(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Gunplay, horseplay, and "I didn't know it was loaded" are all part of a Saturday night in Subby's hometown   (wjactv.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know I have a friend from Pittsburgh and from the way he describes rural Pennsylvania, it seems like it is the East Texas of the North East.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin failed this time. Wonder if he'll get another shot.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to state police, Heath told troopers that he was friends with the man who'd been shot and that the two would often play around by pointing unloaded guns at each other.

He explained that he grabbed the man's 9mm handgun out of the man's holster and squeezed the trigger not knowing the gun was loaded, according to troopers.

A nice snapshot of gun ownership in America.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He explained that he grabbed the man's 9mm handgun out of the man's holster and squeezed the trigger not knowing the gun was loaded, according to troopers.

It's bad enough when you forget your gun is loaded. What could be dumber than assuming someone else's gun is unloaded? Even Barney Fife had one bullet on him.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't think you are far off. This kind of carelessness is what develops when you start carrying guns around everywhere with you like a cellphone or a wallet. I own plenty of guns but not once in my life have I wished I could carry one around with me everywhere.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't buy that explanation for a minute.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: You know I have a friend from Pittsburgh and from the way he describes rural Pennsylvania, it seems like it is the East Texas of the North East.


They call it Pennsyltucky for a reason
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Something something girlfriend something accident...

/ not a cop
// just happened in STL last year
/// cops just funnin'!
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is truly mind-boggling how often this happens. Grown adults playing with guns like they're kid's toys.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've also thought about "how can a northeastern state with two major cities be a swing stare?" Now I think I know.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I buy it in a second.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not just friends now, they're blood brothers.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was a good enough excuse for Terry Kath
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Crypto Dentist: It is truly mind-boggling how often this happens. Grown adults playing with guns like they're kid's toys.


Be reasonable.. his smartphone didn't tell him not to do that... how was he supposed to know ?

America is dying of stupidity.   "Use it or Lose it" is a truism.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No way this could have been avoided...

If there was only a good guy with a gun there to stop it...

Americans are RESPONSIBLE gun owners

Isn't "It's always loaded" one of the first rules of gun safety?
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The real problem with incidents like these is when the guy lives.

I have no problem with rednecks shooting each other but, for gods sake, aim for the head.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nice snapshot of a broad bush mindset
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All guns are loaded.  Period.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ive carried one for 12 years. The trick is to remember that its lethal force that when produced will escalate any situation to life or death. Not a toy.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'm from st louis myself, its a unique place considering that its had democrats in power for most of its history but has the most relaxed gun laws ive seen anywhere.
Weed is legal gambling is legal and we're a stones throw from the bible belt.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

That and "don't point a gun at anything you don't intend to shoot".
 
Corvus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well if "guns don't kill people, people do" then obviously anytime someone is "accidentally" killed by "a gun" it's a lie and that person should be put in jail for murder.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Corvus: Well if "guns don't kill people, people do" then obviously anytime someone is "accidentally" killed by "a gun" it's a lie and that person should be put in jail for murder.


They are.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Responsible Gun Owner
Youtube gvfNtmZBPBk
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another responsible gun owner heard from.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Every other country on the planet adds a few rules to the top of the list. Things like "You really don't need a gun" , "You don't need to carry a gun everwhere you go", "You don't need to show off your guns to your friends", "Guns won't make your dick bigger", and so on.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Heath told troopers that he was friends with the man who'd been shot and that the two would often play around by pointing unloaded guns at each other.

Nothing of value lost.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whar gif of idiot spinning pistol on his finger and it goes off? Whar?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
a flood of stupidity.  good luck Jawnstown
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Crypto Dentist: It is truly mind-boggling how often this happens. Grown adults playing with guns like they're kid's toys.


You use the word adult.
[inigo_montoya.jpg]
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

It's hardly my fault that gun owners do this shiat with alarming frequency.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

So true... an adult now is someone 21 and up.  No other criteria.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fee chrissakes, subby, don't send them here. We've got enough idiots in Johnstown as it is!
 
