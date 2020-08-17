 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dezeen)   The best public toilets are the ones with transparent walls, because then you can see how clean they are inside. Like these in Tokyo   (dezeen.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, Toilets, Toilet, public toilets, Hygiene, Flush toilet, unsubscribe link, Public toilet, Dezeen Daily  
•       •       •

110 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 2:30 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The glass goes opaque when you occupy them. Or when you smear the inside with...whatever...presumably.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I see we are going with toilet = the bathroom and not toilet = commode. So overall, this is much better than what I was expecting.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A glory hole in a plexi glass wall isn't as much fun.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A glory hole in a plexi glass wall isn't as much fun.


It's Japan. The glass would be clear and the dong would be opaque.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A glory hole in a plexi glass wall isn't as much fun.


Nothing a stack of Good Housekeeping back issues and some scotch tape can't solve.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love the automated, self-cleaning public toilets in Paris back in the 80s. One franc, and one could take their repose without questioning their future health.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm surprised (and kinda disappointed) the walls don't become pixelated.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So is the power out default clear or opaque?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: So is the power out default clear or opaque?


It looks like the glass only becomes clear when voltage is applied. Without any power, the glass becomes opaque.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The Googles Do Nothing: A glory hole in a plexi glass wall isn't as much fun.

It's Japan. The glass would be clear and the dong would be opaque.


Fark user imageView Full Size

In Japan the glory holes work a little differently.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.