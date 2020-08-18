 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   After 7 long years in a shelter this beautiful girl has finally found her forever home. Please welcome Brooklyn to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
69
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


morning
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning


Fark user imageView Full Size

Good morning from us both!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning

[Fark user image 850x637]
Good morning from us both!


why thank you!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hello, Woofday people! It's crazy hot out here in California. Hope you're all keeping your fur friends cool and hydrated.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday people! It's crazy hot out here in California. Hope you're all keeping your fur friends cool and hydrated.


It is supposed to be cooling down to only 95 today, trying to keep all of us wife and furball's alike as cool as possible :-) I hope you're doing good
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Good morning, all!  Success - I'm actually up and awake in the morning for a change - yay! I think I finally managed to tweak my alarm just right.

As for hot, pshaw! It's only supposed to reach 115 today. With thunderstorms possible this evening, so hopefully that will come to pass and alleviate some of the dryness out here. My humidifier has been on 24/7 lately.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Good morning, all!  Success - I'm actually up and awake in the morning for a change - yay! I think I finally managed to tweak my alarm just right.

As for hot, pshaw! It's only supposed to reach 115 today. With thunderstorms possible this evening, so hopefully that will come to pass and alleviate some of the dryness out here. My humidifier has been on 24/7 lately.


Dang way too hot for me, and I don't just mean you :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday people! It's crazy hot out here in California. Hope you're all keeping your fur friends cool and hydrated.

It is supposed to be cooling down to only 95 today, trying to keep all of us wife and furball's alike as cool as possible :-) I hope you're doing good


Hanging in there, which has been my motto since February 2020 :D

Dulce, my cat, barely moves these days. When I first got him (and his brother Primo, RIP), this behavior scared me. But now I know it's just how fur kids deal with the heat. He barely eats, too, but his litter box output is okay, so I'm not worried.

I'm hopeful that Thursday and Friday will give us some relief, but then it's right back to the high 90s :-(
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday people! It's crazy hot out here in California. Hope you're all keeping your fur friends cool and hydrated.

It is supposed to be cooling down to only 95 today, trying to keep all of us wife and furball's alike as cool as possible :-) I hope you're doing good

Hanging in there, which has been my motto since February 2020 :D

Dulce, my cat, barely moves these days. When I first got him (and his brother Primo, RIP), this behavior scared me. But now I know it's just how fur kids deal with the heat. He barely eats, too, but his litter box output is okay, so I'm not worried.

I'm hopeful that Thursday and Friday will give us some relief, but then it's right back to the high 90s :-(


Yeah hopefully a little cooler here as well. But at least you can stare at the melting cat :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Good morning, all!  Success - I'm actually up and awake in the morning for a change - yay! I think I finally managed to tweak my alarm just right.

As for hot, pshaw! It's only supposed to reach 115 today. With thunderstorms possible this evening, so hopefully that will come to pass and alleviate some of the dryness out here. My humidifier has been on 24/7 lately.


Congrats on getting that alarm dialed in!!

We've got the humidity you lack down in NC.  It's only 87, but with 50% humidity.  Subtropics man.... It pours on us each night, keeping the heat from getting too deadly, but also keeping some high humidity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: Djelibeybi: Good morning, all!  Success - I'm actually up and awake in the morning for a change - yay! I think I finally managed to tweak my alarm just right.

As for hot, pshaw! It's only supposed to reach 115 today. With thunderstorms possible this evening, so hopefully that will come to pass and alleviate some of the dryness out here. My humidifier has been on 24/7 lately.

Congrats on getting that alarm dialed in!!

We've got the humidity you lack down in NC.  It's only 87, but with 50% humidity.  Subtropics man.... It pours on us each night, keeping the heat from getting too deadly, but also keeping some high humidity.


[Fark user image 422x750]


Hey, girl! I'd be willing to swap ya for a week. It'd be hilarious to see what all that humidity would do to my hair if nothing else. How's the fam doing?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Otera: Djelibeybi: Good morning, all!  Success - I'm actually up and awake in the morning for a change - yay! I think I finally managed to tweak my alarm just right.

As for hot, pshaw! It's only supposed to reach 115 today. With thunderstorms possible this evening, so hopefully that will come to pass and alleviate some of the dryness out here. My humidifier has been on 24/7 lately.

Congrats on getting that alarm dialed in!!

