(Vox)   No one listened, so of course school reopenings are backfiring spectacularly   (vox.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some are listening, even here in Georgia. We started online learning in my county. Georgia has 222,000 cases with 4624 deaths. By comparison, Henry Co has 3786 cases with 59 deaths. We have the 12th highest total confirmed cases, and our folks did away with the idea of in person learning during the summer. I don't know if they're going to switch later, but my kids will be home either way.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not "no one," New York is doing just fine thanks
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans don't believe in invisible magical viruses.  We need to see something to believe it just like God intended.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, our nearby school systems are all online. Daughter's private school is in classes, but also offered an all online option*. She's a dual-enrollment student and the university is starting on-line, so she's not going to a campus.

*Which we would have done had she not been dual enrolled.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To hear the GOP here in PA tell the story, the real problem is not letting those schools play other schools in sports -- that will magically contain the virus somehow.

Because, y'know, if Major League Baseball and the Big Ten can't get a handle on it, I'm sure Skeeter Holler School District hitting the wrestling mats with Black Lung Central will be no worries whatsoever.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is online this fall. Everyone. Only some of us get it, mostly those of us who have been in the classroom for a decade or two.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Americans don't believe in invisible magical viruses.  We need to see something to believe it just like God intended.


Nothing smaller than .22 calibre is taken seriously...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought this is what Jesus wanted, or something like that.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are doing double and triple school bus routes to keep the children separated. Spacing kids out in classroom. Clear barriers everywhere you look. School lunches brought to the kids in class etc. But you better believe travel baseball and football is business as usual. Yep...you cant sit across the aisle in a bus because you'll catch the rona but you can wallow around on the ground playing grabs so your dad can live vicariously through you. Priorities and all that
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No one could have predicted this"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Not "no one," New York is doing just fine thanks


Some of the logic for the other states opening was "New York is opening schools, so why can't we?!?"
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the start of every disaster movie is a scientist being ignored.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: [Fark user image image 425x218]


Well, not the phrasing I had in mind... I played myself?
 
sirgrim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are young adults who should know about social distancing, wearing masks and knowledge of how diseases spread.

Sure... the 5 year olds will be fine.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The high school across the street is getting ready to open, yay. :(

I already tried to avoid going out in the morning and afternoon because the kids don't know how to drive. This just gives me more incentive to stay the f*ck home, and do my grocery shopping at noon on Sundays.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suffering for stupidity is the national pastime apparently.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An excellent example of hearing only the parts that are convenient for what you want to do and ignoring the rest (much like what evangelicals do with the Bible).

CDC: "It is possible to reopen schools safely, if you take precautionary measures A, B, and C, else we do not recommend it."

GOP: "Great, reopen schools fully just like before, full speed ahead."

CDC: "No, you didn't hear us, you have to do these things or it just won't work. While children are less susceptible to the virus they can pass it on to adults."

GOP: "Children immune, got it. No precautions, teachers get your butts back in there. Kids, go see Grandma, it'll be fine."

And then already as schools are shutting down after having taken minimal precautions (if any), they're blaming the CDC for telling them it was OK to reopen.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd be interested to know how many of the people deciding to open the schools went to those same schools.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going to the dentist for the first time since the lockdowns began. Yesterday, they gave me a telephone screening, basically determining that I've been following guidelines. And I have to call when I'm in the parking lot so they can clear out the waiting room.

Given the precautions they took during the height of the AIDS panic, I'm expecting that they'll be decked out in contagion suits out of a sci-fi movie. I think there's a 25% chance that they'll have a nose mask or something so my exhalations don't endanger anyone.

// Weird how I've been going to this dentist for 30+ years. I actually started with my current dentist's father, and transitioned to his son gradually as the father tapered off over the years.
 
dforkus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Larg age herin Forsyth ca it is going well. All thebchikien little oresicegrions are not hapoeni g
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dforkus: Larg age herin Forsyth ca it is going well. All thebchikien little oresicegrions are not hapoeni g


Are you ok?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Americans don't believe in invisible magical viruses.  We need to see something to believe it just like God intended.


Something like head lice?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interesting how the school boards are deciding to fully open the schools in meetings which are being conducted via Zoom or other remote means.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm going to the dentist for the first time since the lockdowns began. Yesterday, they gave me a telephone screening, basically determining that I've been following guidelines. And I have to call when I'm in the parking lot so they can clear out the waiting room.

Given the precautions they took during the height of the AIDS panic, I'm expecting that they'll be decked out in contagion suits out of a sci-fi movie. I think there's a 25% chance that they'll have a nose mask or something so my exhalations don't endanger anyone.

// Weird how I've been going to this dentist for 30+ years. I actually started with my current dentist's father, and transitioned to his son gradually as the father tapered off over the years.


Here you go. Just get one of these

https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Stillsui​t
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Americans don't believe in invisible magical viruses.  We need to see something to believe it just like God intended.


Oh yeah, then why are "safe spaces" needed?

Isn't this like Sturgis though? Shouldn't the Fark AI say we need to wait weeks or months to gloat?

/It's all the head meds the population is using
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: An excellent example of hearing only the parts that are convenient for what you want to do and ignoring the rest (much like what evangelicals do

everyone does with the Bible).

