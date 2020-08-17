 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Luftwaffe will host Israeli Air Force jets in the skies over Germany for commemorative Operation "Sorry About That"   (thedrive.com) divider line
18
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Story in British papers about a German pilot flying with the RAF in Afghanistan. RAF didn't release his name so papers just called him von Biggles
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are we to judge this? I mean, if everything is kosher between these two....
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Story in British papers about a German pilot flying with the RAF in Afghanistan. RAF didn't release his name so papers just called him von Biggles


That's funny as heck!  While I appreciate the original works, Cardinal Biggles will always be my favorite
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: mjjt: Story in British papers about a German pilot flying with the RAF in Afghanistan. RAF didn't release his name so papers just called him von Biggles

That's funny as heck!  While I appreciate the original works, Cardinal Biggles will always be my favorite


Did he have any adventures in time?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im thinking about creating a new line of kosher hot dogs.

Im going to call them "Anne's Franks".
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They kept the F35s at home?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: johnny_vegas: mjjt: Story in British papers about a German pilot flying with the RAF in Afghanistan. RAF didn't release his name so papers just called him von Biggles

That's funny as heck!  While I appreciate the original works, Cardinal Biggles will always be my favorite

Did he have any adventures in time?


What?  I don't know.  Listen I didn't expect some kind of Spanish Inquisition!
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: g.fro: johnny_vegas: mjjt: Story in British papers about a German pilot flying with the RAF in Afghanistan. RAF didn't release his name so papers just called him von Biggles

That's funny as heck!  While I appreciate the original works, Cardinal Biggles will always be my favorite

Did he have any adventures in time?

What?  I don't know.  Listen I didn't expect some kind of Spanish Inquisition!


Then perhaps you would like a seat in... the comfy chair!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

g.fro: johnny_vegas: g.fro: johnny_vegas: mjjt: Story in British papers about a German pilot flying with the RAF in Afghanistan. RAF didn't release his name so papers just called him von Biggles

That's funny as heck!  While I appreciate the original works, Cardinal Biggles will always be my favorite

Did he have any adventures in time?

What?  I don't know.  Listen I didn't expect some kind of Spanish Inquisition!

Then perhaps you would like a seat in... the comfy chair!


Just not the rack!

people.csail.mit.eduView Full Size
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As long as they all get a delicious breakfast to start the day.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: [Fark user image image 425x425]
As long as they all get a delicious breakfast to start the day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I live in Germany near an Air Force base and we seem to be seeing more and military planes overhead. It's gotten to the point that I rarely look up anymore. And I just feel so blessed (?) that I don't have to worry that one of those flyovers will be dropping bombs.
\ got nothing
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: [Fark user image 425x425]
As long as they all get a delicious breakfast to start the day.


All will know the sweet, buttery taste of fear and waffles from above.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pearl Harbor on high alert.
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im thinking about creating a new line of kosher hot dogs.

Im going to call them "Anne's Franks".


It might be too late

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
maybe fly in a star of david formation... i've seen photos of german planes flying in a swastika formations during wwii, so a star of david formation of Israeli jets over berlin would only seem fitting.

// also... now i want waffles.. damnit!
 
tinyarena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im thinking about creating a new line of kosher hot dogs.

Im going to call them "Anne's Franks".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
