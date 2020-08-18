 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   White couple arrested for 'launching three-year campaign of intimidation against black neighbor including taunting her with blackface, brandishing guns, repeatedly dumping dog feces in her yard, and shooting dead a squirrel'. Fark: In Long Island, NY   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Dumping dog crap in your neighbor's yard" trifecta in play?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry middle age whities working in pairs now.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They sound like cops.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Best word in that headline: arrested.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It took 3 years?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Will they be speaking at the Republican National Convention next week right after these two?
npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are you shocked, Subby.  Personally, I'm not surprised this happened on Long Island.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark: In Long Island, NY

Huh?  Long Island is so rich and racist they might as well have cotton plantations over there.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Are you shocked, Subby.  Personally, I'm not surprised this happened on Long Island.


Most people think that racists only live below the Mason Dixon and that a global city like New York should be "free" from racism.

While it's definitely the case that there are more bigots per capita in MAGA loving states, that doesn't mean that blue states are completely inoculated. California has more Trump voters than Mississippi has total people, for example.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still no stories about Cannon Hinnant?  No wonder a certain crowd objects when people suggest that all lives matter.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yea Subby, really hard to find a racist in New York City.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: It took 3 years?


ONLY three years, the times they are a-changin'.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Still no stories about Cannon Hinnant?  No wonder a certain crowd objects when people suggest that all lives matter.


Go be Qanon somewheres else, MAGAT.
 
