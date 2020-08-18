 Skip to content
 
(KAIT Jonesboro)   Don't park your trailer under power lines then put up an antenna   (kait8.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Next week. On Hillbilly Handyman.
 
I'm your passenger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Electrocuted?

It'd be shocking if the hospital had a treatment for that.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That news reporter is electro-cute.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's fine guys, Hardy firefighters were on the scene.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'm your passenger: Electrocuted?

It'd be shocking if the hospital had a treatment for that.


Came here to say something similar. Electrocute= electric+execution. If you don't die after receiving a jolt, it's called an electric shock.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: That news reporter is electro-cute.


I do like ladies that keep me up to date on current events.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Greek: I'm your passenger: Electrocuted?

It'd be shocking if the hospital had a treatment for that.

Came here to say something similar. Electrocute= electric+execution. If you don't die after receiving a jolt, it's called an electric shock.


No, this is electrocute.

rlv.zcache.caView Full Size
 
