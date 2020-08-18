 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Man does a good deed by helping couple change their tire. Then he robs them   (stltoday.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 12:28 AM



wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He just made up his own tip for the good deed.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wejash: He just made up his own tip for the good deed.


I taught my daughter how to change tires but when she got one and was changing it, some guy came by and pushed her out of the way and changed it. Demanded 60.00 bucks after. Watch it out there.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A person who fixes your car then robs you, isn't that called a "mechanic"?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Something like this might have almost happened to my elderly mother.  She drove away on the flat with the trunk open when a group of teenagers approached her.  Who knows what would have happened?  It is best to trust nobody.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Talk about a Trojan horse moment.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AMA?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NCSB
Helped a lady change her tire, only to have some jerk drive up and make drama over it because it was her dude.
🙄 Reasons 777 glad I never carried a gun all the time.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: A person who fixes your car then robs you, isn't that called a "mechanic"?


You got suckered into getting a "Johnson rod" for your car too?

/obscure?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Talk about a Trojan horse moment.


Geez I missed that part of the article

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Then again my sister once rolled her car and was approached by a bunch of homeless guys who pushed her car upright.  Then again the same sister was once carjacked (the car found two feet from where it had been as the carjacker did not know stick).

I stand by my assertion that the best bet is to not trust anybody.  You should assume that they are intent on torturing you, killing you, and then raping your corpse.  That way you are prepared for the worst and if you later find out that their intentions were otherwise you get a nice pleasant surprise.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like something out of a dark comedy:
"Thank you so very much for helping us and changing our flat tire."
"You're welcome. Now give me all of your money and your cellphone."
*couple chuckles*
*man pulls out gun*
"I said...give me...all of your money...and your cellphones."

*guy drives off with money, phones and also grabs their 'granddaughter's teddy' which they were actually smuggling diamonds in, only to be robbed himself by blonde hitchhiker he picked up further up the road*
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So many here upthread live in a Mad Max world.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I understand where he's coming from.  I get pretty serious about managing my alignment sometimes too.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: A person who fixes your car then robs you, isn't that called a "mechanic"?


Or  a tow truck operator. Had a blowout on my trailer and my impact wouldn't loosen the bolts (whoever put them on last massively overtightened them beyond spec), tow guy demanded $125, cash. Luckily I actually had it on me, but it was all of my emergency cash as we generally only plan for 500 miles of towing range and a night's stay at an RV park when considering what we might need cash for instead of credit (say the credit card networks are all crashed).
 
Toxic Park [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Depending on what he got away with, the victims may have still come out on top.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too bad the car had four good tires and wasn't able to follow the criminals to get their plate number.  Also too bad more women don't have their own cell phones.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This might be the most St. Louis thread ever
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: A person who fixes your car then robs you, isn't that called a "mechanic"?


praises cheeses i've come out on the good end more than i've been bent over and reamed.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i have helped many people stuck on the road, many were single women.
i usually start by trying to hand them my phone to call anybody.
one time i told the two girls that if a guy approaches they should take his picture, just in case.
i let them take mine. an honest guy would not mind. i have changed tires for women and only told them that my tip is to be taken care of by them learning how to do it themselves.
one time a dad showed up and wondered why i had waited with his daughter when she was now at a gas station. i said my wife understands and i told him i treated her like i would want someone to treat my daughter.
then he understood.
so the lesson is take a picture of your good Samaritan, good ones wont mind and the bad ones can be caught faster.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Myk Ox: This might be the most St. Louis thread ever


No.

The most St. Louis thread ever would be one to discuss the best place to get a slice of Imo's Pizza while driving up highway "farty-far" to go to the Cardinals game.
 
