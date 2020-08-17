 Skip to content
(Google)   For those of you that like data, here's a list of over 1,200 universities and their plans for COVID testing in the fall   (docs.google.com) divider line
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we are doomed in other words.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the entry for UNC been updated yet?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: So we are doomed in other words.


dl5.glitter-graphics.netView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't see a boolean column for "mass-transmission during first week". So I'm glad I don't have to worry about that. Or wonder why my state school isn't even listed.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: So we are doomed...



It won't mean a thing in a hundred years:

Blues Traveler 100 Years
Youtube _Xs7zeof-NA
 
A Festering Boil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I looked at three schools I know the details for, and two of the three have incorrect data, so cool spreadsheet I guess?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 Both schools my kids are going to in Los Angeles to have correct information (online only)

/Hope they get on campus in the spring
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: chewynathan2: So we are doomed...


It won't mean a thing in a hundred years:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_Xs7zeof​-NA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not goin to no school!!!!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 yeah its all a big mystery an the universe just  keeps expanding
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Has the entry for UNC been updated yet?


Clusterpharked
 
