(BBC)   2019: Student wins fiction prize for story about dystopian algorithm deciding people's fate based on class. 2020: Same student denied university place because of dystopian algorithm deciding people's fate based on class   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About 40% of A-level results - published on Thursday - were downgraded from teachers' assessments by exams regulator Ofqual, which used a formula based on schools' prior grades.


That would work really well in segregated America.

/s
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just cancelled the whole shiat-show and are grading based on teacher estimates (not that THAT is a good system).. but most universities already placed everyone based on the now cancelled 'fark the poor' grades, and most will try not to do anything to fix that because they are universities so fark the poor.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome,...to tomorrow.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she accidentally mail the university a picture of a black girl?
 
DelShiftB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't call it pure fiction, universities have been doing it for years. They notice high grades from one school but it often turns out they're performing at what another school hands out as a low grade, and thus treat that school as inflating grades.

Example: https://www.cbc.ca/news/cana​da/hamilto​n/ontario-grade-inflation-1.4827926

While the university does know correct performance, it does result in complaints about why that straight-A report card somehow isn't good enough.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's cute
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Algorithms have no appreciation for literature m.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Welcome,...to tomorrow.


You're doing it wrong.

Welcome to the world of tomorrow
Youtube aiwA0JrGfjA
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: OkieDookie: Welcome,...to tomorrow.

You're doing it wrong.

[YouTube video: Welcome to the world of tomorrow]


Bad News Everyone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: OkieDookie: Welcome,...to tomorrow.

You're doing it wrong.

[YouTube video: Welcome to the world of tomorrow]


You only get the video if you're accepted.  Otherwise, it's just the abridged Readers Digest version.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: She's cute


Very much so.

FTA:

"I wrote about the myth of meritocracy...about an algorithm that split people into bands based on the class that they were from"

That's something of an old story to most Brits, no?
 
powhound
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Salmon: She's cute


Yes, but that's not important right now.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cool that the article doesn't explain why those 40% of As were downgraded by the algorithm. There are certainly a variety of ways in which that downgrade would actually be a way to further meritocracy, instead of being a dystopian attack on it.

As for it being a myth... that goes so far beyond a 16k scholarship I can only lol at the claim that this is evidence she was right in her book.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Salmon: She's cute

Very much so.

FTA:

"I wrote about the myth of meritocracy...about an algorithm that split people into bands based on the class that they were from"

That's something of an old story to most Brits, no?


I don't believe she's a real Brit.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salmon: She's cute


Fark.com --- where they'll wish death on you for not voting for their candidate (or not voting enthusiastically enough?), but expressions of lust towards eighteen-year-old students is considered the norm.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Salmon: She's cute

Fark.com --- where they'll wish death on you for not voting for their candidate (or not voting enthusiastically enough?), but expressions of lust towards eighteen-year-old students is considered the norm.


Fark: where the best defense some of our right-wingers have of their voting to support a child-separating racist who likes girls well below 18 is that some folks on the internet who don't like that vote find an 18 year old cute.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suppose a competitive examination for available places at university would be totally out of the question.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well that's a new way of flattening the curve.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: proteus_b: Salmon: She's cute

Fark.com --- where they'll wish death on you for not voting for their candidate (or not voting enthusiastically enough?), but expressions of lust towards eighteen-year-old students is considered the norm.

Fark: where the best defense some of our right-wingers have of their voting to support a child-separating racist who likes girls well below 18 is that some folks on the internet who don't like that vote find an 18 year old cute.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: She's cute


Sweet Jesus, that's what you got out of this?  That's what you think is important here, just how erect you are getting?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some discrimination is more equal than other discrimination?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Some discrimination is more equal than other discrimination?


Yes.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DelShiftB: I wouldn't call it pure fiction, universities have been doing it for years. They notice high grades from one school but it often turns out they're performing at what another school hands out as a low grade, and thus treat that school as inflating grades.

Example: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canad​a/hamilton/ontario-grade-inflation-1.4​827926

While the university does know correct performance, it does result in complaints about why that straight-A report card somehow isn't good enough.


Yep, that's been done by UW since the 90s; they'd adjust your entrance average according to how much previous students from your school dropped in first year. They were open about it back then too.

Better than the university I went to where most scholarships went to people who had 95+ averages going into first year and all lost their scholarships by second year because their HS teachers just gave them high marks as their school's "golden child".
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
About 40% of A-level results - published on Thursday - were downgraded from teachers' assessments by exams regulator Ofqual, which used a formula based on schools' prior grades.

That was a really dumb idea.
I get what they were going for -  assessment based on past consistency in performance. But...
Kids from age zero to at least 25 make huge leaps in just a year or two, based on brain development, life changes and teacher influence... Hell,  just making a new best friend who sets a great example can put a student on overdrive when it comes to fulfilling their potential.

Someone  upthread pointed out that schools or districts adjust to standardize their results with the majority of District/schools, and that has merit.  But doing it retroactively?  And now?
That was a really dumb idea.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
About 40% of A-level results - published on Thursday - were downgraded from teachers' assessments by exams regulator Ofqual

Well that's just Ofqual.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AndTheyAllLived: About 40% of A-level results - published on Thursday - were downgraded from teachers' assessments by exams regulator Ofqual, which used a formula based on schools' prior grades.

That was a really dumb idea.
I get what they were going for -  assessment based on past consistency in performance. But...
Kids from age zero to at least 25 make huge leaps in just a year or two, based on brain development, life changes and teacher influence... Hell,  just making a new best friend who sets a great example can put a student on overdrive when it comes to fulfilling their potential.


They based it on previous students at the same school. You worked hard? tough shiat your own effort is literally irrelevant. Something that is grossly and fundamentally unfair given it affects entire lives.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Such an unfair system, basing grades on long-term achievement. The good news is that they can always emigrate to USA where money fixes all ills.

Oops, forgot looming Brexit and dollar parity. Brits won't have money any more.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: proteus_b: Salmon: She's cute

Fark.com --- where they'll wish death on you for not voting for their candidate (or not voting enthusiastically enough?), but expressions of lust towards eighteen-year-old students is considered the norm.

Fark: where the best defense some of our right-wingers have of their voting to support a child-separating racist who likes girls well below 18 is that some folks on the internet who don't like that vote find an 18 year old cute.


Biden was doing it to his son's baby setter as reported by a former campaign worker.
 
