-matra-r530f-air-to​-air-missile-seized-by-the-italian-pol​ice-during-raid-against-neo-nazi-gang/

its starting to look like qatar unloaded a fair number of these onto the black market.


From your link:
"The investigation began last year while monitoring Italian foreign fighters involved in combat operations in the Dombass region in Ukraine."
:D

/unless someone also bought a black market fighter jet, what's the use of these air2air missiles?? Can they be repurposed?
//question aimed at the Farkers above with munitions knowledge
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: A kilo of pot was once delivered to my house with the previous occupants name on it.

Before opening, i asked the landlord to get in touch with them and landlord said nope


I'm sure you turned it in to the authorities and allowed a complete search of your home and financial records
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image image 369x204]
Turns out Haley Joel Osment is working on a new career as a military reporter.


He looks like Q from impractical jokers
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I worked for a company that bought a large office building that had been previously owned by members of a foreign government.  Turns out, they were using it as a front to sell diamonds and other gemstones that had been looted from that government's treasury.  By the time we took possession, every wall, ceiling (hen house, outhouse, etc) had been stripped down to studs by our feds.

Fast forward a couple of years...one of my co-workers receives a Fedex delivery...a shipping envelope with a HUGE diamond in it...bigger than anything you'd see on a ring.  In a panic, he visits the CEO to see what to do.  The CEO turns it over to the government.

Turns out, his name was the same name as one of the previous tenants...obviously the sender didn't know that they had been busted years earlier.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Farking Amazon. Always late delivering my AIM-120s. I'm almost out of them!


Stop being a baby and just use the AIM-9Xs until you get more.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: AuralArgument: A kilo of pot was once delivered to my house with the previous occupants name on it.

Before opening, i asked the landlord to get in touch with them and landlord said nope

I'm sure you turned it in to the authorities and allowed a complete search of your home and financial records


Damn right they did, and the Local LEO was very happy to get those 7 ounce of the devils lettuce off of the street! And the evidence officer was happy to log the 2.5 ounces in to evidence storage, awaiting further investigation and trial.
 