We've got the humidity you lack down in NC.  It's only 87, but with 50% humidity.  Subtropics man.... It pours on us each night, keeping the heat from getting too deadly, but also keeping some high humidity.


[Fark user image 422x750]

Hey, girl! I'd be willing to swap ya for a week. It'd be hilarious to see what all that humidity would do to my hair if nothing else. How's the fam doing?


We've been holding on. I didn't get any sleep last night and am some sort of demon to be in the same room as.....  Hooo... Gotta lay down for another nap after I go do garden maintenance and put away the dishes.... The dishes are a never ending project...

Did you see my angry leaf?  I'mma bout to go see how he's doing today along with my tomato harvest
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: Djelibeybi: Otera: Djelibeybi: Good morning, all!  Success - I'm actually up and awake in the morning for a change - yay! I think I finally managed to tweak my alarm just right.

As for hot, pshaw! It's only supposed to reach 115 today. With thunderstorms possible this evening, so hopefully that will come to pass and alleviate some of the dryness out here. My humidifier has been on 24/7 lately.

Congrats on getting that alarm dialed in!!

We've got the humidity you lack down in NC.  It's only 87, but with 50% humidity.  Subtropics man.... It pours on us each night, keeping the heat from getting too deadly, but also keeping some high humidity.


[Fark user image 422x750]

Hey, girl! I'd be willing to swap ya for a week. It'd be hilarious to see what all that humidity would do to my hair if nothing else. How's the fam doing?

We've been holding on. I didn't get any sleep last night and am some sort of demon to be in the same room as.....  Hooo... Gotta lay down for another nap after I go do garden maintenance and put away the dishes.... The dishes are a never ending project...

Did you see my angry leaf?  I'mma bout to go see how he's doing today along with my tomato harvest


Oh no, I stole your sleep! Actually just started my bedtime routine 2 hours earlier. Hope you can get a good nap in later. Good luck with the tomatoes!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Otera: Djelibeybi: Otera: Djelibeybi: Good morning, all!  Success - I'm actually up and awake in the morning for a change - yay! I think I finally managed to tweak my alarm just right.

As for hot, pshaw! It's only supposed to reach 115 today. With thunderstorms possible this evening, so hopefully that will come to pass and alleviate some of the dryness out here. My humidifier has been on 24/7 lately.

Congrats on getting that alarm dialed in!!

We've got the humidity you lack down in NC.  It's only 87, but with 50% humidity.  Subtropics man.... It pours on us each night, keeping the heat from getting too deadly, but also keeping some high humidity.


[Fark user image 422x750]

Hey, girl! I'd be willing to swap ya for a week. It'd be hilarious to see what all that humidity would do to my hair if nothing else. How's the fam doing?

We've been holding on. I didn't get any sleep last night and am some sort of demon to be in the same room as.....  Hooo... Gotta lay down for another nap after I go do garden maintenance and put away the dishes.... The dishes are a never ending project...

Did you see my angry leaf?  I'mma bout to go see how he's doing today along with my tomato harvest

Oh no, I stole your sleep! Actually just started my bedtime routine 2 hours earlier. Hope you can get a good nap in later. Good luck with the tomatoes!


Here's my angry leaf today.  Extra angry because I totally scared off his meal when I arrived

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Angry Leaf is keeping Leetle Lizzld on edge though.  Haven't been about to get a picture of him since Angry Leaf showed up.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [s3.amazonaws.com image 625x631]


I should have thought of that my senior year. I could have been really progressive and taken my female cat. Hey, we could both have worn black to match each other ;-)

Of course, there would have been a lot of bloodshed....
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Many thanks to bobug, that package came in today!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Many thanks to bobug, that package came in today!


:) You are very welcome. Glad I could help.

Look! We have two bonus trees in our back yard. We noticed "trees", but not the kind...
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am so excited ;)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

bobug: Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Many thanks to bobug, that package came in today!

:) You are very welcome. Glad I could help.

Look! We have two bonus trees in our back yard. We noticed "trees", but not the kind...
[Fark user image image 425x566]
I am so excited ;)


That right there is one of my dreams come true!!! Ever since I can remember, I have wanted to have an apple tree on my land.  No land of my own yet, so I still dream.  That's a nice bonus to discover!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Welp, I made my appointment to see a new dentist. EEP!! At least I have a month to prepare - couldn't get in until mid-September. Hopefully this new one will be kinder the last several dentists I've endured. *fingers crossed*

I feel like such a coward (which I am) when I think about all the work that needs to be done. Then I remember what my KatieBoo endured in her life and feel ashamed.

