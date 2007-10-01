 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Is that an Impala on your wing, or are you just happy to see me? Fast & Furious writers seen taking notes
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The best Impalas had wings of their own

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: The best Impalas had wings of their own

[Fark user image image 850x478]


White one being sold at auction here next Saturday. Probably go for 3 thou
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: The best Impalas had wings of their own

[Fark user image 850x478]


Ones without wings were pretty good at times too...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure it was an impala and not just a goat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The engine "quit." $10 says grandpa forgot to put gas in the plane.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome insurance claim:

Agent: "So, what happened to your plane?"
Pilot: "I got hit by a car."
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: mjjt: The best Impalas had wings of their own

[Fark user image 850x478]

Ones without wings were pretty good at times too...

[Fark user image 850x351]


Seriously?

I would have said that's about the blandest sedan imaginable. It could be just about any car

"Search Google for this image" comes back as a Chevy Lumina
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man oh man that one I'd bet Farmers hasn't heard that one just yet......bomb see bom bom
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a 1979 Impala, two door. Not like this. It was one color, a blue so light that if it wasn't next to white one it would look white. I traded it in for $600 many years ago. If I could buy it back I would. If anyone has seen one in Tucson, let me know.


static.cargurus.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mjjt: TWX: mjjt: The best Impalas had wings of their own

[Fark user image 850x478]

Ones without wings were pretty good at times too...

[Fark user image 850x351]

Seriously?

I would have said that's about the blandest sedan imaginable. It could be just about any car

"Search Google for this image" comes back as a Chevy Lumina


DNRTFA
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mjjt: TWX: mjjt: The best Impalas had wings of their own

[Fark user image 850x478]

Ones without wings were pretty good at times too...

[Fark user image 850x351]

Seriously?

I would have said that's about the blandest sedan imaginable. It could be just about any car

"Search Google for this image" comes back as a Chevy Lumina


You've obviously never driven a '94-'96 Impala SS.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mjjt: The best Impalas had wings of their own

[Fark user image image 850x478]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

desertfool: I had a 1979 Impala, two door. Not like this. It was one color, a blue so light that if it wasn't next to white one it would look white. I traded it in for $600 many years ago. If I could buy it back I would. If anyone has seen one in Tucson, let me know.



A Powder Blue '79 Impala in Tucson?  You released it into it's natural habitat.
You did the right thing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Better than a passenger jet sliding off the runway and killing your kid.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tinyarena: desertfool: I had a 1979 Impala, two door. Not like this. It was one color, a blue so light that if it wasn't next to white one it would look white. I traded it in for $600 many years ago. If I could buy it back I would. If anyone has seen one in Tucson, let me know.


A Powder Blue '79 Impala in Tucson?  You released it into it's natural habitat.
You did the right thing.


I bet it became a lowrider... But I want it back. As a hot rod. Of course with many modifications.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size


- Sofa
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: Better than a passenger jet sliding off the runway and killing your kid.


cdn.c.photoshelter.comView Full Size

He is referring to this.
 
