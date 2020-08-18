 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Details are sketchy, but one thing is certain. Charles Lindbergh wasn't flying it   (wcax.com) divider line
    Obvious, National Transportation Safety Board, Associated Press, small plane, Federal Aviation Administration, State Police, Copyright, Air safety, United States  
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What was the tip-off it wasn't Lindbergh? No Nazi propaganda?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe it was his sister, the one with the diary.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I flew once in a C150. Puked my farking guts out. Never. Again.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe it was the Lindbergh Baby.

Why is this story even here?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 225x225]


she could really play pinball
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 225x225]

she could really play pinball


There has got to be a twist.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They found MH370 in Maine?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I flew once in a C150. Puked my farking guts out. Never. Again.


I learned to fly in a Cessna 150. Fun little plane...with emphasis on "little".

Moved up to a 172 later in the course.

Had a couple of instructors who were polar opposites...one was pretty laid back, and easy going; the other was a hotdog, and made those planes do stuff you wouldn't believe.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Where did they bury the survivors?


Up to their necks, behind the Motel Hello.

allhorror.comView Full Size


/Here all week
//Try the sausage.
///Tip your waitresses.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a typical Helen Keller landing.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The infamous Bah Hahbah Triangle strikes again.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 225x225]


what does a blind girl have to do with all this?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

X-Geek: Sounds like a typical Helen Keller landing.


You laugh, but Amelia Earhart crashed or otherwise damaged every single aircraft she ever flew.   She had several instructors, none of which thought she really had the knack for flying.
 