Now we just need to try to get back-to-back appointments for eye exams since we have to travel for that appointment. I was hoping to put it off until it cooled down, but my neck is starting to ache from having to look through the bottoms of my lenses all the time.

The funny part is that I'm afraid of the dentist because - OW! Pain! My better half hates eye exams - he doesn't like  to think of anything touching his eyes; even refuses to use eyedrops or anything. Guess we'll both get to have some "fun" this year!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Welp, I made my appointment to see a new dentist. EEP!! At least I have a month to prepare - couldn't get in until mid-September. Hopefully this new one will be kinder the last several dentists I've endured. *fingers crossed*

I feel like such a coward (which I am) when I think about all the work that needs to be done. Then I remember what my KatieBoo endured in her life and feel ashamed.

Now we just need to try to get back-to-back appointments for eye exams since we have to travel for that appointment. I was hoping to put it off until it cooled down, but my neck is starting to ache from having to look through the bottoms of my lenses all the time.

The funny part is that I'm afraid of the dentist because - OW! Pain! My better half hates eye exams - he doesn't like  to think of anything touching his eyes; even refuses to use eyedrops or anything. Guess we'll both get to have some "fun" this year!


dang, what a pair right :-) I hope everything goes OK
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Welp, I made my appointment to see a new dentist. EEP!! At least I have a month to prepare - couldn't get in until mid-September. Hopefully this new one will be kinder the last several dentists I've endured. *fingers crossed*

I feel like such a coward (which I am) when I think about all the work that needs to be done. Then I remember what my KatieBoo endured in her life and feel ashamed.

Now we just need to try to get back-to-back appointments for eye exams since we have to travel for that appointment. I was hoping to put it off until it cooled down, but my neck is starting to ache from having to look through the bottoms of my lenses all the time.

The funny part is that I'm afraid of the dentist because - OW! Pain! My better half hates eye exams - he doesn't like  to think of anything touching his eyes; even refuses to use eyedrops or anything. Guess we'll both get to have some "fun" this year!

dang, what a pair right :-) I hope everything goes OK


Thanks, sweetie. I just need to stop being such a wuss. And hubs will find out that they don't use the blast of air in your eye like they used to. Besides, even though this stuff gets pricey and we may have to cut some things out of our budget for a while, I know we're lucky to even be able to get these needs tended to.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Welp, I made my appointment to see a new dentist. EEP!! At least I have a month to prepare - couldn't get in until mid-September. Hopefully this new one will be kinder the last several dentists I've endured. *fingers crossed*

I feel like such a coward (which I am) when I think about all the work that needs to be done. Then I remember what my KatieBoo endured in her life and feel ashamed.

Now we just need to try to get back-to-back appointments for eye exams since we have to travel for that appointment. I was hoping to put it off until it cooled down, but my neck is starting to ache from having to look through the bottoms of my lenses all the time.

The funny part is that I'm afraid of the dentist because - OW! Pain! My better half hates eye exams - he doesn't like  to think of anything touching his eyes; even refuses to use eyedrops or anything. Guess we'll both get to have some "fun" this year!

dang, what a pair right :-) I hope everything goes OK

Thanks, sweetie. I just need to stop being such a wuss. And hubs will find out that they don't use the blast of air in your eye like they used to. Besides, even though this stuff gets pricey and we may have to cut some things out of our budget for a while, I know we're lucky to even be able to get these needs tended to.


I need to do both of those things.  *Sigh* my glasses are at least five years old.  I got a new pair recently, but the guy at the walmart was a joke.  I get the worst headache when I wear those glasses
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Welp, I made my appointment to see a new dentist. EEP!! At least I have a month to prepare - couldn't get in until mid-September. Hopefully this new one will be kinder the last several dentists I've endured. *fingers crossed*

I feel like such a coward (which I am) when I think about all the work that needs to be done. Then I remember what my KatieBoo endured in her life and feel ashamed.

Now we just need to try to get back-to-back appointments for eye exams since we have to travel for that appointment. I was hoping to put it off until it cooled down, but my neck is starting to ache from having to look through the bottoms of my lenses all the time.

