(Kent Online)   19th century property up for sale, waterfront location, premium address, ideal investment opportunity and yours for an easy £1.5 million. No catches whatsoever. No, sir-ee Bob. No need to look at the pictures   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks smelly.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a difference between waterfront and in the farking water.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: Looks smelly.


This. I can't imagine spending 1.5 million on anything surrounded by stinking silt and effluent on all sides, but there are certainly people with more money than sense out there, so fair play to the guy for trying it on.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whomever is in charge of setting prices at 1.5 million should live there.
Only accessible at low tide? I can live with that. No water or electricity? Nah.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There's a difference between waterfront and in the farking water.


But it is a subtle one in many places.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It would be an interesting location for a club if it were always surrounded by water, but nobody dressed for going dancing is going to want to deal with walking on tidal flats at low tide.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On the plus side, this thing seems fairly zombie-proof, even at low tide, so maybe they should try this angle?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looks like Hannibal Lectre's vacation home.
 
alitaki
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Whomever is in charge of setting prices at 1.5 million should live there.
Only accessible at low tide? I can live with that. No water or electricity? Nah.


I read it as £500k to buy it and £1M to restore it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks more like a place that a demo company would buy for £1 and demolish.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The huge bomb-proof building..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xai: Salmon: Looks smelly.

This. I can't imagine spending 1.5 million on anything surrounded by stinking silt and effluent on all sides, but there are certainly people with more money than sense out there, so fair play to the guy for trying it on.


s1.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like a muddy walk to your front door.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude, where's my car?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Whomever is in charge of setting prices at 1.5 million should live there.
Only accessible at low tide? I can live with that. No water or electricity? Nah.


If you can afford to buy the place, you can afford to install an underwater line for electricity.

Water...  install a cistren, and tank the fresh water in.

Only accessible at low tide?  This is a good thing, and keeps the riffraff out... optionally consider installing a drawbridge on said road to cut it off at low tide.

As for the smell...  that one I can't help you with... pick up long term smoking and destroy your sense of smell?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am surprised the Brexiteers are not demanding it be restored, complete with guns, as a military post to discourage brown people from migrating over the channel.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alitaki: mrinfoguy: Whomever is in charge of setting prices at 1.5 million should live there.
Only accessible at low tide? I can live with that. No water or electricity? Nah.

I read it as £500k to buy it and £1M to restore it.


I read it as listed for 1.5M, last sold for 500k, and 1M to restore.
 
alitaki
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DRTFA: alitaki: mrinfoguy: Whomever is in charge of setting prices at 1.5 million should live there.
Only accessible at low tide? I can live with that. No water or electricity? Nah.

I read it as £500k to buy it and £1M to restore it.

I read it as listed for 1.5M, last sold for 500k, and 1M to restore.


"If the new owner has the £1m needed to restore it to its former glory, it could be transformed into a seven-bedroom mansion with a difference."

I dunno, to me it reads like they're talking about a future for the property, aimed at the new buyer. Whatever. I ain't paying 500k let alone 1.5M for that place no matter how close to a Terrordrome it looks like.
 
