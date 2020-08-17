 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Boring Kitchener, Ontario gets shook up by an IED   (beta.ctvnews.ca) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Improvised explosive device, intended homicide, Former OPP Commissioner, Explosive material, police spokesperson Cherri Greeno, homicide, public safety analyst Chris Lewis, explosive device  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 6:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as IUD and thought, wut?
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was trying to meet someone at the corner of Weber and King, then lost all will to live.


But probably not. It's taking a while for the inevitable manifesto to turn up.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like that town will now have to change its name.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size


Bart, would you go start daddy's car?
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb and speculate on the involvement of a certain social club of motorcycle enthusiasts with a red and white logo on their jackets
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I stopped reading at "outside the courthouse"
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Poutine, eh. It's always about the poutine
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw an explosion caused by a faulty IUD once. blood and viscera everywhere, wailing like the end of the world was coming, tears etc.
Eventually the kid grew up and was ok though, but whew that first bit was gross.

/the miracle of birth is that anybody survives it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Little Mosque on the Prairie prepares for retribution
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not the first time Berlin has been bombed

Very old joke.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xanadian: Looks like that town will now have to change its name.


Well, Berlin is not such a bad name anymore...
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

awruk!: xanadian: Looks like that town will now have to change its name.

Well, Berlin is not such a bad name anymore...


Nice!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

awruk!: xanadian: Looks like that town will now have to change its name.

Well, Berlin is not such a bad name anymore...


Could change it to doughnut
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone found their man in witness protection.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: He was trying to meet someone at the corner of Weber and King, then lost all will to live.



Once, before I had GPS, Mapquest told me to take Hwy 86 to King St. Hwy 86 had been renamed Hwy 85 a year before and I drove in circles for an hour. Bought a Garmin the next day.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll pass on that one .......
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm hoping he was killed by a device he intended for somebody else. We have too many immigrants who bring their idiot quarrels with them.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.