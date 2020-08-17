 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT), Connie is involved in Student Government Day, George is fed up with Liz always being late so she gets put on a schedule and more people are starting to see Superman, but Perry White still doesn't believe   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Student Government Day - 1/16/49 - Harriet serves as mayor and Walter as sheriff as they look to bring down a corrupt toy company.

My Favorite Husband - Time Budgeting - 4/22/49 - George is so fed up with Liz being late for everything (especially dinner with his boss) that he puts her on a strict time schedule.  This is the basis for the I Love Lucy 1st season episode "Lucy's Schedule".  Gale Gordon plays the "boss" in both shows, here as George's boss Mr Atterbury and in the TV series as Ricky's boss at the Tropicana.  Bea Benaderet appears as Mrs Atterbury.

Superman - The 5 Million Dollar Gold Heist parts 5 to 8 (end) - 12/4/40 to 12/11/40 - Jimmy Olsen finally gets involved in this one. More people are finally starting to see this weird guy in a cape flying around.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm gonna have to change that promo.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
WertTheFerk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hi all! Sorry, just a couple minutes late and even longer in posting. Hope all are well!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doing OK.  It's finally official that my new job starts on Monday.  So the show will be on Monday for a few more weeks until it gets moved to Saturday night (probably the same time slot, 8 to 10PM)
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Two lemons and an anchovy." Interesting slot machine.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gale Gordon was a very busy person in those days
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another show that needed some serious editing.  It was way too fast and lots of high frequency noise.
 
