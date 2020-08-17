 Skip to content
(AP News)   Oops, we made a "mistake" in our COVID data. *wink*   (apnews.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The glitch means the Iowa Department of Public Health has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, according to Dana Jones, an Iowa City nurse practitioner who uncovered the problem.

My money is on this happening in almost every state. Probably country, too.
Fools. The virus doesn't care if we fudge numbers.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how these glitches always seem to *under* report the numbers...
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
COVID Kim Reynolds strikes again
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's an innocent mistake that anyone could make.

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It's just horrifying. We have no idea what's going on, really," said Jones.

