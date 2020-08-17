 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   He dumps 25 pounds of dog feces in your yard, you put a dead snake on his trampoline. It's the Victoria way   (capnews.ca) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Christmas, Law, Campbell River's Reno Pellegrin, John Wheeldon, provincial court, neighbours Reno Pellegrin, Santa Claus, retaining wall  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 9:40 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I assumed this was about Victoria, Australia...but it's even more amusing that it went down in Victoria, Canada.

/Great town.
//Recommend visiting.
///And have a pint at the Sticky Wicket Pub.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It wasn't dead when I put it there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm.

Cleaning up dog poo vs a dead snake.  I'll choose cleaning up the dead snake every time, folks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Hmm.

Cleaning up dog poo vs a dead snake.  I'll choose cleaning up the dead snake every time, folks.


Ditto.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
goldderby.comView Full Size


It's also the Ozark way
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Swims in your pool when you're not at home!
Steals your tools and your garden gnomes!
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, if is happened on the Island, at least it was organically sourced dog feces and an artisanal snake.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pellegrin was accused of performing a litany of obscene gestures including miming oral sex, grabbing his crotch while saying "suck it" and expelling gas from both ends of his body.

He's like a walking Politics tab.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.