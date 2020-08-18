 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Reset the clock. Not that one, the crazy white lady racist rant caught on video clock   (abc7news.com) divider line
26
    More: Asinine, Aggression, California, Daly City, California, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Area, SAN FRANCISCO, San Mateo County, California, United States  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 8:29 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Many. many Californians seem unwell.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Says a Floridian.


Says a Floridian.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"She turned around and started screaming racial slurs like 'oh your dog looks like you, a Mexican dog!'"

All I could think of:

Get Some American Dogs You Commie !! ( The Campaign )
Youtube DNBwcX253UQ
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This week, on "Hottest Zombies from The Walking Dead"...
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh, and fark that website for forcing me to watch commercials before the video, here's the YouTube link so you don't have to:

Woman in San Francisco Yells RACIAL SLURS to Latino Man - "Nasty Dog" Racist Karen FULL VIDEO REVIEW
Youtube 6mllcPt8gOA
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Some people are simply broken. Broken in a way I'm not sure can be fixed.

As Mr. Rogers would say:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I just live here, I'm an Irishman.

The Irish are really unwell.

Says a Floridian.


I just live here, I'm an Irishman.

The Irish are really unwell.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Latinos have it so good.  I normally have to pay extra to have women talk to me like that.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are The Suburban Housewives we've been hearing so much about.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I didn't want to stoop down to her level. I just told her...I'll bless you and we'll leave it at that," said Gonzalez.

I feel like he's being sincere here, going out on a limb that he didn't mean "Bless her heart."
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What goes through people's heads when they see they're being filmed and they decide "Good! My correctness will be preserved for the ages. Screaming racial slurs for all the world to see will do naught but good things for my future."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that clock gets reset whenever KellyAnne or one of the Fox Blondes speak.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thank you.

[YouTube video: Woman in San Francisco Yells RACIAL SLURS to Latino Man - "Nasty Dog" Racist Karen FULL VIDEO REVIEW]


Thank you.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
why are there so many disgusting hateful people in america?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

No videos would load for me on that website. Thanks for the link.

[YouTube video: Woman in San Francisco Yells RACIAL SLURS to Latino Man - "Nasty Dog" Racist Karen FULL VIDEO REVIEW]


No videos would load for me on that website. Thanks for the link.
 
151
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

YouTube. The video platform that is notorious for never showing ads.

[YouTube video: Woman in San Francisco Yells RACIAL SLURS to Latino Man - "Nasty Dog" Racist Karen FULL VIDEO REVIEW]


YouTube. The video platform that is notorious for never showing ads.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Haven't seen a YouTube ad in years, then again I'm one of the few people that pays for the service.

[YouTube video: Woman in San Francisco Yells RACIAL SLURS to Latino Man - "Nasty Dog" Racist Karen FULL VIDEO REVIEW]

YouTube. The video platform that is notorious for never showing ads.


Haven't seen a YouTube ad in years, then again I'm one of the few people that pays for the service.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why are there so many disgusting hateful people in america?



Lady seems to have a slavic accent of some kind - most likely Russian.

And there are no racists in Russia or eastern Europe, not at all.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ugh. White women
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Many. many Californians seem unwell.


It's entirely too hot outside, the paleta dude is MIA and our power keeps being shut  off. :-(

I don't think that  causes racism tho, so ....???


¯\_ (ツ)_/¯
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Username does checked out.


Username does checked out.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looking past the emotional tarpit that is racism, where do people get off talking to complete strangers like this?

It never even had to make it to the racism level before this got appalling.

/love your farking neighbors for shiat sake
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$20 says she has a drawer closet filled with gigantic black veiny dildos.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yes but this one forces you to watch some random podcaster.

[YouTube video: Woman in San Francisco Yells RACIAL SLURS to Latino Man - "Nasty Dog" Racist Karen FULL VIDEO REVIEW]


Yes but this one forces you to watch some random podcaster.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

You haven't been around my friend.  Hate is everywhere.


You haven't been around my friend.  Hate is everywhere.
 
