(Pix11)   Manhattan? Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded   (pix11.com) divider line
11
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Things may look bad now, but it ain't over 'til it's over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't go to Ravenholm anymore!
 
MegaLib
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We need a safe and effective mandatory vaccine.  This won't be over until then.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TFA doesn't go into reasons, but 23000 covid deaths in NYC might be a factor in emptying Manhattan apartments.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not surprised
 
sleep lack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They call it 'The City That Never Sleeps' because everybody there  looks and acts so damn cranky.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Isle of Death" from Vonnegut's 'Slapstick' is becoming a reality? Is Trump going to give us all new middle names now, too?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: TFA doesn't go into reasons, but 23000 covid deaths in NYC might be a factor in emptying Manhattan apartments.


"Click here to see the study" they say, as if anyone reading can't guess why nobody is renting apartments in NYC...

/Lost Jobs
//Epicenter of the pandemic
///Bad Pizza
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: TFA doesn't go into reasons, but 23000 covid deaths in NYC might be a factor in emptying Manhattan apartments.


In San Francisco, many former Airbnb rentals are being converted to apartments with leases because no one wants to go on vacation there any more. I know because my bro upgraded his place for hundreds a month cheaper. NYC is probably getting some of that too. Increased inventory due to conversions. No one wants to go on vacation there either.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I deliverrd to a Whole Foods on Manhattan three weeks ago. Sure the usual work crowds weren't there but I now know why everyone biatches about the scooter riders. Running red lights right in front of trucks, swerving all over like nobody else is on the road... my wife was swearing up a storm and I was honestly afraid she'd just deliberately run one down just as a warning of what can happen if you drive like that on an open road.

Lots and lots of people live there still. Just wish they acted like it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not disagreeing with the above.
However...How much have prices gone down?
In cities that have a decent percentage of people living with roommates you actually have a built in buffer where if prices drop enough, people will decide to live on their own.

As I've predicted ages ago, mega cities are not the future*, spreading out is, especially as we've seen once many large companies have at stated that you can work for home into 2021 and beyond.

/*not saying cities won't grow, maybe even a lot, just that with better internet coverage and solar, the only issue to solve would be water.
 
