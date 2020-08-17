 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Somebody in 1916 paid Harley-Davidson to design a bike which could be driven entirely from the attached sidecar. The results were awesome   (motorious.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Motorcycle, Harley-Davidson, Manual transmission, brake lever, Clutch, bizarre ride, reasons people, attached sidecar  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just from the sidecar? pfff

Motorcycle Chariots
Youtube ddQVuhd7xLI
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, a trike?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course Wheels through Time has it.

And I'm glad, Wexler keeps the stuff running where possible.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ich wünsche mir einen
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How about a motorcycle that could separate the side car while in motion. That could be fun too!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of a kind, as was this one, I'm sure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Watched the whole video. It was really neat but totally worth it for 'NOW LISTEN YO HOW QUIET THIS MOTOR IS, STEVE!!' being screamed over what sounds like a bag of hammers being swung at a running angle grinder in the last couple of minutes
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That way she can drive while he sits on the bike & pouts about women drivers.........
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

theteacher: So, a trike?


Sometimes you want the inconvenience and danger of a regular motorcycle, without all the cool getting in your way.
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had a Honda Helix with a sidecar. Since the Helix had a CVT transmission (no gears or rider operated clutch) and the sidecar was on the right side, I could hop in the sidecar and drive around the Helix.

If I went in a righthand circle and started picking up speed I could even fly the chair with me in it and nobody on the Helix, that part I have to admit was a bit terrifying as I nearly flipped the rig with me in the chair a couple times.

I originally bought the Helix and sidecar after crashing my racebike during practice at Sears Point and busting up my right shoulder.  I moved the throttle to the left grip, used a hydraulic clutch master cylinder for the front brake, and rode the helix/sidecar combo around after surgery to recuperate my right shoulder/arm.  Just having my right hand on the grip and steering the sidecar around was excellent PT for my shoulder.

Weird little bike, but so much fun. It goes in the, "Should never have sold it" memory pile.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Marx Brothers Side Car Gag
Youtube o_QkC2PKkQ0


His Excellency's car?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TFA: "One of the reasons people don't get involved in riding motorcycles is they're not confident in their ability to balance on two wheels. That's something which takes plenty of practice to master and in this time when drivers don't even want to learn how to use a manual transmission, mastering how to balance a motorcycle isn't a priority."

You're kidding me. You can't balance? And FFS no one ever taught you you how to work a manual?

Sigh. Motorcycles are very dangerous and a lot of skill is involved (if you're doing it right), but balancing on two wheels and learning to use a clutch and throttle are the least of your worries. What sort of p*ssy wrote this tripe? Or, perhaps more to the point, what sort of p*ssies is the writer describing?

America's refusal of manual transmissions will be part of our downfall as a great country. It's not even a hardcore skill like rocket surgery. It just takes practice, like learning to tie your shoes.

/Triumph Speed Triple, my third one in about ten years
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of the reasons people don't get involved in riding motorcycles is they're not confident in their ability to balance on two wheels. That's something which takes plenty of practice to master


.
Roughly one year's worth of practice inside of a kid's first six years.

/ weather permitting
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mjjt: Just from the sidecar? pfff

[YouTube video: Motorcycle Chariots]


This is exhilarating! I've never seen this and I was thrilled.

Xkcd.jpg
 
tinyarena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjjt: Just from the sidecar? pfff

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ddQVuhd7​xLI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


holy chr*st those are some beautiful BMWs
 
