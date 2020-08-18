 Skip to content
(KSBW Monterey)   The River Fire burning in Salinas, CA. Wait, this isn't Cleveland?   (ksbw.com) divider line
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
River Fire, you mean Taco Bell drive through?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O crap.

That area is about 50 years past due for any sort of fire. Last time I was there, about ten years ago, the hillsides were covered with poison oak, chaparral, and oak trees riddled with tent caterpillars. Lots of nice oily understory and dead wood.

Monterey County is going to burn to the sea if they don't get this contained quick.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ok, less joking for me.

I just went through this fire that came within about 17 miles of my house.
My parents live on 7 acres downwind and closer to the fire in a canyon, so they evacuated all the valuables from their house to my house. Which is in town and much safer.

They owned 10 acres and a small cabin (not their house, just a cabin) 30 years before, the Fire Dept/CalFire did not save it because it was a lone house and not worth the trouble, they protected the city.  The lady who started the fire burned her trash then threw out the ashes during a windy day and started the fire.
They didn't have the air resources like they have now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My front door and all the ash a few weeks and I was 33 miles away then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
