 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The murders of Biggie and Tupac haven't been solved, but at least they've arrested the people accused of killing Jam Master Jay   (nypost.com) divider line
14
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 17 Aug 2020 at 1:45 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was there more ro the article that I can't see or was it really three paragraphs?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gotdamn, that DJ made my day
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How many cooking classes do you have to take to become a jam master?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Was there more ro the article that I can't see or was it really three paragraphs?


Random assholes don't deserve the ink.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some one killed Jam Master Jay? WTF?
 
OldJames
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grokca: How many cooking classes do you have to take to become a jam master?


3, with at least 2 focused on jams and jellies.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Some one killed Jam Master Jay? WTF?



Yup, almost 20 years ago.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When asked why the investigation took so long, police responded "It's Tricky."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I Browse: waxbeans: Some one killed Jam Master Jay? WTF?


Yup, almost 20 years ago.


What? WTF? Wow. I didn't know that. Like seriously. First I've heard of this. Hum?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I Browse: waxbeans: Some one killed Jam Master Jay? WTF?


Yup, almost 20 years ago.

What? WTF? Wow. I didn't know that. Like seriously. First I've heard of this. Hum?


20 years 😲
 
Two16
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The murders of Biggie and Tupac..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I Browse: waxbeans: Some one killed Jam Master Jay? WTF?


Yup, almost 20 years ago.

What? WTF? Wow. I didn't know that. Like seriously. First I've heard of this. Hum?


Well, maybe if it was a white cop we would have.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well that's a relief, i couldn't sleep.
 
151
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I honestly can't believe it's been that long. I saw run DMC and kid rock in concert shortly before it happened. Aerosmith was supposed to be there but skipped that date for some reason.

They put on a great show.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.