(MLive.com)   "Get off of my lawn" turned into nine felonies and a misdemeanor   (mlive.com) divider line
24
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you have to pull a gun on little kids, you're getting ridiculous. Just a bit.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot. 50 cal is way too high for kids.
 
duke3522
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Michigan making play for own tag today I see.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some interesting internet quotes on the subject...

"Hope nobody burns his house down while he's in jail." Dahnkser 

"Burn it down with him in it once he gets released."Ghandi
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Idiot. 50 cal is way too high for kids.


It's too high for Hummers, FFS.

The thing I find baffling is that guy was charged with nine felonies & one misdemeanor, and his plea bargain was "knock off eight felonies & the misdemeanor, and I'll sit my ass in jail for a year - we good?"

Also, it apparently took 9 farking months to get him through the court system? Seriously? "I threatened kids with a rifle & crossbow while drunk, tried to beat the piss out of the cops that showed up" wasn't somehow an open & shut case?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: KarmicDisaster: Idiot. 50 cal is way too high for kids.

It's too high for Hummers, FFS.

The thing I find baffling is that guy was charged with nine felonies & one misdemeanor, and his plea bargain was "knock off eight felonies & the misdemeanor, and I'll sit my ass in jail for a year - we good?"

Also, it apparently took 9 farking months to get him through the court system? Seriously? "I threatened kids with a rifle & crossbow while drunk, tried to beat the piss out of the cops that showed up" wasn't somehow an open & shut case?


Friend of the Sheriff or Friend of the DA, take your pick.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Combustion: When you have to pull a gun on little kids, you're getting ridiculous. Just a bit.


How so?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah. White guy. Got it.

In the linked and more informative article, this asshole came out, armed - carrying the crossbow, with the .50 slung on his back - and told the cops "Not going to happen" AND LEVELED THE CROSSBOW AT A COP when told to drop the weapons.

If you were anything but a white guy, you're wondering why he's still alive, right? Wait - there's more...

Instead, they glad-handed this drunk moron and claimed that he was acting like an ass because he "messed up his medications" - SO THEY TOOK HIM TO THE HOSPITAL. That's where he decided they weren't going to cuff him, TOOK A COP'S BATON AND STARTED BEATING HIM WITH IT.,

So, if you're not a white guy, you're kind of pissed at this point. I mean, the cops shoot Black kids for running away too fast. This guy's pointed crossbows at cops, beaten cops with their own batons, and spent pretty much the entire time resisting arrest.

But, wait... seriously, there's more. From the article:

On Monday, the Emmet County Prosecutor's Office issued a nine-count felony warrant charging Muller with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault); one count of resisting and obstructing police causing injury; one count of peace officer, disarming, non-firearm; three counts of resisting and obstructing police; two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony; and one misdemeanor count of possession of firearms under the influence.

Muller also faces a habitual offender, third offense sentencing enhancement on the charges, which could double the maximum penalty on many of the charges he is facing.

Yeah. This guy's a habitual offender who's drunk, armed, violent, resisting arrest... and he gets away with 1 year in prison & 2 years of probation?

WTF?!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Friend of the Sheriff or Friend of the DA, take your pick.


Given what the other article described, "friend" would have to involve fellatio or photos (or both.)
 
Chak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Michigan, especially northern Michigan is just as bad as Florida
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A .50? How very practical for when you simply want people to get off your lawn.

allegedly.meme
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOL at the weapons being a crossbow and a 50 cal.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chak: Michigan, especially northern Michigan is just as bad as Florida


Outside the northwest corner and the southeast corner, Michigan is pretty much redneck central.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Ah. White guy. Got it.

In the linked and more informative article, this asshole came out, armed - carrying the crossbow, with the .50 slung on his back - and told the cops "Not going to happen" AND LEVELED THE CROSSBOW AT A COP when told to drop the weapons.

If you were anything but a white guy, you're wondering why he's still alive, right? Wait - there's more...

