(WPXI.com) Weeners Man is exposing himself in Peters Township. No word on why he isn't doing this in Johnsonburg   (wpxi.com) divider line
20
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Checks in on Dixville*
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget Schlongsington Valley.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was last spotted in Coxsackie, NY
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ow.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Intercourse P.D. is on the case.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This community is just piling on the perversion after the tragedy of the van plowing uninvited through a front door in Beaver Falls.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm more interested in what is being exposed in Hooterville....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania is at it again.

Been through Johnsonburg, just another small town with a big Domtar mill there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Arrowhead Trail. Peterswood Park.
Wonder if he went to Johnson elementary
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never happens in Blue Ball.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If he was pointed north by northwest, he was just providing handy directions towards Beaver Valley.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: This community is just piling on the perversion after the tragedy of the van plowing uninvited through a front door in Beaver Falls.


darn, ya beat me to the punch.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gobbler's Knob inconsolable.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
johnsonville.comView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was Happy Jack available for comment?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
PENNSYLVANIA:  Big Beaver, Blue Ball, Black Lick, Coplay, Hopwood, Hop Bottom, Intercourse, Lickdale, New Beaver, Rough and Ready, Virginville, Youngwood
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Otisberg??"
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SurfaceTension: [johnsonville.com image 640x460]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
