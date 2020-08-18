 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida bar association decides on two days notice that the technical bar for their virtual exam is too high   (wfla.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Admission to the bar in the United States, Law, Florida Board of Bar Examiners, Practice of law, Lawyer, Barrister, late Sunday night, prospective lawyers Julie McHaffie  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 12:47 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There is no one more delusionally self-confident than a 2L and no one with a greater sense of entitlement than a 3L.  Can't wait to see some of the filings over this.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of course, the filings will illustrate the seedy truth of law school - you spend three years learning irrelevant and outdated shiat, have to take another course to pass the bar exam (because very little of what you learned in school is actually on there), and then a fifty-year old paralegal named Deborah teaches you how to actually be an attorney.

But hey, the time and expense keeps most of the riffraff out of our social strata, so don't you dare think of changing it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's only one question on the exam:

1.  Do you want to be a Lawyer?
a.  Yes
b.  No
c.   If it will shut my dad up, I guess
d.   Oh hell yeah.  The pickings down here are unlimited.  Slip n Falls, Disability, Law stuff, even the high end shiat is pure extra billing.  Corporate!  You can play both and no one bats an eye.  Why didn't I do this sooner?  Lawyer my a$$ up, dawg.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
at first I was like : Nou Wai!

Then I was like: didnt trump* push a bunch of repressive, nazi boot lickers as judges?

This will drive them farking Nutz!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
McHaffie has been studying eight hours a day for the last two months, not to mention spent thousands of dollars on a prep course.

Just curious: shouldn't you learn most of what you need to know in order to pass in law school? I knew someone who was doing a medical residency and asked her about board certification and she said that it wasn't a big deal since it just was stuff you already knew. Back in the day I got a very high score on the EIT exam just by showing up and taking the test with zero prep. Is there something "special" about law?
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: at first I was like : Nou Wai!

Then I was like: didnt trump* push a bunch of repressive, nazi boot lickers as judges?

This will drive them farking Nutz!


I don't think you understand the legal process at all.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: McHaffie has been studying eight hours a day for the last two months, not to mention spent thousands of dollars on a prep course.

Just curious: shouldn't you learn most of what you need to know in order to pass in law school? I knew someone who was doing a medical residency and asked her about board certification and she said that it wasn't a big deal since it just was stuff you already knew. Back in the day I got a very high score on the EIT exam just by showing up and taking the test with zero prep. Is there something "special" about law?


Yes, it's essentially a cartel, and law school, the bar, and then finding someone to actually teach you to practice are all part of the price of entry.
 
boozehat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Heraclitus: at first I was like : Nou Wai!

Then I was like: didnt trump* push a bunch of repressive, nazi boot lickers as judges?

This will drive them farking Nutz!

I don't think you understand the legal process at all.


In all fairness, neither does trump.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: McHaffie has been studying eight hours a day for the last two months, not to mention spent thousands of dollars on a prep course.

Just curious: shouldn't you learn most of what you need to know in order to pass in law school? I knew someone who was doing a medical residency and asked her about board certification and she said that it wasn't a big deal since it just was stuff you already knew. Back in the day I got a very high score on the EIT exam just by showing up and taking the test with zero prep. Is there something "special" about law?


See my post above.  Law school really doesn't teach you law, it teaches you cases.  What law school does well is teach you how to think, in terms of removing emotion and subjective morality from an argument, and identifying the real issues and conflict.  It also does a good job of teaching you why the laws are the way that they are - the evolution.

It does not, with some exceptions, do a great job of actually teaching you how to practice law.  For example, Property is a required course at almost every law school.  In this course, you will learn about cases that are hundreds of years old.  You will likely not learn about any case that is actually relevant to your state or any law.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Something meme: the technical bar is too high.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.