Instead, they glad-handed this drunk moron and claimed that he was acting like an ass because he "messed up his medications" - SO THEY TOOK HIM TO THE HOSPITAL. That's where he decided they weren't going to cuff him, TOOK A COP'S BATON AND STARTED BEATING HIM WITH IT.,

So, if you're not a white guy, you're kind of pissed at this point. I mean, the cops shoot Black kids for running away too fast. This guy's pointed crossbows at cops, beaten cops with their own batons, and spent pretty much the entire time resisting arrest.

But, wait... seriously, there's more. From the article:

On Monday, the Emmet County Prosecutor's Office issued a nine-count felony warrant charging Muller with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault); one count of resisting and obstructing police causing injury; one count of peace officer, disarming, non-firearm; three counts of resisting and obstructing police; two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony; and one misdemeanor count of possession of firearms under the influence.

Muller also faces a habitual offender, third offense sentencing enhancement on the charges, which could double the maximum penalty on many of the charges he is facing.

Yeah. This guy's a habitual offender who's drunk, armed, violent, resisting arrest... and he gets away with 1 year in prison & 2 years of probation?

WTF?!


This is what the third strike laws are supposed to be for.  Not somebody shoplifting a can of Budweiser.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Chak: Michigan, especially northern Michigan is just as bad as Florida

Outside the northwest corner and the southeast corner, Michigan is pretty much redneck central.


More than 20 miles north of I-96 and more than 20 miles west of US23/I-75, you may as well be in Alabama.  Nothing but pine trees.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not mentioned is he'll probably either get his weapons back or turned over to wife(?) or family and have access to them once again.
 
Agarista
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
where are the hamburgler lady and her stocky husband from?
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Ah. White guy. Got it.

In the linked and more informative article, this asshole came out, armed - carrying the crossbow, with the .50 slung on his back - and told the cops "Not going to happen" AND LEVELED THE CROSSBOW AT A COP when told to drop the weapons.

If you were anything but a white guy, you're wondering why he's still alive, right? Wait - there's more...

Instead, they glad-handed this drunk moron and claimed that he was acting like an ass because he "messed up his medications" - SO THEY TOOK HIM TO THE HOSPITAL. That's where he decided they weren't going to cuff him, TOOK A COP'S BATON AND STARTED BEATING HIM WITH IT.,

So, if you're not a white guy, you're kind of pissed at this point. I mean, the cops shoot Black kids for running away too fast. This guy's pointed crossbows at cops, beaten cops with their own batons, and spent pretty much the entire time resisting arrest.

But, wait... seriously, there's more. From the article:

On Monday, the Emmet County Prosecutor's Office issued a nine-count felony warrant charging Muller with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault); one count of resisting and obstructing police causing injury; one count of peace officer, disarming, non-firearm; three counts of resisting and obstructing police; two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony; and one misdemeanor count of possession of firearms under the influence.

Muller also faces a habitual offender, third offense sentencing enhancement on the charges, which could double the maximum penalty on many of the charges he is facing.

Yeah. This guy's a habitual offender who's drunk, armed, violent, resisting arrest... and he gets away with 1 year in prison & 2 years of probation?

WTF?!


Not necessarily color, but where you are in MI.  Anyone in Flint doing that, including white people would be lucky to get to prison alive, and serve 20 years.  Some nut in the northern part of MI pointing weapons at cops never does real time.  It is all about the judges and prosecutor.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus, you can just park dog shiat all over your lawn and kids will stay off.
Don't got a dog?
Improvise.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Nothing but pine trees.


No.  MI is not simply covered by pine trees.  Saying this proves you haven't been up there.  If you knew much, this happened in the most west, northern county, south of U.P.  Instead, saying there's only pines mean you might've driven through during summer, and don't know what trees look like.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well that will be the end of him legally owning firearms.

So...next charge felon in possession of firearms, multiple counts?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police are far more concerned about the resisting-arrest related crimes than ones related to endangering children or illegal possession of a firearm.

/change my mind
//good luck
//1312
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a well known impartial observer, I do not wish for any of you to use this example to brand all people from that state as subhuman douchebags fit to be thrown off a cliff so please don't do that.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Police are far more concerned about the resisting-arrest related crimes than ones related to endangering children or illegal possession of a firearm.

/change my mind
//good luck
//1312


Oh I'm sooooooooo tempted to use three slashies here but fortunately I'm far too mature for such childish behavior.
 
