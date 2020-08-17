 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   Trying to take 15 tons across a 5 ton bridge   (komu.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass, Semi-trailer truck, Semi-trailer, Penecostal Bridge, Truck, Tractor unit, Trailer, semi-truck, Preliminary info  
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
20 tons. It was 15 over the limit.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: 20 tons. It was 15 over the limit.


Just the cargo was 15 over the limit.

You're looking at another 30,000lb or 15 tons for the tractor and trailer.
 
liberaltrucker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Difficulty: Not JB Hunt
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
static.giggster.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what that socialist gets for trying to use roads.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: cretinbob: 20 tons. It was 15 over the limit.

Just the cargo was 15 over the limit.

You're looking at another 30,000lb or 15 tons for the tractor and trailer.


Oh I didn't read the tweet.
What a farking dumbass.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have bridges like that all over around here. I don't even like taking my midsize pickup on them.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri PhD.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 tons and hat do you get?
another day older and deeper and wet
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

liberaltrucker: Difficulty: Not JB Hunt


Or Swift.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the Penecostal Bridge near Westphalia collapsed after a semi-truck attempted to cross it

That must have been in tents.
 
whitroth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IgG4: That's what that socialist gets for trying to use roads.


That's what a private contractor gets for trying to avoid tolls.
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was this written in English?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: 20 tons. It was 15 over the limit.

The truck was carrying 30,000 pounds over the weight limit of the bridge, according to MSHP Troop F.

"Preliminary info indicates it had at least 40,000 pounds in cargo, not including the weight of truck and trailer," MSHP Troop F tweeted.

 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 15 tons and hat do you get?
another day older and deeper and wet


There it is, that's what I came for.
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
August: Osage County

/obscure?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

prince of peas: Was this written in English?


I came here looking for a link to the English version. You know, to calm my resonance or sumchit.
 
Mouren
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Then, as he tried to go back around the corner to try to get straightened out, he was striking it rock so he continued to go back and forth racking the rock in the guardrail.

Can anyone translate this one? I can't make heads nor tales of it. Did he strike a rock and start pulling forward again? Did he hit the guard rail and start rocking the bridge which cause the collapse?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Citation? Driver needs to be publicly flogged for that kind of stupidity and "doesn't apply to me" thinking.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess it took the driver a good 10-15 minutes to remove the seat cover from his ass.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We've always been at war with Westphalia
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
13 tons: sleeper cab
5 tons: trailer
15+ tons: freight

That's full load of 35 tons on a 5 ton bridge. If he hadn't prematurely knocked down the bridge by hitting the bridge supports his trailer would be in the water too along with the tractor and bridge.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mouren: Then, as he tried to go back around the corner to try to get straightened out, he was striking it rock so he continued to go back and forth racking the rock in the guardrail.

Can anyone translate this one? I can't make heads nor tales of it. Did he strike a rock and start pulling forward again? Did he hit the guard rail and start rocking the bridge which cause the collapse?


My interpretation is that the other kids were rocking round the clock, but this driver was rocking and dropping to the crocodiles' rocks.
 
TickTurd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love cool old bridges like that in Missouri. One less now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: cretinbob: 20 tons. It was 15 over the limit.

The truck was carrying 30,000 pounds over the weight limit of the bridge, according to MSHP Troop F.

"Preliminary info indicates it had at least 40,000 pounds in cargo, not including the weight of truck and trailer," MSHP Troop F tweeted.


AGARRNNNN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikefinch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mouren: Then, as he tried to go back around the corner to try to get straightened out, he was striking it rock so he continued to go back and forth racking the rock in the guardrail.

Can anyone translate this one? I can't make heads nor tales of it. Did he strike a rock and start pulling forward again? Did he hit the guard rail and start rocking the bridge which cause the collapse?


He hit the rail. Backed up like a total pro and hit a rock. Them it seems he 'racked' (like when you rack pool balls) between the rock and the rail ala Austin powers style.

The driver is going to get his ass handed to him.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tennessee Ernie Ford and Merle Travis - Sixteen Tons 1977
Youtube TKnYN5C69RY
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dbeshear: Citation? Driver needs to be publicly flogged for that kind of stupidity and "doesn't apply to me" thinking.


Oh he's likely not going to drive again. The insurance companies will make sure of that. It's one thing to miss a sign it is another to bring down a bridge because of it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 15 tons and hat do you get?
another day older and deeper and wet


You magnificent bastard.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So 50-60 tons on a 5-ton bridge?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I rode over that bridge once in an F-150 Ford PU.  It seemed unwise.  I'm pretty sure walking over that bridge would have also seemed unwise.  I can't imagine attempting passage in a loaded semi.  Driver must have been entirely brain dead.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No one injured in one-lane bridge collapse near Westphalia

Westphalia? More like West-FALL-ia, amirite?

Guys?

Hello?
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wouldn't drive across that in a mini, let alone a fully laden articulated truck!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone know if that specific road had a sign warning against thru traffic, or large trucks? Specifically due to the fact that there's a bridge that can't handle them. Either way, driver was a dumbass for not planning his route properly.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TKnYN5C6​9RY]


Jeff Beck and ZZ Top - Ernie Ford's SIXTEEN TONS
Youtube J2aqvKY6zLc
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love how they need to explain how many pounds to a ton there are. Imperial measures make so much sense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