Also, I find the temperature-taking hilarious.  This is straight out of the TSA playbook: if we inconvenience people, they'll get the impression that we're doing our job and everyone is safe.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

freetomato: dforkus: Larg age herin Forsyth ca it is going well. All thebchikien little oresicegrions are not hapoeni g

Are you ok?


I keep telling you that Fark needs something like a Captha code for intoxication. Or facial recognition where you touch your nose three times or something.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting how the school boards are deciding to fully open the schools in meetings which are being conducted via Zoom or other remote means.


I always found it amusing when various GOP governors were totally fine ordering people back to work or school and publicly claim the virus isn't a big deal, but if you tried to book a tour of the governor's house, you were told that it's not safe because of the pandemic.

Or Trump claiming the virus is totally handled and not a big deal, but to attend his rallies you have to sign a waiver saying it's not his fault if you die after attending.

Watch what they do, not what they say.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA:
"The most important variable in reopening schools in this pandemic is community transmission."
You don't say.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can it really be called a backfire if everyone knew in advance what would happen?

It's more like this was deemed acceptable by those in charge.

Yes, some of us will die, but but that's a sacrifice they are willing to make.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"STAND AND DELIVER!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Not "no one," New York is doing just fine thanks


After 20k dead, I would hope so.
 
JNowe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dforkus: Larg age herin Forsyth ca it is going well. All thebchikien little oresicegrions are not hapoeni g


...and in the darkness, bind them.
 
flood222
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everything is fine.  It is just stupid Americans with unrealistic expectations that when a new virus breaks out that you have to fight it!!!  And win!!!

You want it to spread.  The only way out is through.

I suppose it is a problem with Americans individualism.  Instead think about us as a hive.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't you people understand that if we just open everything up the Free Market and Jesus will just magically solve the virus problem for us?  I mean the Republicans have been claiming the Free Market and Jesus can magic all our problems away for fifty years, so why not this one?

I am only half joking, though they will never admit it, I know this is how all my Republican friends are thinking.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only there were some way to learn how to be smart.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flood222: Everything is fine.  It is just stupid Americans with unrealistic expectations that when a new virus breaks out that you have to fight it!!!  And win!!!

You want it to spread.  The only way out is through.

I suppose it is a problem with Americans individualism.  Instead think about us as a hive.


You realize all the other countries in the world are managing the virus, by keeping it from spreading.  You are partially right though.  Americans think we can fight our way through it, they just think that fight is by going through it like you propose, and that those who survive will be the most deserving of having the opportunity to go on living.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Waunakee, WI. School board voted 4-3 virtual start for all grades in July. One week later they held an emergency meeting because one board member changed their decision. 4-3 in person learning for grades k-4. Half days, no school Wednesday for cleaning. I give it until October before cases start popping up and they have to switch to virtual, which will be more inconvenient than of they just stayed virtual to begin with.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: We are doing double and triple school bus routes to keep the children separated. Spacing kids out in classroom. Clear barriers everywhere you look. School lunches brought to the kids in class etc. But you better believe travel baseball and football is business as usual. Yep...you cant sit across the aisle in a bus because you'll catch the rona but you can wallow around on the ground playing grabs so your dad can live vicariously through you. Priorities and all that


Sports don't belong in schools outside of PE.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here in a very red suburb of Dallas my school district did not even fark around. They are 100% online learning until Sept when they will reassess.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The college my wife has been taking classes at is only doing in-person classes this fall.  She is high-risk as far as getting Covid-19, so she is sitting out this semester.  Based on how its going with other schools, they are probably going to have to switch to online after a couple of weeks anyway.  By then it will probably be too late for her to join any of the classes.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dforkus: Larg age herin Forsyth ca it is going well. All thebchikien little oresicegrions are not hapoeni g


We let Scottish people have Fark accouts?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dforkus: Larg age herin Forsyth ca it is going well. All thebchikien little oresicegrions are not hapoeni g


did you have a stroke?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freetomato: dforkus: Larg age herin Forsyth ca it is going well. All thebchikien little oresicegrions are not hapoeni g

Are you ok?


Johnny and the Mothers are playing "Stompin' at the Savoy" in Vermont tonight.
 
flood222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: flood222: Everything is fine.  It is just stupid Americans with unrealistic expectations that when a new virus breaks out that you have to fight it!!!  And win!!!

You want it to spread.  The only way out is through.

I suppose it is a problem with Americans individualism.  Instead think about us as a hive.

You realize all the other countries in the world are managing the virus, by keeping it from spreading.  You are partially right though.  Americans think we can fight our way through it, they just think that fight is by going through it like you propose, and that those who survive will be the most deserving of having the opportunity to go on living.


you will get this, just like everyone in Finland.  There is no cure.

In a few years however it will be another common cold when the herd is no longer immunologically naive.  It is how it works.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kids can have a fun 14 day sleepover in school.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flood222: you will get this, just like everyone in Finland.  There is no cure.


There are a lot of drunk people on Fark today.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Here in a very red suburb of Dallas my school district did not even fark around. They are 100% online learning until Sept when they will reassess.


That's only slightly less moronic than reopening.

Nothing is going to change in September. Maybe overall daily infection rates are down, but there's still a pandemic, schools have limited ability to implement social distancing and it will be difficult to get kids to wear masks all of the time, there's no capacity to test students daily and have the results returned in a meaningful amount of time - all it takes is one infected student to set off a chain reaction within the school.

Schools need to get with reality and come up with a plan to be online for the next year instead of pretending that this is all temporary.
 
