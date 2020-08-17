 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Hatch Act violation   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Short pause from twittering while the POTUS demands video of this event.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some people pay extra for that service.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice one subby.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bit him on the... stomach?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it seems he literally pissed her off.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a rough looking 68 year old...

Oh, 48? Yikes.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The husband can do better than stay with Crazy Pee-Pee.

Condo. Cabin cruiser. I've seen hotter, younger babes date really old men in Florida for less.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this their boat ?

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She seems like a pee-ch
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Around 1 AM Sunday, cops say, the 47-year-old victim was snoozing when Smith "opened the front port hatch," which is "located in the roof of the interior cabin bedroom." Smith then "urinated on the victim" from above.
When Smith's husband subsequently exited the cabin area, she allegedly bit him on the stomach.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's acting like he's all "PISSED ON"...........


Right!!!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well that solves the mystery of who Trump's pardoning tomorrow.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like proud members of the Trump Boat Parade
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pee fails are the best

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was initially confused because it's hatch pepper season
 
fallingcow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
joseinextdoor.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everything aside. You have to admire her aim. It's not like she has a pre-attached aiming hose.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was just a simple Florida sunroof.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
christ what tf happened to these trump voters?
 