The funny part is that I'm afraid of the dentist because - OW! Pain! My better half hates eye exams - he doesn't like  to think of anything touching his eyes; even refuses to use eyedrops or anything. Guess we'll both get to have some "fun" this year!

dang, what a pair right :-) I hope everything goes OK

Thanks, sweetie. I just need to stop being such a wuss. And hubs will find out that they don't use the blast of air in your eye like they used to. Besides, even though this stuff gets pricey and we may have to cut some things out of our budget for a while, I know we're lucky to even be able to get these needs tended to.


Yeah I don't understand, my insurance barely gives me enough money to get a third of my glasses. And my job that I got the insurance through requires me to have corrected vision all the time. Funny thing is they require you to have good hearing as well and they do not pay for hearing aids, you want to talk about expensive, crap I have always gone to an ophthalmologist, especially after I found out I was diabetic. Which helps because that way the health insurance covers the eye exam because I have to get a full exam for the diabetes.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

bobug: Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Many thanks to bobug, that package came in today!

:) You are very welcome. Glad I could help.

Look! We have two bonus trees in our back yard. We noticed "trees", but not the kind...
[Fark user image image 425x566]
I am so excited ;)


Hehehe hubby just got in and saw the shoes. He's very excited to have them.  Put them on right away and started almost dancing with how much nicer they were than the shoes he's been wearing.  Thank you again!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Otera: bobug: Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Many thanks to bobug, that package came in today!

:) You are very welcome. Glad I could help.

Look! We have two bonus trees in our back yard. We noticed "trees", but not the kind...
[Fark user image image 425x566]
I am so excited ;)

Hehehe hubby just got in and saw the shoes. He's very excited to have them.  Put them on right away and started almost dancing with how much nicer they were than the shoes he's been wearing.  Thank you again!!!!


EXCELLENT! :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [s3.amazonaws.com image 700x933]


Or Stopbarkingshiathead.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Bathia_Mapes: [s3.amazonaws.com image 700x933]

Or Stopbarkingshiathead.


I named my do Help, I can't understand why the neighbors freak out when I holler for him to come here :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: kdawg7736: Bathia_Mapes: [s3.amazonaws.com image 700x933]

Or Stopbarkingshiathead.

I named my do Help, I can't understand why the neighbors freak out when I holler for him to come here :-)


dog. Proofread fail again
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Hi all. I will now commence with the posting of doggo pics I think are funny/cute
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GoofySunny85: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 583x416]

Hi all. I will now commence with the posting of doggo pics I think are funny/cute


That would be excellent as far as I'm concerned, good to see you did you get my email?
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Today my state capital broke it's record for the day...From the 1930s...101.  Yuck!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GoofySunny85: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 583x416]


Aww, pupper sniffing 🌸 🌺 🌹 Katie never really seemed interested and Maxie would try to eat them, like everything else.

Please continue!  I probably won't be posting much tonight since I've been trying to stay awake since this afternoon. Gonna take a while before I can get my brain on an earlier schedule, apparently - I was applying some lotion to my skin after my shower when I realized I only remembered to shave one leg. 🙄🙃🤨🥴
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: GoofySunny85: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 583x416]

Hi all. I will now commence with the posting of doggo pics I think are funny/cute

That would be excellent as far as I'm concerned, good to see you did you get my email?


httpstatusdogs.comView Full Size


I did now that I've checked my email today  :D  I'm looking forward to checking the mail this week, instead of other weeks when it will just bills.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GoofySunny85: Fark that Pixel: GoofySunny85: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 583x416]

Hi all. I will now commence with the posting of doggo pics I think are funny/cute

That would be excellent as far as I'm concerned, good to see you did you get my email?

[httpstatusdogs.com image 650x500]

I did now that I've checked my email today  :D  I'm looking forward to checking the mail this week, instead of other weeks when it will just bills.


:-)
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: GoofySunny85: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 583x416]

Aww, pupper sniffing 🌸 🌺 🌹 Katie never really seemed interested and Maxie would try to eat them, like everything else.

Please continue!  I probably won't be posting much tonight since I've been trying to stay awake since this afternoon. Gonna take a while before I can get my brain on an earlier schedule, apparently - I was applying some lotion to my skin after my shower when I realized I only remembered to shave one leg. 🙄🙃🤨🥴


dumpaday.comView Full Size


I've had to get back in the shower to wash my hair  :D
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
GoofySunny85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The avacado started it...😇
 
